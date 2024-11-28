Europa League round-up: Manchester United and Rangers win, Spurs held
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Ruben Amorim's first game at Old Trafford ended in a Manchester United win while Rangers prospered in the south of France on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League.
Ruben Amorim secured an entertaining victory on his home debut as Manchester United manager and Rangers thrived in France, but there was late frustration for Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League.
UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 5 action.
Matchday 5 results
Athletic Club 3-0 Elfsborg
AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Galatasaray
Beşiktaş 1-3 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Viktoria Plzeň
RFS 0-2 PAOK
Qarabağ 1-4 Lyon
Anderlecht 2-2 Porto
Lazio 0-0 Ludogorets
Midtjylland 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Twente 0-1 Union SG
Ferencváros 4-1 Malmö
FCSB 0-0 Olympiacos
Manchester United 3-2 Bodø/Glimt
Nice 1-4 Rangers
Real Sociedad 2-0 Ajax
Braga 3-0 Hoffenheim
Slavia Praha 1-2 Fenerbahçe
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Roma
Manchester United 3-2 Bodø/Glimt
Two close-range Rasmus Højlund finishes gave new United manager Ruben Amorim victory in his first game at Old Trafford. Alejandro Garnacho pounced for the opener inside the first minute, only for thunderous finishes from Håkon Evjen and Philip Zinckernagel to put the Norwegian visitors ahead. Højlund then struck either side of half-time to give his side their second win of the league phase.
Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Roma
A late Mats Hummels finish earned Roma a point in north London. Heung-Min Son gave the hosts an early lead from the penalty spot, before Evan N'Dicka equalised, rising to head Paulo Dybala's free-kick into the net. Spurs regained the lead through a neat team move finished by Brennan Johnson and were on track for victory until Hummels struck from close range in added time.
Nice 1-4 Rangers
Vaclav Černý opened the scoring with a low shot and Mohamed Diomande then nipped between Nice defender Rosario and goalkeeper Marcin Bułka to loft in the second, and it was 3-0 at the break, Hamza Igamane intercepting a back-pass to finish. Making his first Europa League start, Igamane curled in a fine fourth before 19-year-old Badredine Bouanani scored an excellent late free-kick for Nice.
Best of the rest
- The last remaining 100% start in the league phase came to an end as Lazio were held to a 0-0 draw by Ludogorets. The Bulgarian side defended resolutely in Rome but rode their luck, Matteo Guendouzi smashing a superb shot against the crossbar.
- Lazio are now one of three sides at the top of the rankings on 13 points along with Athletic Club and Frankfurt. The Bilbao team were 3-0 winners against Sweden's Elfsborg while Frankfurt earned a 2-1 victory at Danish side Midtjylland.
- Edin Džeko is now joint-eighth in the all-time ranking of UEFA club competition goalscorers after the 38-year-old scored in Fenerbahce's 2-1 win at Slavia Praha. He is level with his former Manchester City team-mate Sergio Agüero on 63 goals.
Matchday 6 fixtures
Wednesday 11 December
Fenerbahçe vs Athletic Club
Thursday 12 December
Roma vs Braga
Viktoria Plzeň vs Manchester United
Malmö vs Galatasaray
Olympiacos vs Twente
PAOK vs Ferencváros
Ludogorets vs AZ Alkmaar
Union SG vs Nice
Hoffenheim vs FCSB
Ajax vs Lazio
Porto vs Midtjylland
Bodø/Glimt vs Beşiktaş
Elfsborg vs Qarabağ
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs RFS
Lyon vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur
Real Sociedad vs Dynamo Kyiv
Slavia Praha vs Anderlecht