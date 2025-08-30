UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa League league phase fixtures by team

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Each of the 36 teams in this season's competition have discovered their eight league phase opponents.

Aston Villa kick off their campaign at home to Bologna
Aston Villa kick off their campaign at home to Bologna CameraSport via Getty Images

The second-ever UEFA Europa League league phase kicks off on 24 September and will conclude with 18 simultaneous games on 29 January.

Here is a look at each of the 36 teams' full list of fixtures.

League phase dates

Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025
Matchday 2: 2 October 2025
Matchday 3: 23 October 2025
Matchday 4: 6 November 2025
Matchday 5: 27 November 2025
Matchday 6: 11 December 2025
Matchday 7: 22 January 2026
Matchday 8: 29 January 2026

*Kick-offs are 21:00 CET unless stated; all times CET

Aston Villa league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Aston Villa vs Bologna
02/10/2025: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa
23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa (18:45)
06/11/2025: Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
27/11/2025: Aston Villa vs Young Boys (18:45)
11/12/2025: Basel vs Aston Villa
22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe vs Aston Villa (18:45)
29/01/2026: Aston Villa vs Salzburg

Basel league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Freiburg vs Basel
02/10/2025: Basel vs Stuttgart
23/10/2025: Lyon vs Basel (18:45)
06/11/2025: Basel vs FCSB (18:45)
27/11/2025: Genk vs Basel
11/12/2025: Basel vs Aston Villa
22/01/2026: Salzburg vs Basel
29/01/2026: Basel vs Viktoria Plzeň

Bologna league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Aston Villa vs Bologna
02/10/2025: Bologna vs Freiburg (18:45)
23/10/2025: FCSB vs Bologna (18:45)
06/11/2025: Bologna vs Brann
27/11/2025: Bologna vs Salzburg
11/12/2025: Celta vs Bologna
22/01/2026: Bologna vs Celtic (18:45)
29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Bologna

Braga league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Braga vs Feyenoord
02/10/2025: Celtic vs Braga (18:45)
23/10/2025: Braga vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
06/11/2025: Braga vs Genk
27/11/2025: Rangers vs Braga
11/12/2025: Nice vs Braga (18:45)
22/01/2026: Braga vs Nottingham Forest
29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles vs Braga

Brann league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Lille vs Brann (18:45)
02/10/2025: Brann vs Utrecht (18:45)
23/10/2025: Brann vs Rangers (18:45)
06/11/2025: Bologna vs Brann﻿
27/11/2025: PAOK vs Brann (18:45)
11/12/2025: Brann vs Fenerbahçe
22/01/2026: Brann vs Midtjylland (18:45)
29/01/2026: Sturm Graz vs Brann

Celta league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Stuttgart vs Celta
02/10/2025: Celta vs PAOK
23/10/2025: Celta vs Nice
06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Celta (18:45)
27/11/2025: Ludogorets vs Celta (18:45)
11/12/2025: Celta vs Bologna
22/01/2026: Celta vs Lille
29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda vs Celta

Celtic league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs Celtic
02/10/2025: Celtic vs Braga (18:45)
23/10/2025: Celtic vs Sturm Graz
06/11/2025: Midtjylland vs Celtic (18:45)
27/11/2025: Feyenoord vs Celtic (18:45)
11/12/2025: Celtic vs Roma
22/01/2026: Bologna vs Celtic (18:45)
29/01/2026: Celtic vs Utrecht

Crvena Zvezda league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs Celtic
02/10/2025: Porto vs Crvena Zvezda
23/10/2025: Braga vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs Lille (18:45)
27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs FCSB
11/12/2025: Sturm Graz vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
22/01/2026: Malmö vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda vs Celta

FCSB league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB (18:45)
02/10/2025: FCSB vs Young Boys (18:45)
23/10/2025: FCSB vs Bologna (18:45)
06/11/2025: Basel vs FCSB (18:45)
27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs FCSB
11/12/2025: FCSB vs Feyenoord
22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo vs FCSB
29/01/2026: FCSB vs Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Fenerbahçe
02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Nice (18:45)
23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Stuttgart (18:45)
06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Fenerbahçe
27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Ferencváros (18:45)
11/12/2025: Brann vs Fenerbahçe
22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe vs Aston Villa (18:45)
29/01/2026: FCSB vs Fenerbahçe

Ferencváros league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň
02/10/2025: Genk vs Ferencváros
23/10/2025: Salzburg vs Ferencváros (18:45)
06/11/2025: Ferencváros vs Ludogorets
27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Ferencváros (18:45)
11/12/2025: Ferencváros vs Rangers (18:45)
22/01/2026: Ferencváros vs Panathinaikos
29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros

Feyenoord league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Braga vs Feyenoord
02/10/2025: Feyenoord vs Aston Villa
23/10/2025: Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos (18:45)
06/11/2025: Stuttgart vs Feyenoord
27/11/2025: Feyenoord vs Celtic (18:45)
11/12/2025: FCSB vs Feyenoord
22/01/2026: Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz (18:45)
29/01/2026: Real Betis vs Feyenoord

Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz: Watch brilliant team goal

Freiburg league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Freiburg vs Basel
02/10/2025: Bologna vs Freiburg (18:45)
23/10/2025: Freiburg vs Utrecht
06/11/2025: Nice vs Freiburg (18:45)
27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Freiburg (18:45)
11/12/2025: Freiburg vs Salzburg
22/01/2026: Freiburg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
29/01/2026: Lille vs Freiburg

Genk league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Rangers vs Genk
02/10/2025: Genk vs Ferencváros
23/10/2025: Genk vs Real Betis (18:45)
06/11/2025: Braga vs Genk
27/11/2025: Genk vs Basel
11/12/2025: Midtjylland vs Genk (18:45)
22/01/2026: Utrecht vs Genk
29/01/2026: Genk vs Malmö

GNK Dinamo league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Fenerbahçe
02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs GNK Dinamo
23/10/2025: Malmö vs GNK Dinamo
06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Celta (18:45)
27/11/2025: Lille vs GNK Dinamo (18:45)
11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Real Betis (18:45)
22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo vs FCSB
29/01/2026: Midtjylland vs GNK Dinamo

Go Ahead Eagles league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB (18:45)
02/10/2025: Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)
23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa (18:45)
06/11/2025: Salzburg vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)
27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs Stuttgart
11/12/2025: Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles
22/01/2026: Nice vs Go Ahead Eagles
29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles vs Braga

Lille league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Lille vs Brann (18:45)
02/10/2025: Roma vs Lille (18:45)
23/10/2025: Lille vs PAOK
06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda vs Lille (18:45)
27/11/2025: Lille vs GNK Dinamo (18:45)
11/12/2025: Young Boys vs Lille (18:45)
22/01/2026: Celta vs Lille
29/01/2026: Lille vs Freiburg

Ludogorets league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Malmö vs Ludogorets
02/10/2025: Ludogorets vs Real Betis (18:45)
23/10/2025: Young Boys vs Ludogorets
06/11/2025: Ferencváros vs Ludogorets
27/11/2025: Ludogorets vs Celta (18:45)
11/12/2025: Ludogorets vs PAOK (18:45)
22/01/2026: Rangers vs Ludogorets
29/01/2026: Ludogorets vs Nice

Lyon league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Utrecht vs Lyon
02/10/2025: Lyon vs Salzburg
23/10/2025: Lyon vs Basel (18:45)
06/11/2025: Real Betis vs Lyon
27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Lyon
11/12/2025: Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles
22/01/2026: Young Boys vs Lyon (18:45)
29/01/2026: Lyon vs PAOK

Maccabi Tel-Aviv league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: PAOK vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs GNK Dinamo
23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Midtjylland
06/11/2025: Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Lyon
11/12/2025: Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
22/01/2026: Freiburg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Bologna

Malmö league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Malmö vs Ludogorets
02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Malmö (18:45)
23/10/2025: Malmö vs GNK Dinamo
06/11/2025: Malmö vs Panathinaikos (18:45)
27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Malmö
11/12/2025: Porto vs Malmö
22/01/2026: Malmö vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
29/01/2026: Genk vs Malmö

Midtjylland league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz (18:45)
02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland
23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Midtjylland
06/11/2025: Midtjylland vs Celtic (18:45)
27/11/2025: Roma vs Midtjylland (18:45)
11/12/2025: Midtjylland vs Genk (18:45)
22/01/2026: Brann vs Midtjylland (18:45)
29/01/2026: Midtjylland vs GNK Dinamo

Nice league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Nice vs Roma
02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Nice (18:45)
23/10/2025: Celta vs Nice
06/11/2025: Nice vs Freiburg (18:45)
27/11/2025: Porto vs Nice (18:45)
11/12/2025: Nice vs Braga (18:45)
22/01/2026: Nice vs Go Ahead Eagles
29/01/2026: Ludogorets vs Nice

Nottingham Forest league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest
02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland
23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Porto
06/11/2025: Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)
27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Malmö
11/12/2025: Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)
22/01/2026: Braga vs Nottingham Forest
29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros

Panathinaikos league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Young Boys vs Panathinaikos
02/10/2025: Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)
23/10/2025: Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos (18:45)
06/11/2025: Malmö vs Panathinaikos (18:45)
27/11/2025: Panathinaikos vs Sturm Graz
11/12/2025: Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň
22/01/2026: Ferencváros vs Panathinaikos
29/01/2026: Panathinaikos vs Roma

Panathinaikos vs Roma: All ten goals in 2010 thriller

PAOK league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: PAOK vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
02/10/2025: Celta vs PAOK
23/10/2025: Lille vs PAOK
06/11/2025: PAOK vs Young Boys
27/11/2025: PAOK vs Brann (18:45)
11/12/2025: Ludogorets vs PAOK (18:45)
22/01/2026: PAOK vs Real Betis (18:45)
29/01/2026: Lyon vs PAOK

Porto league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Salzburg vs Porto
02/10/2025: Porto vs Crvena Zvezda
23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest vs Porto
06/11/2025: Utrecht vs Porto (18:45)
27/11/2025: Porto vs Nice (18:45)
11/12/2025: Porto vs Malmö
22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň vs Porto (18:45)
29/01/2026: Porto vs Rangers

Rangers league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Rangers vs Genk
02/10/2025: Sturm Graz vs Rangers
23/10/2025: Brann vs Rangers (18:45)
06/11/2025: Rangers vs Roma
27/11/2025: Rangers vs Braga
11/12/2025: Ferencváros vs Rangers (18:45)
22/01/2026: Rangers vs Ludogorets
29/01/2026: Porto vs Rangers

Real Betis league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest
02/10/2025: Ludogorets vs Real Betis (18:45)
23/10/2025: Genk vs Real Betis (18:45)
06/11/2025: Real Betis vs Lyon
27/11/2025: Real Betis vs Utrecht
11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo vs Real Betis (18:45)
22/01/2026: PAOK vs Real Betis (18:45)
29/01/2026: Real Betis vs Feyenoord

Roma league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Nice vs Roma
02/10/2025: Roma vs Lille (18:45)
23/10/2025: Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
06/11/2025: Rangers vs Roma
27/11/2025: Roma vs Midtjylland (18:45)
11/12/2025: Celtic vs Roma
22/01/2026: Roma vs Stuttgart
29/01/2026: Panathinaikos vs Roma

Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň: Edin Džeko hat-trick

Salzburg league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Salzburg vs Porto
02/10/2025: Lyon vs Salzburg
23/10/2025: Salzburg vs Ferencváros (18:45)
06/11/2025: Salzburg vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)
27/11/2025: Bologna vs Salzburg
11/12/2025: Freiburg vs Salzburg
22/01/2026: Salzburg vs Basel
29/01/2026: Aston Villa vs Salzburg

Sturm Graz league phase fixtures

24/09/2025: Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz (18:45)
02/10/2025: Sturm Graz vs Rangers
23/10/2025: Celtic vs Sturm Graz
06/11/2025: Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)
27/11/2025: Panathinaikos vs Sturm Graz
11/12/2025: Sturm Graz vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)
22/01/2026: Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz (18:45)
29/01/2026: Sturm Graz vs Brann

Stuttgart league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Stuttgart vs Celta
02/10/2025: Basel vs Stuttgart
23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe vs Stuttgart (18:45)
06/11/2025: Stuttgart vs Feyenoord
27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles vs Stuttgart
11/12/2025: Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)
22/01/2026: Roma vs Stuttgart
29/01/2026: Stuttgart vs Young Boys

Utrecht league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Utrecht vs Lyon
02/10/2025: Brann vs Utrecht (18:45)
23/10/2025: Freiburg vs Utrecht
06/11/2025: Utrecht vs Porto (18:45)
27/11/2025: Real Betis vs Utrecht
11/12/2025: Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)
22/01/2026: Utrecht vs Genk
29/01/2026: Celtic vs Utrecht

Viktoria Plzeň league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň
02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Malmö (18:45)
23/10/2025: Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Fenerbahçe
27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň vs Freiburg (18:45)
11/12/2025: Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň
22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň vs Porto (18:45)
29/01/2026: Basel vs Viktoria Plzeň

Young Boys league phase fixtures

25/09/2025: Young Boys vs Panathinaikos
02/10/2025: FCSB vs Young Boys (18:45)
23/10/2025: Young Boys vs Ludogorets
06/11/2025: PAOK vs Young Boys
27/11/2025: Aston Villa vs Young Boys (18:45)
11/12/2025: Young Boys vs Lille (18:45)
22/01/2026: Young Boys vs Lyon (18:45)
29/01/2026: Stuttgart vs Young Boys

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Selected for you

Europa League league phase fixtures
Live 30/08/2025

Europa League league phase fixtures

All the fixtures for the league phase of the 2025/26 Europa League.
2025/26 Europa League line-up
Live 29/08/2025

2025/26 Europa League line-up

Get to know the 36 teams taking on the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League.
League phase draw for Europa League
Live 29/08/2025

League phase draw for Europa League

The 36 teams have discovered their fate for the UEFA Europa League league phase.