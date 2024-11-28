UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Europa League round-up: Manchester United and Rangers win, Spurs held

Thursday, November 28, 2024

Ruben Amorim's first game at Old Trafford ended in a Manchester United win while Rangers prospered in the south of France on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United's Rasmus Højlund after scoring the first of his two goals against Bodø/Glimt
Manchester United's Rasmus Højlund after scoring the first of his two goals against Bodø/Glimt Offside via Getty Images

Ruben Amorim secured an entertaining victory on his home debut as Manchester United manager and Rangers thrived in France, but there was late frustration for Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 5 action.

Matchday 5 results

Athletic Club 3-0 Elfsborg
AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Galatasaray
Beşiktaş 1-3 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Viktoria Plzeň
RFS 0-2 PAOK
Qarabağ 1-4 Lyon
Anderlecht 2-2 Porto
Lazio 0-0 Ludogorets
Midtjylland 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Twente 0-1 Union SG
Ferencváros 4-1 Malmö 
FCSB 0-0 Olympiacos 
Manchester United 3-2 Bodø/Glimt
Nice 1-4 Rangers 
Real Sociedad 2-0 Ajax
Braga 3-0 Hoffenheim
Slavia Praha 1-2 Fenerbahçe 
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Roma

Manchester United 3-2 Bodø/Glimt

Two close-range Rasmus Højlund finishes gave new United manager Ruben Amorim victory in his first game at Old Trafford. Alejandro Garnacho pounced for the opener inside the first minute, only for thunderous finishes from Håkon Evjen and Philip Zinckernagel to put the Norwegian visitors ahead. Højlund then struck either side of half-time to give his side their second win of the league phase.

Highlights: Man Utd 3-2 Bodø/Glimt

Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Roma

A late Mats Hummels finish earned Roma a point in north London. Heung-Min Son gave the hosts an early lead from the penalty spot, before Evan N'Dicka equalised, rising to head Paulo Dybala's free-kick into the net. Spurs regained the lead through a neat team move finished by Brennan Johnson and were on track for victory until Hummels struck from close range in added time.

Highlights: Tottenham 2-2 Roma

Nice 1-4 Rangers 

Vaclav Černý opened the scoring with a low shot and Mohamed Diomande then nipped between Nice defender Rosario and goalkeeper Marcin Bułka to loft in the second, and it was 3-0 at the break, Hamza Igamane intercepting a back-pass to finish. Making his first Europa League start, Igamane curled in a fine fourth before 19-year-old Badredine Bouanani scored an excellent late free-kick for Nice.

Highlights: Nice 1-4 Rangers

Best of the rest

Matchday 6 fixtures

Wednesday 11 December
Fenerbahçe vs Athletic Club

Thursday 12 December
Roma vs Braga
Viktoria Plzeň vs Manchester United
Malmö vs Galatasaray
Olympiacos vs Twente
PAOK vs Ferencváros
Ludogorets vs AZ Alkmaar
Union SG vs Nice
Hoffenheim vs FCSB
Ajax vs Lazio
Porto vs Midtjylland
Bodø/Glimt vs Beşiktaş 
Elfsborg vs Qarabağ 
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs RFS
Lyon vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur
Real Sociedad vs Dynamo Kyiv
Slavia Praha vs Anderlecht

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Selected for you

Europa League season in-depth
Live 28/11/2024

Europa League season in-depth

All you need to know about the 54th season of this club competition.
Top scorer: Barnabás Varga
Live 28/11/2024

Top scorer: Barnabás Varga

Ferencváros's Barnabás Varga tops the ranking with five goals.
League phase fixtures by team
Live 28/11/2024

League phase fixtures by team

Each of the 36 teams' eight fixtures in the Europa League.