2024/25 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season

Thursday, May 22, 2025

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has selected its 2024/25 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season, with players from Frankfurt, Bodø/Glimt, Lyon and Athletic Club making the cut, as well as representatives of finalists Manchester United and Tottenham.

Title winners Tottenham Hotspur have four players in the official UEFA Europa League Team of the Tournament, chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and defenders Pedro Porro and Cristian Romero have been chosen along with forward Dominic Solanke, while midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro represent runners-up Manchester United. Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt also have two players in the team, defender Fredrik André Bjørkan and midfielder Patrick Berg.

Goalkeeper

Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Defenders

Pedro Porro (Tottenham)
Cristian Romero (Tottenham)
Robin Koch (Frankfurt)
Fredrik André Bjørkan (Bodø/Glimt)

Midfielders

Patrick Berg (Bodø/Glimt)
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
Casemiro (Manchester United)

Forwards

Rayan Cherki (Lyon)
Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)
Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Player of the Season: Cristian Romero
Live 22/05/2025

Player of the Season: Cristian Romero

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has been named UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.
Young Player of the Season: Rayan Cherki
Live 22/05/2025

Young Player of the Season: Rayan Cherki

Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki has been named UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season.