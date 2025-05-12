Tottenham vs Manchester United: What to look out for in the UEFA Europa League final

Tottenham are chasing a first European honour since 1984, while Manchester United are hoping to repeat their 2017 triumph in the second all-English final of the Europa League era.

UEFA.com looks over the key talking points ahead of the Bilbao decider, which kicks off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 21 May.

Final build-up

Will Spurs fulfil Postecoglou prophecy?

One win away from fulfilling Ange Postecoglou's early-season declaration: "I always win things in my second year," Spurs have plenty of reasons to be confident as they chase a first European honour since 1984.

First, there's the clinical semi-final performance – a 5-1 aggregate victory that halted the record-breaking advance of Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, sealed with a 2-0 win in the Arctic Circle. English forward Dominic Solanke scored for the third consecutive knockout match in that triumph, while only two saves were required of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario on the way to a clean sheet.

Semi-final highlights: Bodø/Glimt 0-2 Tottenham

Further cause for confidence comes from their record against United this season, Spurs earning three wins across two competitions. The first and most dominant of those, a 3-0 Premier League victory at Old Trafford, came before the November appointment of coach Ruben Amorim, but Postecoglou has twice claimed victory against the Portuguese coach since – earning a thrilling 4-3 win in the English League Cup quarter-finals in December and a 1-0 home victory in the league in February.

Manchester United eye a happy return to Bilbao

Memories of a roaring first-leg triumph over Athletic Club are fresh for Manchester United as they return to San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, with all eyes on the prize. "Hopefully we can go there and win," said forward Rasmus Højlund after the 4-1 win that followed at Old Trafford, though the Danish forward warned that United should not expect an advantage: "We've obviously been there, but I don't think that gives us an edge."

United's fearsome attacking form is something that could give them that edge, the Red Devils having scored 12 goals in their previous three Europa League games. Bruno Fernandes sits joint-first in the race for top scorer with seven goals, while Højlund is one of seven players on six, and recent injury returnees Mason Mount and Amad Diallo have only added further strings to the United bow – the former scoring twice in the second-leg victory, while the latter assisted one.

All Man Utd's 2024/25 Europa League goals

Spurs hope to end trophy wait

Spurs will have to prevail under great pressure to triumph in this final, a disappointing domestic campaign pinning their hopes of European football next season on success here. There is also great anticipation among Lilywhites fans for a long-awaited major trophy, their last coming in 2008.

Tottenham's last European honours were earned over four decades ago and their last European final appearance was a 2-0 loss against Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final. "You have to frame it against what this club has been through over the last 15 or 20 years and what the supporters have been through," said Postecoglou ahead of the final. "We've given them some real hope and something to dream about that we can do something special this year."

All Tottenham's 2024/25 Europa League goals

Will Red Devils repeat 2017 success, redeem 2021 disappointment?

Manchester United have tasted sweet glory and bitter disappointment in the final of this competition, the victory over Ajax in 2017 recalled more fondly while the dramatic penalty-shootout defeat to Villarreal in 2021 presents a more painful – and recent – memory.

More members of the current squad lined up against the Red Devils than for them in 2017 – André Onana and Matthijs de Ligt starting for Ajax, while none of United's semi-final participants played in that final. As for the 2021 final, which ended in an 11-10 penalty-shootout defeat after the match finished 1-1, Fernandes led the team out, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelöf started in defence, while Harry Maguire and Amad Diallo watched on from the bench.

Like Spurs, United's European hopes for next season rest on final success, so there is even more motivation to redeem that defeat.

Manchester United won the Europa League in 2017 Manchester United via Getty Images