2024/25 Europa League season by numbers

0 Manchester United were the only side to end the league phase without a defeat, extending that unbeaten run all the way to the final before Spurs ended it.

1 RFS of Latvia featured in the Europa League group stage/league phase for the first time this season. They finished 32nd with five points, their highlight a 1-0 win against Ajax on Matchday 7.

1 There were 556 goals scored across 189 matches in the 2024/25 Europa League but only a solitary hat-trick, scored by Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United won 4-1 at home to Real Sociedad in the round of 16.

Watch Bruno Fernandes' brilliant hat-trick

1 Roma defender Saud Abdulhamid became the first Saudi Arabian player to appear in the Europa League proper, and also his nation's first goalscorer after netting in the 3-0 victory against Braga on Matchday 6.

3 On Matchday 7, Istanbul staged Europa League matches three nights running: on Tuesday Galatasaray drew 3-3 with Dynamo Kyiv, on Wednesday Beşiktaş beat Athletic Club 4-1 and on Thursday Fenerbahçe and Lyon drew 0-0.

4 Athletic Club were the first team to secure their place in the knockout phase, despite being in Pot 4 for the draw. The Basque side were denied a home final by Manchester United in the semi-finals.

7 There was a three-way tie in the top scorers' race, with Bruno Fernandes level on seven goals with Bodø/Glimt's Kasper Høgh and Ayoub El Kaabi of Olympiacos.

9 Manchester United's incredible 5-4 extra-time victory over Lyon in the quarter-final second leg set a record for goals in a Europa League game.

Highlights: Man Utd 5-4 Lyon

11 Tottenham and Manchester United contested the 11th one-nation UEFA Cup/Europa League final and third all-England final.

23 Twenty-three national associations were represented in the league phase.

35 Manchester United's tally of 35 goals this season was just two shy of Porto's record, set in 2010/11.

38 Edin Džeko of Fenerbahçe became the oldest scorer in the Europa League knockout stages (and third oldest in the tournament as a whole) when he struck against Anderlecht in the knockout round play-offs aged 38 years 333 days.

39 Brennan Johnson scored after 39 seconds – the fastest ever goal in a Europa League semi-final – as Tottenham beat Bodø/Glimt 3-1 in the first leg.

Brennan Johnson's semi-final opener

70 Galatasaray forward Dries Mertens, 37, made his 70th appearance in the Europa League on Matchday 7 in 2024/25, surpassing goalkeeper Rui Patrício's record to become the player with the most appearances in the competition (now 73). The Belgian was the league phase's leading assist provider, laying on six goals.

98 Tottenham's victory in the final in Bilbao was a record 98th in the UEFA Cup/Europa League, taking the north London clear of Roma.