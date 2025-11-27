UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa League Matchday 5 highlights and round-up: Roma earn tight victory as Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Lyon impress

Thursday, November 27, 2025

Matchday 5 of the UEFA Europa League brought compelling victories for Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Roma while Lyon hit six.

Nikola Milenković and Ryan Yates celebrate during Nottingham Forest's Matchday 5 victory
Nikola Milenković and Ryan Yates celebrate during Nottingham Forest's Matchday 5 victory AFP via Getty Images

Roma earned their first home win of their league phase campaign as Aston Villa, Lyon, Celtic and Nottingham Forest also claimed important victories.

UEFA.com recaps the Matchday 5 action.

Matchday 5 results

Roma 2-1 Midtjylland
Aston Villa 2-1 Young Boys
Porto 3-0 Nice
Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 Freiburg
Fenerbahçe 1-1 Ferencváros
Feyenoord 1-3 Celtic
Lille 4-0 GNK Dinamo
PAOK 1-1 Brann
Ludogorets 3-2 Celta
Bologna 4-1 Salzburg
Crvena Zvezda 1-0 FCSB
Go Ahead Eagles 0-4 Stuttgart
Genk 2-1 Basel
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-6 Lyon
Nottingham Forest 3-0 Malmö
Panathinaikos 2-1 Sturm Graz
Rangers 1-1 Braga
Real Betis 2-1 Utrecht

Key games

Roma 2-1 Midtjylland

Highlights: Roma 2-1 Midtjylland

Neil El Aynaoui opened his account for Roma as the Italian side earned a deserved first home victory.

El Aynaoui met Zeki Çelik's cross with an expert seventh-minute volley before visiting goalkeeper Elias Rafn Ólafsson made fine second-half saves to deny Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy, though the latter then swept in on 83 minutes.

Paulinho replied three minutes later but it was not enough for Midtjylland, whose perfect record came to an end.

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Malmö

Highlights: Nott'm Forest 3-0 Malmö

Ryan Yates, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Nikola Milenković scored as Forest secured successive home wins, leaving Malmö on one point.

Captain Yates curled in from inside the box after 27 minutes and almost scored again when Melker Ellborg brilliantly tipped away his header, Kalimuendo striking from the rebound in the 44th minute.

Milenković fired in the third following a corner 14 minutes after the restart, with Callum Hudson-Odoi then shooting against the crossbar for the English club, who moved up to eight points.

Aston Villa 2-1 Young Boys

Highlights: Aston Villa 2-1 Young Boys

Donyell Malen's excellent double ensured Aston Villa claimed their fourth win in five league phase matches.

The Dutch international forced a fine save from Marvin Keller with four minutes gone before squeezing in his first of the night with a glancing header that the visiting keeper could only tip onto the upright with the half-hour approaching.

Just ahead of half-time, the Villa forward struck again, powering into the top corner after collecting a Morgan Rogers pass. Young Boys set up a tense finish through substitute Joel Monteiro's well-taken half-volley, but were unable to complete the late comeback.

Best of the rest

  • The second and third hat-tricks of the league phase were struck: Petar Stanić helping Ludogorets to a tight victory over Celta and Corentin Tolisso inspiring Lyon as they moved top.
  • Celtic came from behind to defeat Feyenoord in a rematch of the 1970 UEFA European Cup final. Hyunjun Yang, Reo Hatate and Benjamin Nygren were the heroes in Rotterdam as the Hoops moved to seven points.
  • Gabriel Veiga scored twice, the first after just 19 seconds, as Porto swept aside winless Nice 3-0 at Estádio do Dragão, Samu rounding off the scoring from the penalty spot.
Celtic reaction: Martin O'Neill on win against Feyenoord

Matchday 6 (11 December)

18:45 CET kick-offs
Young Boys vs Lille
Midtjylland vs Genk
Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest
Ferencváros vs Rangers
GNK Dinamo vs Real Betis
Nice vs Braga
Ludogorets vs PAOK
Sturm Graz vs Crvena Zvezda
Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv 

21:00 CET kick-offs
Celtic vs Roma
Porto vs Malmö
Basel vs Aston Villa
FCSB vs Feyenoord
Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles
Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň
Celta vs Bologna
Freiburg vs Salzburg
Brann vs Fenerbahçe

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Selected for you

Top scorer: Hat-trick puts Stanić on top
Live 27/11/2025

Top scorer: Hat-trick puts Stanić on top

Ludogorets midfielder Petar Stanić leads the race to be top scorer in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League.
Fixtures, results by team
Live 27/11/2025

Fixtures, results by team

Each of the 36 teams in this season's competition have eight league phase opponents.