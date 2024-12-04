UEFA Europa League preview: What to look out for on Matchday 6

Viktoria Plzeň will look to hand Ruben Amorim his first UEFA Europa League defeat as Manchester United manager on Matchday 6, while Rangers welcome an old adversary as Tottenham head to Glasgow.

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

Wednesday 11 December

Fenerbahçe vs Athletic Club (16:30)

Thursday 12 December

Roma vs Braga (18:45)

Viktoria Plzeň vs Manchester United (18:45)

Malmö vs Galatasaray (18:45)

Olympiacos vs Twente (18:45)

PAOK vs Ferencváros (18:45)

Ludogorets vs AZ Alkmaar (18:45)

Union SG vs Nice (18:45)

Hoffenheim vs FCSB (18:45)

Ajax vs Lazio

Porto vs Midtjylland

Bodø/Glimt vs Beşiktaş

Elfsborg vs Qarabağ

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs RFS

Lyon vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Real Sociedad vs Dynamo Kyiv

Slavia Praha vs Anderlecht

Standout fixtures

Viktoria Plzeň vs Manchester United

After both recording three draws followed by successive wins, Plzeň and Manchester United come into this game in form and separated by just a goal in pursuit of qualification. "It's a huge challenge and a chance to compete against a team of such quality," says Pavel Šulc, who scored in the Czech club's 2-1 win against Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 5. "At the same time, it's a boyhood dream come true." Light installations around the city and Stadion města Plzně are part of a footballing celebration planned to mark the match, which is also Ruben Amorim’s first European away game as United boss.

Did you know?

Plzeň have conceded just once in their last 12 European home games, Real Sociedad's strike in their 2-1 loss in Czechia on Matchday 3 ending an 11-game run of continental clean sheets.

Highlights: Man Utd 3-2 Bodø/Glimt

Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur

"I am sure I will get a warm reception at Ibrox and they'll look forward to seeing me," joked Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou after his side were drawn against Rangers. In two trophy-laden seasons in charge of Celtic, the Australian lost just three of his 11 Old Firm games. Rangers and Postecoglou's Tottenham are level on ten points, and the Light Blues are hoping to maintain momentum, though fixtures against Spurs and Manchester United will be challenging. "We don't have anything to lose against them," manager Philippe Clement told UEFA.com. "We will be brave."

Did you know?

Spurs beat Rangers 5-2 at home and 3-2 at Ibrox in the second round en route to winning their first major continental title, the 1962/63 European Cup Winners' Cup.

Highlights: Tottenham 2-2 Roma

Lyon vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Both sides are in the top eight going into their first ever European encounter. Lyon's spirits are up following a 4-1 win at Qarabağ last time out, which took some of the sting out of taking just a point from their previous two matches. "We had two frustrating games in this competition, so victory feels good," said midfielder Corentin Tolisso. "We still have three games left, and we will have to go for the maximum number of points." That may be a big ask against on-song Frankfurt. As midfielder Hugo Larsson put it after their 2-1 win at Midtjylland on Matchday 5: "We’re on a roll."

Did you know?

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette has scored three Europa League goals this season to take his career tally to 25, leaving him fifth in the competition's all-time rankings.

Highlights: Qarabağ 1-4 Lyon

Ajax vs Lazio

Ajax hit the post twice at Real Sociedad on Matchday 5, but had no complaints after their 2-0 defeat. "We had some chances," said coach Francesco Farioli. "If you don't take them, it will cost you dearly against players of this level." They remain in the top eight, but nerves may start to jangle a little if they come up short against Lazio, who are top of the table even though their 100% start ended in a 0-0 draw against Ludogorets on Matchday 5. "If we keep working as we have been, we'll win a lot more games," said midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, thinking positively.

Did you know?

Ajax have won their last three European home games by progressively bigger margins: 3-0 vs Jagiellonia, 4-0 vs Beşiktaş and then 5-0 vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

Highlights: Ajax 4-0 Beşiktaş

Plus

Galatasaray will hope to secure a place in the knockout phase of the tournament as they visit Malmö; they are unbeaten in the league phase, but have lost their last two games in Sweden (1-0 at Göteborg in 1994 and 2-0 at Östersund 2017).

The competition's top scorer Barnabás Varga will hope to add to his five-goal haul as Ferencváros head to Greece to take on PAOK. The Hungarian international scored twice on Matchday 5 to take top spot in the rankings.

At the foot of the rankings, Dynamo Kyiv are the only side yet to pick up a point, but they could yet make it to the play-offs, though they will need a positive result at Real Sociedad to launch their comeback.

