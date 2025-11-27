Europa League Matchday 5 highlights and round-up: Roma earn tight victory as Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Lyon impress

Roma earned their first home win of their league phase campaign as Aston Villa, Lyon, Celtic and Nottingham Forest also claimed important victories.

UEFA.com recaps the Matchday 5 action.

Key games

Roma 2-1 Midtjylland

Highlights: Roma 2-1 Midtjylland

Neil El Aynaoui opened his account for Roma as the Italian side earned a deserved first home victory.

El Aynaoui met Zeki Çelik's cross with an expert seventh-minute volley before visiting goalkeeper Elias Rafn Ólafsson made fine second-half saves to deny Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy, though the latter then swept in on 83 minutes.

Paulinho replied three minutes later but it was not enough for Midtjylland, whose perfect record came to an end.

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Malmö

Highlights: Nott'm Forest 3-0 Malmö

Ryan Yates, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Nikola Milenković scored as Forest secured successive home wins, leaving Malmö on one point.

Captain Yates curled in from inside the box after 27 minutes and almost scored again when Melker Ellborg brilliantly tipped away his header, Kalimuendo striking from the rebound in the 44th minute.

Milenković fired in the third following a corner 14 minutes after the restart, with Callum Hudson-Odoi then shooting against the crossbar for the English club, who moved up to eight points.

Aston Villa 2-1 Young Boys

Highlights: Aston Villa 2-1 Young Boys

Donyell Malen's excellent double ensured Aston Villa claimed their fourth win in five league phase matches.

The Dutch international forced a fine save from Marvin Keller with four minutes gone before squeezing in his first of the night with a glancing header that the visiting keeper could only tip onto the upright with the half-hour approaching.

Just ahead of half-time, the Villa forward struck again, powering into the top corner after collecting a Morgan Rogers pass. Young Boys set up a tense finish through substitute Joel Monteiro's well-taken half-volley, but were unable to complete the late comeback.

Best of the rest

The second and third hat-tricks of the league phase were struck: Petar Stanić helping Ludogorets to a tight victory over Celta and Corentin Tolisso inspiring Lyon as they moved top.

Celtic came from behind to defeat Feyenoord in a rematch of the 1970 UEFA European Cup final. Hyunjun Yang, Reo Hatate and Benjamin Nygren were the heroes in Rotterdam as the Hoops moved to seven points.

Gabriel Veiga scored twice, the first after just 19 seconds, as Porto swept aside winless Nice 3-0 at Estádio do Dragão, Samu rounding off the scoring from the penalty spot.