Europa League Matchday 3 round-up: Nottingham Forest beat Porto, Viktoria Plzeň and Go Ahead Eagles cause upsets

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Nottingham Forest won in Europe for the first time since 1996 while Viktoria Plzeň and Go Ahead Eagles earned surprise victories on Matchday 3 in the UEFA Europa League.

Nottingham Forest secured a historic win, Viktoria Plzeň survived a fightback to defeat Roma and Go Ahead Eagles stunned Aston Villa on a thrilling night in the UEFA Europa League.

UEFA.com recaps the Matchday 3 action.

Matchday 3 results

Salzburg 2-3 Ferencváros
Fenerbahçe 1-0 Stuttgart
FCSB 1-2 Bologna
Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Aston Villa
Genk 0-0 Real Betis
Lyon 2-0 Basel
Braga 2-0 Crvena Zvezda
Brann 3-0 Rangers
Roma 1-2 Viktoria Plzeň
Young Boys 3-2 Ludogorets
Celtic 2-1 Sturm Graz
Lille 3-4 PAOK
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-3 Midtjylland
Malmö 1-1 GNK Dinamo
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Porto
Celta 2-1 Nice
Freiburg 2-0 Utrecht
Feyenoord 3-1 Panathinaikos

Key games

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Porto

New Forest boss Sean Dyche got off to a winning start thanks to a pair of coolly-taken penalties that inflicted Porto's first defeat of the campaign. The hosts were ahead 20 minutes in when captain Morgan Gibbs-White stroked his kick into the bottom corner following Jan Bednarek's handball.

The Dragões, who rarely threatened Matz Sels' goal, went further behind when striker Igor Jesus opted to place his firm 77th-minute effort from the spot down the middle, after Martim Fernandes' foul on Nicolò Savona.

Roma 1-2 Viktoria Plzeň

Two goals in two minutes stunned Roma as they suffered their second consecutive home defeat in the Europa League against a spirited Plzeň. The visitors took control in the first half thanks to goals from Prince Kwabena Adu and Cheick Souaré.

Paulo Dybala’s reply from the penalty spot – the 200th goal of his career – sparked hope of a Roma rescue act. But Plzeň’s defence held firm, giving new coach Martin Hyský a dream start to his European campaign.

How knockout qualification works

The top eight overall advance directly to the round of 16; sides finishing from ninth to 24th will contest the knockout phase play-offs, with the victors going through to the last 16.

Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Aston Villa

Captain Mats Deijl's winner gave Go Ahead Eagles successive comeback wins. Villa forward Evann Guessand prodded in the fourth-minute opener and was then denied by Jari De Busser in a one-on-one.

But Mathis Suray's lob from inside the box gave the Dutch side their first-ever home goal in the competition proper in the 42nd minute before right-back Deijl's composed finish 19 minutes later. Emiliano Buendía sent a penalty over the crossbar 11 minutes from time for Villa, who remain on six points.

Fenerbahçe 1-0 Stuttgart

Kerem Aktürkoğlu's first-half penalty was enough to secure back-to-back home league phase victories for Fenerbahçe. The Turkish winger coolly sent Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel the wrong way from the spot for his third goal in this season's tournament, making him joint-top scorer.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Deniz Undav missed the visitors' biggest opportunity by side-footing wide in the 82nd minute to ensure the German side would remain on three points from three games.

Best of the rest

  • New coach Danny Röhl was unable to change Rangers' fortunes as goals from Emil Kornvig, Jacob Sørensen and Noah Holm helped Brann inflict a third straight Europa League defeat on the Scottish club.
  • Lyon made it three wins from as many league phase outings – all without conceding – thanks to Corentin Tolisso's early strike and a delightful curling finish from substitute Afonso Moreira late on against Basel.
  • Two goals in four second-half minutes from Liam Scales and Benjamin Nygren gave Celtic their first win in this season's Europa League after a Tomi Horvat stunner had put Sturm Graz ahead

Matchday 4 (6 November)

18:45 CET kick-offs
Salzburg vs Go Ahead Eagles
Basel vs FCSB
Midtjylland vs Celtic
Utrecht vs Porto
Crvena Zvezda vs Lille
GNK Dinamo vs Celta
Malmö vs Panathinaikos
Nice vs Freiburg 
Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest

21:00 CET kick-offs
Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Bologna vs Brann
Viktoria Plzeň vs Fenerbahçe
Ferencváros vs Ludogorets
PAOK vs Young Boys
Rangers vs Roma
Real Betis vs Lyon
Braga vs Genk
Stuttgart vs Feyenoord

