2024/25 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season

Title winners Tottenham Hotspur have four players in the official UEFA Europa League Team of the Tournament, chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and defenders Pedro Porro and Cristian Romero have been chosen along with forward Dominic Solanke, while midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro represent runners-up Manchester United. Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt also have two players in the team, defender Fredrik André Bjørkan and midfielder Patrick Berg.

Goalkeeper

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Defenders

Pedro Porro (Tottenham)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Robin Koch (Frankfurt)

Fredrik André Bjørkan (Bodø/Glimt)

Midfielders

Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Forwards

Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)

Nico Williams (Athletic Club)