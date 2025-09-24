Europa League league phase fixtures and results by team
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Each of the 36 teams in this season's competition have eight league phase opponents.
The second-ever UEFA Europa League league phase kicked off on 24 September and will conclude with 18 simultaneous games on 29 January.
Here is a look at each of the 36 teams' full list of fixtures and results.
League phase dates
Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025
Matchday 2: 2 October 2025
Matchday 3: 23 October 2025
Matchday 4: 6 November 2025
Matchday 5: 27 November 2025
Matchday 6: 11 December 2025
Matchday 7: 22 January 2026
Matchday 8: 29 January 2026
*Kick-offs are 21:00 CET unless stated; all times CET
Aston Villa league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Aston Villa vs Bologna
02/10/2025: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa
23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa (18:45)
06/11/2025: Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
27/11/2025: Aston Villa vs Young Boys (18:45)
11/12/2025: Basel vs Aston Villa
22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe vs Aston Villa (18:45)
29/01/2026: Aston Villa vs Salzburg
Basel league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Freiburg 2-1 Basel
02/10/2025: Basel vs Stuttgart
23/10/2025: Lyon vs Basel (18:45)
06/11/2025: Basel vs FCSB (18:45)
27/11/2025: Genk vs Basel
11/12/2025: Basel vs Aston Villa
22/01/2026: Salzburg vs Basel
29/01/2026: Basel vs Viktoria Plzeň
Bologna league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Aston Villa vs Bologna
02/10/2025: Bologna vs Freiburg (18:45)
23/10/2025: FCSB vs Bologna (18:45)
06/11/2025: Bologna vs Brann
27/11/2025: Bologna vs Salzburg
11/12/2025: Celta vs Bologna
22/01/2026: Bologna vs Celtic (18:45)
29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Bologna
Braga league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Braga 1-0 Feyenoord
02/10/2025: Celtic vs Braga (18:45)
23/10/2025: Braga vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
06/11/2025: Braga vs Genk
27/11/2025: Rangers vs Braga
11/12/2025: Nice vs Braga (18:45)
22/01/2026: Braga vs Nottingham Forest
29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles vs Braga
Brann league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Lille vs Brann (18:45)
02/10/2025: Brann vs Utrecht (18:45)
23/10/2025: Brann vs Rangers (18:45)
06/11/2025: Bologna vs Brann
27/11/2025: PAOK vs Brann (18:45)
11/12/2025: Brann vs Fenerbahçe
22/01/2026: Brann vs Midtjylland (18:45)
29/01/2026: Sturm Graz vs Brann
Celta league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Stuttgart vs Celta
02/10/2025: Celta vs PAOK
23/10/2025: Celta vs Nice
06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Celta (18:45)
27/11/2025: Ludogorets vs Celta (18:45)
11/12/2025: Celta vs Bologna
22/01/2026: Celta vs Lille
29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda vs Celta
Celtic league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celtic
02/10/2025: Celtic vs Braga (18:45)
23/10/2025: Celtic vs Sturm Graz
06/11/2025: Midtjylland vs Celtic (18:45)
27/11/2025: Feyenoord vs Celtic (18:45)
11/12/2025: Celtic vs Roma
22/01/2026: Bologna vs Celtic (18:45)
29/01/2026: Celtic vs Utrecht
Crvena Zvezda league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celtic
02/10/2025: Porto vs Crvena Zvezda
23/10/2025: Braga vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs Lille (18:45)
27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs FCSB
11/12/2025: Sturm Graz vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
22/01/2026: Malmö vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda vs Celta
FCSB league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB (18:45)
02/10/2025: FCSB vs Young Boys (18:45)
23/10/2025: FCSB vs Bologna (18:45)
06/11/2025: Basel vs FCSB (18:45)
27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs FCSB
11/12/2025: FCSB vs Feyenoord
22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo vs FCSB
29/01/2026: FCSB vs Fenerbahçe
Fenerbahçe league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo 3-1 Fenerbahçe
02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Nice (18:45)
23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Stuttgart (18:45)
06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Fenerbahçe
27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Ferencváros (18:45)
11/12/2025: Brann vs Fenerbahçe
22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe vs Aston Villa (18:45)
29/01/2026: FCSB vs Fenerbahçe
Ferencváros league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň
02/10/2025: Genk vs Ferencváros
23/10/2025: Salzburg vs Ferencváros (18:45)
06/11/2025: Ferencváros vs Ludogorets
27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Ferencváros (18:45)
11/12/2025: Ferencváros vs Rangers (18:45)
22/01/2026: Ferencváros vs Panathinaikos
29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros
Feyenoord league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Braga 1-0 Feyenoord
02/10/2025: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa
23/10/2025: Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos (18:45)
06/11/2025: Stuttgart vs Feyenoord
27/11/2025: Feyenoord vs Celtic (18:45)
11/12/2025: FCSB vs Feyenoord
22/01/2026: Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz (18:45)
29/01/2026: Real Betis vs Feyenoord
Freiburg league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Freiburg 2-1 Basel
02/10/2025: Bologna vs Freiburg (18:45)
23/10/2025: Freiburg vs Utrecht
06/11/2025: Nice vs Freiburg (18:45)
27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Freiburg (18:45)
11/12/2025: Freiburg vs Salzburg
22/01/2026: Freiburg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
29/01/2026: Lille vs Freiburg
Genk league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Rangers vs Genk
02/10/2025: Genk vs Ferencváros
23/10/2025: Genk vs Real Betis (18:45)
06/11/2025: Braga vs Genk
27/11/2025: Genk vs Basel
11/12/2025: Midtjylland vs Genk (18:45)
22/01/2026: Utrecht vs Genk
29/01/2026: Genk vs Malmö
GNK Dinamo league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo 3-1 Fenerbahçe
02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs GNK Dinamo
23/10/2025: Malmö vs GNK Dinamo
06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Celta (18:45)
27/11/2025: Lille vs GNK Dinamo (18:45)
11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Real Betis (18:45)
22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo vs FCSB
29/01/2026: Midtjylland vs GNK Dinamo
Go Ahead Eagles league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB (18:45)
02/10/2025: Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)
23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa (18:45)
06/11/2025: Salzburg vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)
27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs Stuttgart
11/12/2025: Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles
22/01/2026: Nice vs Go Ahead Eagles
29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles vs Braga
Lille league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Lille vs Brann (18:45)
02/10/2025: Roma vs Lille (18:45)
23/10/2025: Lille vs PAOK
06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs Lille (18:45)
27/11/2025: Lille vs GNK Dinamo (18:45)
11/12/2025: Young Boys vs Lille (18:45)
22/01/2026: Celta vs Lille
29/01/2026: Lille vs Freiburg
Ludogorets league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Malmö 1-2 Ludogorets
02/10/2025: Ludogorets vs Real Betis (18:45)
23/10/2025: Young Boys vs Ludogorets
06/11/2025: Ferencváros vs Ludogorets
27/11/2025: Ludogorets vs Celta (18:45)
11/12/2025: Ludogorets vs PAOK (18:45)
22/01/2026: Rangers vs Ludogorets
29/01/2026: Ludogorets vs Nice
Lyon league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Utrecht vs Lyon
02/10/2025: Lyon vs Salzburg
23/10/2025: Lyon vs Basel (18:45)
06/11/2025: Real Betis vs Lyon
27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Lyon
11/12/2025: Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles
22/01/2026: Young Boys vs Lyon (18:45)
29/01/2026: Lyon vs PAOK
Maccabi Tel-Aviv league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: PAOK 0-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs GNK Dinamo
23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Midtjylland
06/11/2025: Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Lyon
11/12/2025: Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
22/01/2026: Freiburg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Bologna
Malmö league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Malmö 1-2 Ludogorets
02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Malmö (18:45)
23/10/2025: Malmö vs GNK Dinamo
06/11/2025: Malmö vs Panathinaikos (18:45)
27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Malmö
11/12/2025: Porto vs Malmö
22/01/2026: Malmö vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
29/01/2026: Genk vs Malmö
Midtjylland league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Midtjylland 2-0 Sturm Graz
02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland
23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Midtjylland
06/11/2025: Midtjylland vs Celtic (18:45)
27/11/2025: Roma vs Midtjylland (18:45)
11/12/2025: Midtjylland vs Genk (18:45)
22/01/2026: Brann vs Midtjylland (18:45)
29/01/2026: Midtjylland vs GNK Dinamo
Nice league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Nice 1-2 Roma
02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Nice (18:45)
23/10/2025: Celta vs Nice
06/11/2025: Nice vs Freiburg (18:45)
27/11/2025: Porto vs Nice (18:45)
11/12/2025: Nice vs Braga (18:45)
22/01/2026: Nice vs Go Ahead Eagles
29/01/2026: Ludogorets vs Nice
Nottingham Forest league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Real Betis 2-2 Nottingham Forest
02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland
23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Porto
06/11/2025: Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)
27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Malmö
11/12/2025: Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)
22/01/2026: Braga vs Nottingham Forest
29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros
Panathinaikos league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Young Boys vs Panathinaikos
02/10/2025: Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)
23/10/2025: Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos (18:45)
06/11/2025: Malmö vs Panathinaikos (18:45)
27/11/2025: Panathinaikos vs Sturm Graz
11/12/2025: Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň
22/01/2026: Ferencváros vs Panathinaikos
29/01/2026: Panathinaikos vs Roma
PAOK league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: PAOK 0-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
02/10/2025: Celta vs PAOK
23/10/2025: Lille vs PAOK
06/11/2025: PAOK vs Young Boys
27/11/2025: PAOK vs Brann (18:45)
11/12/2025: Ludogorets vs PAOK (18:45)
22/01/2026: PAOK vs Real Betis (18:45)
29/01/2026: Lyon vs PAOK
Porto league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Salzburg vs Porto
02/10/2025: Porto vs Crvena Zvezda
23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Porto
06/11/2025: Utrecht vs Porto (18:45)
27/11/2025: Porto vs Nice (18:45)
11/12/2025: Porto vs Malmö
22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň vs Porto (18:45)
29/01/2026: Porto vs Rangers
Rangers league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Rangers vs Genk
02/10/2025: Sturm Graz vs Rangers
23/10/2025: Brann vs Rangers (18:45)
06/11/2025: Rangers vs Roma
27/11/2025: Rangers vs Braga
11/12/2025: Ferencváros vs Rangers (18:45)
22/01/2026: Rangers vs Ludogorets
29/01/2026: Porto vs Rangers
Real Betis league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Real Betis 2-2 Nottingham Forest
02/10/2025: Ludogorets vs Real Betis (18:45)
23/10/2025: Genk vs Real Betis (18:45)
06/11/2025: Real Betis vs Lyon
27/11/2025: Real Betis vs Utrecht
11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Real Betis (18:45)
22/01/2026: PAOK vs Real Betis (18:45)
29/01/2026: Real Betis vs Feyenoord
Roma league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Nice 1-2 Roma
02/10/2025: Roma vs Lille (18:45)
23/10/2025: Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
06/11/2025: Rangers vs Roma
27/11/2025: Roma vs Midtjylland (18:45)
11/12/2025: Celtic vs Roma
22/01/2026: Roma vs Stuttgart
29/01/2026: Panathinaikos vs Roma
Salzburg league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Salzburg vs Porto
02/10/2025: Lyon vs Salzburg
23/10/2025: Salzburg vs Ferencváros (18:45)
06/11/2025: Salzburg vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)
27/11/2025: Bologna vs Salzburg
11/12/2025: Freiburg vs Salzburg
22/01/2026: Salzburg vs Basel
29/01/2026: Aston Villa vs Salzburg
Sturm Graz league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Midtjylland 2-0 Sturm Graz
02/10/2025: Sturm Graz vs Rangers
23/10/2025: Celtic vs Sturm Graz
06/11/2025: Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)
27/11/2025: Panathinaikos vs Sturm Graz
11/12/2025: Sturm Graz vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
22/01/2026: Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz (18:45)
29/01/2026: Sturm Graz vs Brann
Stuttgart league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Stuttgart vs Celta
02/10/2025: Basel vs Stuttgart
23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Stuttgart (18:45)
06/11/2025: Stuttgart vs Feyenoord
27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs Stuttgart
11/12/2025: Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
22/01/2026: Roma vs Stuttgart
29/01/2026: Stuttgart vs Young Boys
Utrecht league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Utrecht vs Lyon
02/10/2025: Brann vs Utrecht (18:45)
23/10/2025: Freiburg vs Utrecht
06/11/2025: Utrecht vs Porto (18:45)
27/11/2025: Real Betis vs Utrecht
11/12/2025: Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)
22/01/2026: Utrecht vs Genk
29/01/2026: Celtic vs Utrecht
Viktoria Plzeň league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň
02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Malmö (18:45)
23/10/2025: Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Fenerbahçe
27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Freiburg (18:45)
11/12/2025: Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň
22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň vs Porto (18:45)
29/01/2026: Basel vs Viktoria Plzeň
Young Boys league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Young Boys vs Panathinaikos
02/10/2025: FCSB vs Young Boys (18:45)
23/10/2025: Young Boys vs Ludogorets
06/11/2025: PAOK vs Young Boys
27/11/2025: Aston Villa vs Young Boys (18:45)
11/12/2025: Young Boys vs Lille (18:45)
22/01/2026: Young Boys vs Lyon (18:45)
29/01/2026: Stuttgart vs Young Boys