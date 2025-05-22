2024/25 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Article summary
The UEFA Technical Observer Group has selected its 2024/25 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season, with players from Frankfurt, Bodø/Glimt, Lyon and Athletic Club making the cut, as well as representatives of finalists Manchester United and Tottenham.
Article body
Title winners Tottenham Hotspur have four players in the official UEFA Europa League Team of the Tournament, chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.
Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and defenders Pedro Porro and Cristian Romero have been chosen along with forward Dominic Solanke, while midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro represent runners-up Manchester United. Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt also have two players in the team, defender Fredrik André Bjørkan and midfielder Patrick Berg.
Goalkeeper
Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)
Defenders
Pedro Porro (Tottenham)
Cristian Romero (Tottenham)
Robin Koch (Frankfurt)
Fredrik André Bjørkan (Bodø/Glimt)
Midfielders
Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt)
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
Casemiro (Manchester United)
Forwards
Rayan Cherki (Lyon)
Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)
Nico Williams (Athletic Club)