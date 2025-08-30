Europa League league phase fixtures by team

The second-ever UEFA Europa League league phase kicks off on 24 September and will conclude with 18 simultaneous games on 29 January.

Here is a look at each of the 36 teams' full list of fixtures.

League phase dates Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025

Matchday 2: 2 October 2025

Matchday 3: 23 October 2025

Matchday 4: 6 November 2025

Matchday 5: 27 November 2025

Matchday 6: 11 December 2025

Matchday 7: 22 January 2026

Matchday 8: 29 January 2026

*Kick-offs are 21:00 CET unless stated; all times CET

25/09/2025: Aston Villa vs Bologna

02/10/2025: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa

23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa (18:45)

06/11/2025: Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

27/11/2025: Aston Villa vs Young Boys (18:45)

11/12/2025: Basel vs Aston Villa

22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe vs Aston Villa (18:45)

29/01/2026: Aston Villa vs Salzburg

24/09/2025: Freiburg vs Basel

02/10/2025: Basel vs Stuttgart

23/10/2025: Lyon vs Basel (18:45)

06/11/2025: Basel vs FCSB (18:45)

27/11/2025: Genk vs Basel

11/12/2025: Basel vs Aston Villa

22/01/2026: Salzburg vs Basel

29/01/2026: Basel vs Viktoria Plzeň

25/09/2025: Aston Villa vs Bologna

02/10/2025: Bologna vs Freiburg (18:45)

23/10/2025: FCSB vs Bologna (18:45)

06/11/2025: Bologna vs Brann

27/11/2025: Bologna vs Salzburg

11/12/2025: Celta vs Bologna

22/01/2026: Bologna vs Celtic (18:45)

29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Bologna

24/09/2025: Braga vs Feyenoord

02/10/2025: Celtic vs Braga (18:45)

23/10/2025: Braga vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)

06/11/2025: Braga vs Genk

27/11/2025: Rangers vs Braga

11/12/2025: Nice vs Braga (18:45)

22/01/2026: Braga vs Nottingham Forest

29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles vs Braga

25/09/2025: Lille vs Brann (18:45)

02/10/2025: Brann vs Utrecht (18:45)

23/10/2025: Brann vs Rangers (18:45)

06/11/2025: Bologna vs Brann﻿

27/11/2025: PAOK vs Brann (18:45)

11/12/2025: Brann vs Fenerbahçe

22/01/2026: Brann vs Midtjylland (18:45)

29/01/2026: Sturm Graz vs Brann

25/09/2025: Stuttgart vs Celta

02/10/2025: Celta vs PAOK

23/10/2025: Celta vs Nice

06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Celta (18:45)

27/11/2025: Ludogorets vs Celta (18:45)

11/12/2025: Celta vs Bologna

22/01/2026: Celta vs Lille

29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda vs Celta

24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs Celtic

02/10/2025: Celtic vs Braga (18:45)

23/10/2025: Celtic vs Sturm Graz

06/11/2025: Midtjylland vs Celtic (18:45)

27/11/2025: Feyenoord vs Celtic (18:45)

11/12/2025: Celtic vs Roma

22/01/2026: Bologna vs Celtic (18:45)

29/01/2026: Celtic vs Utrecht

24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs Celtic

02/10/2025: Porto vs Crvena Zvezda

23/10/2025: Braga vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)

06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs Lille (18:45)

27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs FCSB

11/12/2025: Sturm Graz vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)

22/01/2026: Malmö vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)

29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda vs Celta

25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB (18:45)

02/10/2025: FCSB vs Young Boys (18:45)

23/10/2025: FCSB vs Bologna (18:45)

06/11/2025: Basel vs FCSB (18:45)

27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs FCSB

11/12/2025: FCSB vs Feyenoord

22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo vs FCSB

29/01/2026: FCSB vs Fenerbahçe

24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Fenerbahçe

02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Nice (18:45)

23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Stuttgart (18:45)

06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Fenerbahçe

27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Ferencváros (18:45)

11/12/2025: Brann vs Fenerbahçe

22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe vs Aston Villa (18:45)

29/01/2026: FCSB vs Fenerbahçe

25/09/2025: Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň

02/10/2025: Genk vs Ferencváros

23/10/2025: Salzburg vs Ferencváros (18:45)

06/11/2025: Ferencváros vs Ludogorets

27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Ferencváros (18:45)

11/12/2025: Ferencváros vs Rangers (18:45)

22/01/2026: Ferencváros vs Panathinaikos

29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros

24/09/2025: Braga vs Feyenoord

02/10/2025: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa

23/10/2025: Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos (18:45)

06/11/2025: Stuttgart vs Feyenoord

27/11/2025: Feyenoord vs Celtic (18:45)

11/12/2025: FCSB vs Feyenoord

22/01/2026: Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz (18:45)

29/01/2026: Real Betis vs Feyenoord

Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz: Watch brilliant team goal

24/09/2025: Freiburg vs Basel

02/10/2025: Bologna vs Freiburg (18:45)

23/10/2025: Freiburg vs Utrecht

06/11/2025: Nice vs Freiburg (18:45)

27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Freiburg (18:45)

11/12/2025: Freiburg vs Salzburg

22/01/2026: Freiburg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)

29/01/2026: Lille vs Freiburg

25/09/2025: Rangers vs Genk

02/10/2025: Genk vs Ferencváros

23/10/2025: Genk vs Real Betis (18:45)

06/11/2025: Braga vs Genk

27/11/2025: Genk vs Basel

11/12/2025: Midtjylland vs Genk (18:45)

22/01/2026: Utrecht vs Genk

29/01/2026: Genk vs Malmö

24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Fenerbahçe

02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs GNK Dinamo

23/10/2025: Malmö vs GNK Dinamo

06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Celta (18:45)

27/11/2025: Lille vs GNK Dinamo (18:45)

11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Real Betis (18:45)

22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo vs FCSB

29/01/2026: Midtjylland vs GNK Dinamo

25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB (18:45)

02/10/2025: Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)

23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa (18:45)

06/11/2025: Salzburg vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)

27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs Stuttgart

11/12/2025: Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles

22/01/2026: Nice vs Go Ahead Eagles

29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles vs Braga

25/09/2025: Lille vs Brann (18:45)

02/10/2025: Roma vs Lille (18:45)

23/10/2025: Lille vs PAOK

06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs Lille (18:45)

27/11/2025: Lille vs GNK Dinamo (18:45)

11/12/2025: Young Boys vs Lille (18:45)

22/01/2026: Celta vs Lille

29/01/2026: Lille vs Freiburg

24/09/2025: Malmö vs Ludogorets

02/10/2025: Ludogorets vs Real Betis (18:45)

23/10/2025: Young Boys vs Ludogorets

06/11/2025: Ferencváros vs Ludogorets

27/11/2025: Ludogorets vs Celta (18:45)

11/12/2025: Ludogorets vs PAOK (18:45)

22/01/2026: Rangers vs Ludogorets

29/01/2026: Ludogorets vs Nice

25/09/2025: Utrecht vs Lyon

02/10/2025: Lyon vs Salzburg

23/10/2025: Lyon vs Basel (18:45)

06/11/2025: Real Betis vs Lyon

27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Lyon

11/12/2025: Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles

22/01/2026: Young Boys vs Lyon (18:45)

29/01/2026: Lyon vs PAOK

24/09/2025: PAOK vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)

02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs GNK Dinamo

23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Midtjylland

06/11/2025: Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Lyon

11/12/2025: Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)

22/01/2026: Freiburg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)

29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Bologna

24/09/2025: Malmö vs Ludogorets

02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Malmö (18:45)

23/10/2025: Malmö vs GNK Dinamo

06/11/2025: Malmö vs Panathinaikos (18:45)

27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Malmö

11/12/2025: Porto vs Malmö

22/01/2026: Malmö vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)

29/01/2026: Genk vs Malmö

24/09/2025: Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz (18:45)

02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland

23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Midtjylland

06/11/2025: Midtjylland vs Celtic (18:45)

27/11/2025: Roma vs Midtjylland (18:45)

11/12/2025: Midtjylland vs Genk (18:45)

22/01/2026: Brann vs Midtjylland (18:45)

29/01/2026: Midtjylland vs GNK Dinamo

24/09/2025: Nice vs Roma

02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Nice (18:45)

23/10/2025: Celta vs Nice

06/11/2025: Nice vs Freiburg (18:45)

27/11/2025: Porto vs Nice (18:45)

11/12/2025: Nice vs Braga (18:45)

22/01/2026: Nice vs Go Ahead Eagles

29/01/2026: Ludogorets vs Nice

24/09/2025: Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest

02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland

23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Porto

06/11/2025: Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)

27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Malmö

11/12/2025: Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)

22/01/2026: Braga vs Nottingham Forest

29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros

25/09/2025: Young Boys vs Panathinaikos

02/10/2025: Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)

23/10/2025: Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos (18:45)

06/11/2025: Malmö vs Panathinaikos (18:45)

27/11/2025: Panathinaikos vs Sturm Graz

11/12/2025: Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň

22/01/2026: Ferencváros vs Panathinaikos

29/01/2026: Panathinaikos vs Roma

Panathinaikos vs Roma: All ten goals in 2010 thriller

24/09/2025: PAOK vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)

02/10/2025: Celta vs PAOK

23/10/2025: Lille vs PAOK

06/11/2025: PAOK vs Young Boys

27/11/2025: PAOK vs Brann (18:45)

11/12/2025: Ludogorets vs PAOK (18:45)

22/01/2026: PAOK vs Real Betis (18:45)

29/01/2026: Lyon vs PAOK

25/09/2025: Salzburg vs Porto

02/10/2025: Porto vs Crvena Zvezda

23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Porto

06/11/2025: Utrecht vs Porto (18:45)

27/11/2025: Porto vs Nice (18:45)

11/12/2025: Porto vs Malmö

22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň vs Porto (18:45)

29/01/2026: Porto vs Rangers

25/09/2025: Rangers vs Genk

02/10/2025: Sturm Graz vs Rangers

23/10/2025: Brann vs Rangers (18:45)

06/11/2025: Rangers vs Roma

27/11/2025: Rangers vs Braga

11/12/2025: Ferencváros vs Rangers (18:45)

22/01/2026: Rangers vs Ludogorets

29/01/2026: Porto vs Rangers

24/09/2025: Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest

02/10/2025: Ludogorets vs Real Betis (18:45)

23/10/2025: Genk vs Real Betis (18:45)

06/11/2025: Real Betis vs Lyon

27/11/2025: Real Betis vs Utrecht

11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Real Betis (18:45)

22/01/2026: PAOK vs Real Betis (18:45)

29/01/2026: Real Betis vs Feyenoord

24/09/2025: Nice vs Roma

02/10/2025: Roma vs Lille (18:45)

23/10/2025: Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň

06/11/2025: Rangers vs Roma

27/11/2025: Roma vs Midtjylland (18:45)

11/12/2025: Celtic vs Roma

22/01/2026: Roma vs Stuttgart

29/01/2026: Panathinaikos vs Roma

Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň: Edin Džeko hat-trick

25/09/2025: Salzburg vs Porto

02/10/2025: Lyon vs Salzburg

23/10/2025: Salzburg vs Ferencváros (18:45)

06/11/2025: Salzburg vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)

27/11/2025: Bologna vs Salzburg

11/12/2025: Freiburg vs Salzburg

22/01/2026: Salzburg vs Basel

29/01/2026: Aston Villa vs Salzburg

24/09/2025: Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz (18:45)

02/10/2025: Sturm Graz vs Rangers

23/10/2025: Celtic vs Sturm Graz

06/11/2025: Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)

27/11/2025: Panathinaikos vs Sturm Graz

11/12/2025: Sturm Graz vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)

22/01/2026: Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz (18:45)

29/01/2026: Sturm Graz vs Brann

25/09/2025: Stuttgart vs Celta

02/10/2025: Basel vs Stuttgart

23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Stuttgart (18:45)

06/11/2025: Stuttgart vs Feyenoord

27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs Stuttgart

11/12/2025: Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)

22/01/2026: Roma vs Stuttgart

29/01/2026: Stuttgart vs Young Boys

25/09/2025: Utrecht vs Lyon

02/10/2025: Brann vs Utrecht (18:45)

23/10/2025: Freiburg vs Utrecht

06/11/2025: Utrecht vs Porto (18:45)

27/11/2025: Real Betis vs Utrecht

11/12/2025: Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)

22/01/2026: Utrecht vs Genk

29/01/2026: Celtic vs Utrecht

25/09/2025: Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň

02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Malmö (18:45)

23/10/2025: Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň

06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Fenerbahçe

27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Freiburg (18:45)

11/12/2025: Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň

22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň vs Porto (18:45)

29/01/2026: Basel vs Viktoria Plzeň

25/09/2025: Young Boys vs Panathinaikos

02/10/2025: FCSB vs Young Boys (18:45)

23/10/2025: Young Boys vs Ludogorets

06/11/2025: PAOK vs Young Boys

27/11/2025: Aston Villa vs Young Boys (18:45)

11/12/2025: Young Boys vs Lille (18:45)

22/01/2026: Young Boys vs Lyon (18:45)

29/01/2026: Stuttgart vs Young Boys