Where to buy the 2025 UEFA Europa League final programme

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Get a copy of the official programme for the 2025 UEFA Europa League final between Tottenham and Manchester United in Bilbao.

Get a copy of the official final programme for the 2025 UEFA Europa League between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United delivered to your door.

Buy your copy

The programme features in-depth insights into the English finalists, interviews with Bruno Fernandes and Dominic Solanke, the views of coaches Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou plus much more. Get your copy now.

For fans lucky enough to be in Bilbao, the Europa League final programme will also be available for €12 at concession stands around the San Mamés Stadium and at multiple fan areas across the city.

