Europa League league phase results by team
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Each of the 36 teams in this season's competition have eight league phase opponents.
The second-ever UEFA Europa League league phase kicked off on 24 September and concluded with 18 simultaneous games on 29 January.
Here is a look at each of the 36 teams' full list of results.
League phase dates
Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025
Matchday 2: 2 October 2025
Matchday 3: 23 October 2025
Matchday 4: 6 November 2025
Matchday 5: 27 November 2025
Matchday 6: 11 December 2025
Matchday 7: 22 January 2026
Matchday 8: 29 January 2026
*Kick-offs are 21:00 CET unless stated; all times CET
Aston Villa league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Aston Villa 1-0 Bologna
02/10/2025: Feyenoord 0-2 Aston Villa
23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Aston Villa
06/11/2025: Aston Villa 2-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
27/11/2025: Aston Villa 2-1 Young Boys
11/12/2025: Basel 1-2 Aston Villa
22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe 0-1 Aston Villa
29/01/2026: Aston Villa 3-2 Salzburg
Basel league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Freiburg 2-1 Basel
02/10/2025: Basel 2-0 Stuttgart
23/10/2025: Lyon 2-0 Basel
06/11/2025: Basel 3-1 FCSB
27/11/2025: Genk 2-1 Basel
11/12/2025: Basel 1-2 Aston Villa
22/01/2026: Salzburg 3-1 Basel
29/01/2026: Basel 0-1 Viktoria Plzeň
Bologna league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Aston Villa 1-0 Bologna
02/10/2025: Bologna 1-1 Freiburg
23/10/2025: FCSB 1-2 Bologna
06/11/2025: Bologna 0-0 Brann
27/11/2025: Bologna 4-1 Salzburg
11/12/2025: Celta 1-2 Bologna
22/01/2026: Bologna 2-2 Celtic
29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-3 Bologna
Braga league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Braga 1-0 Feyenoord
02/10/2025: Celtic 0-2 Braga
23/10/2025: Braga 2-0 Crvena Zvezda
06/11/2025: Braga 3-4 Genk
27/11/2025: Rangers 1-1 Braga
11/12/2025: Nice 0-1 Braga
22/01/2026: Braga 1-0 Nottingham Forest
29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles 0-0 Braga
Brann league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Lille 2-1 Brann
02/10/2025: Brann 1-0 Utrecht
23/10/2025: Brann 3-0 Rangers
06/11/2025: Bologna 0-0 Brann
27/11/2025: PAOK 1-1 Brann
11/12/2025: Brann 0-4 Fenerbahçe
22/01/2026: Brann 3-3 Midtjylland
29/01/2026: Sturm Graz 1-0 Brann
Celta league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Stuttgart 2-1 Celta
02/10/2025: Celta 3-1 PAOK
23/10/2025: Celta 2-1 Nice
06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo 0-3 Celta
27/11/2025: Ludogorets 3-2 Celta
11/12/2025: Celta 1-2 Bologna
22/01/2026: Celta 2-1 Lille
29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celta
Celtic league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celtic
02/10/2025: Celtic 0-2 Braga
23/10/2025: Celtic 2-1 Sturm Graz
06/11/2025: Midtjylland 3-1 Celtic
27/11/2025: Feyenoord 1-3 Celtic
11/12/2025: Celtic 0-3 Roma
22/01/2026: Bologna 2-2 Celtic
29/01/2026: Celtic 4-2 Utrecht
Crvena Zvezda league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celtic
02/10/2025: Porto 2-1 Crvena Zvezda
23/10/2025: Braga 2-0 Crvena Zvezda
06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda 1-0 Lille
27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda 1-0 FCSB
11/12/2025: Sturm Graz 0-1 Crvena Zvezda
22/01/2026: Malmö 0-1 Crvena Zvezda
29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celta
FCSB league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles 0-1 FCSB
02/10/2025: FCSB 0-2 Young Boys
23/10/2025: FCSB 1-2 Bologna
06/11/2025: Basel 3-1 FCSB
27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda 1-0 FCSB
11/12/2025: FCSB 4-3 Feyenoord
22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo 4-1 FCSB
29/01/2026: FCSB 1-1 Fenerbahçe
Fenerbahçe league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo 3-1 Fenerbahçe
02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe 2-1 Nice
23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe 1-0 Stuttgart
06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 Fenerbahçe
27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe 1-1 Ferencváros
11/12/2025: Brann 0-4 Fenerbahçe
22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe 0-1 Aston Villa
29/01/2026: FCSB 1-1 Fenerbahçe
Ferencváros league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Ferencváros 1-1 Viktoria Plzeň
02/10/2025: Genk 0-1 Ferencváros
23/10/2025: Salzburg 2-3 Ferencváros
06/11/2025: Ferencváros 3-1 Ludogorets
27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe 1-1 Ferencváros
11/12/2025: Ferencváros 2-1 Rangers
22/01/2026: Ferencváros 1-1 Panathinaikos
29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest 4-0 Ferencváros
Feyenoord league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Braga 1-0 Feyenoord
02/10/2025: Feyenoord 0-2 Aston Villa
23/10/2025: Feyenoord 3-1 Panathinaikos
06/11/2025: Stuttgart 2-0 Feyenoord
27/11/2025: Feyenoord 1-3 Celtic
11/12/2025: FCSB 4-3 Feyenoord
22/01/2026: Feyenoord 3-0 Sturm Graz
29/01/2026: Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord
Freiburg league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Freiburg 2-1 Basel
02/10/2025: Bologna 1-1 Freiburg
23/10/2025: Freiburg 2-0 Utrecht
06/11/2025: Nice 1-3 Freiburg
27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 Freiburg
11/12/2025: Freiburg 1-0 Salzburg
22/01/2026: Freiburg 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
29/01/2026: Lille 1-0 Freiburg
Genk league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Rangers 0-1 Genk
02/10/2025: Genk 0-1 Ferencváros
23/10/2025: Genk 0-0 Real Betis
06/11/2025: Braga 3-4 Genk
27/11/2025: Genk 2-1 Basel
11/12/2025: Midtjylland 1-0 Genk
22/01/2026: Utrecht 0-2 Genk
29/01/2026: Genk 2-1 Malmö
GNK Dinamo league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo 3-1 Fenerbahçe
02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-3 GNK Dinamo
23/10/2025: Malmö 1-1 GNK Dinamo
06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo 0-3 Celta
27/11/2025: Lille 4-0 GNK Dinamo
11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo 1-3 Real Betis
22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo 4-1 FCSB
29/01/2026: Midtjylland 2-0 GNK Dinamo
Go Ahead Eagles league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles 0-1 FCSB
02/10/2025: Panathinaikos 1-2 Go Ahead Eagles
23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Aston Villa
06/11/2025: Salzburg 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles
27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles 0-4 Stuttgart
11/12/2025: Lyon 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles
22/01/2026: Nice 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles
29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles 0-0 Braga
Lille league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Lille 2-1 Brann
02/10/2025: Roma 0-1 Lille
23/10/2025: Lille 3-4 PAOK
06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda 1-0 Lille
27/11/2025: Lille 4-0 GNK Dinamo
11/12/2025: Young Boys 1-0 Lille
22/01/2026: Celta 2-1 Lille
29/01/2026: Lille 1-0 Freiburg
Ludogorets league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Malmö 1-2 Ludogorets
02/10/2025: Ludogorets 0-2 Real Betis
23/10/2025: Young Boys 3-2 Ludogorets
06/11/2025: Ferencváros 3-1 Ludogorets
27/11/2025: Ludogorets 3-2 Celta
11/12/2025: Ludogorets 3-3 PAOK
22/01/2026: Rangers 1-0 Ludogorets
29/01/2026: Ludogorets 1-0 Nice
Lyon league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Utrecht 0-1 Lyon
02/10/2025: Lyon 2-0 Salzburg
23/10/2025: Lyon 2-0 Basel
06/11/2025: Real Betis 2-0 Lyon
27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-6 Lyon
11/12/2025: Lyon 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles
22/01/2026: Young Boys 0-1 Lyon
29/01/2026: Lyon 4-2 PAOK
Maccabi Tel-Aviv league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: PAOK 0-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-3 GNK Dinamo
23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-3 Midtjylland
06/11/2025: Aston Villa 2-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-6 Lyon
11/12/2025: Stuttgart 4-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
22/01/2026: Freiburg 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-3 Bologna
Malmö league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Malmö 1-2 Ludogorets
02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň 3-0 Malmö
23/10/2025: Malmö 1-1 GNK Dinamo
06/11/2025: Malmö 0-1 Panathinaikos
27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Malmö
11/12/2025: Porto 2-1 Malmö
22/01/2026: Malmö 0-1 Crvena Zvezda
29/01/2026: Genk 2-1 Malmö
Midtjylland league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Midtjylland 2-0 Sturm Graz
02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Midtjylland
23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-3 Midtjylland
06/11/2025: Midtjylland 3-1 Celtic
27/11/2025: Roma 2-1 Midtjylland
11/12/2025: Midtjylland 1-0 Genk
22/01/2026: Brann 3-3 Midtjylland
29/01/2026: Midtjylland 2-0 GNK Dinamo
Nice league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Nice 1-2 Roma
02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe 2-1 Nice
23/10/2025: Celta 2-1 Nice
06/11/2025: Nice 1-3 Freiburg
27/11/2025: Porto 3-0 Nice
11/12/2025: Nice 0-1 Braga
22/01/2026: Nice 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles
29/01/2026: Ludogorets 1-0 Nice
Nottingham Forest league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Real Betis 2-2 Nottingham Forest
02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Midtjylland
23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Porto
06/11/2025: Sturm Graz 0-0 Nottingham Forest
27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Malmö
11/12/2025: Utrecht 1-2 Nottingham Forest
22/01/2026: Braga 1-0 Nottingham Forest
29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest 4-0 Ferencváros
Panathinaikos league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Young Boys 1-4 Panathinaikos
02/10/2025: Panathinaikos 1-2 Go Ahead Eagles
23/10/2025: Feyenoord 3-1 Panathinaikos
06/11/2025: Malmö 0-1 Panathinaikos
27/11/2025: Panathinaikos 2-1 Sturm Graz
11/12/2025: Panathinaikos 0-0 Viktoria Plzeň
22/01/2026: Ferencváros 1-1 Panathinaikos
29/01/2026: Panathinaikos 1-1 Roma
PAOK league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: PAOK 0-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
02/10/2025: Celta 3-1 PAOK
23/10/2025: Lille 3-4 PAOK
06/11/2025: PAOK 4-0 Young Boys
27/11/2025: PAOK 1-1 Brann
11/12/2025: Ludogorets 3-3 PAOK
22/01/2026: PAOK 2-0 Real Betis
29/01/2026: Lyon 4-2 PAOK
Porto league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Salzburg 0-1 Porto
02/10/2025: Porto 2-1 Crvena Zvezda
23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Porto
06/11/2025: Utrecht 1-1 Porto
27/11/2025: Porto 3-0 Nice
11/12/2025: Porto 2-1 Malmö
22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň 1-1 Porto
29/01/2026: Porto 3-1 Rangers
Rangers league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Rangers 0-1 Genk
02/10/2025: Sturm Graz 2-1 Rangers
23/10/2025: Brann 3-0 Rangers
06/11/2025: Rangers 0-2 Roma
27/11/2025: Rangers 1-1 Braga
11/12/2025: Ferencváros 2-1 Rangers
22/01/2026: Rangers 1-0 Ludogorets
29/01/2026: Porto 3-1 Rangers
Real Betis league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Real Betis 2-2 Nottingham Forest
02/10/2025: Ludogorets 0-2 Real Betis
23/10/2025: Genk 0-0 Real Betis
06/11/2025: Real Betis 2-0 Lyon
27/11/2025: Real Betis 2-1 Utrecht
11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo 1-3 Real Betis
22/01/2026: PAOK 2-0 Real Betis
29/01/2026: Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord
Roma league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Nice 1-2 Roma
02/10/2025: Roma 0-1 Lille
23/10/2025: Roma 1-2 Viktoria Plzeň
06/11/2025: Rangers 0-2 Roma
27/11/2025: Roma 2-1 Midtjylland
11/12/2025: Celtic 0-3 Roma
22/01/2026: Roma 2-0 Stuttgart
29/01/2026: Panathinaikos 1-1 Roma
Salzburg league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Salzburg 0-1 Porto
02/10/2025: Lyon 2-0 Salzburg
23/10/2025: Salzburg 2-3 Ferencváros
06/11/2025: Salzburg 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles
27/11/2025: Bologna 4-1 Salzburg
11/12/2025: Freiburg 1-0 Salzburg
22/01/2026: Salzburg 3-1 Basel
29/01/2026: Aston Villa 3-2 Salzburg
Sturm Graz league phase fixtures
24/09/2025: Midtjylland 2-0 Sturm Graz
02/10/2025: Sturm Graz 2-1 Rangers
23/10/2025: Celtic 2-1 Sturm Graz
06/11/2025: Sturm Graz 0-0 Nottingham Forest
27/11/2025: Panathinaikos 2-1 Sturm Graz
11/12/2025: Sturm Graz 0-1 Crvena Zvezda
22/01/2026: Feyenoord 3-0 Sturm Graz
29/01/2026: Sturm Graz 1-0 Brann
Stuttgart league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Stuttgart 2-1 Celta
02/10/2025: Basel 2-0 Stuttgart
23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe 1-0 Stuttgart
06/11/2025: Stuttgart 2-0 Feyenoord
27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles 0-4 Stuttgart
11/12/2025: Stuttgart 4-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
22/01/2026: Roma 2-0 Stuttgart
29/01/2026: Stuttgart 3-2 Young Boys
Utrecht league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Utrecht 0-1 Lyon
02/10/2025: Brann 1-0 Utrecht
23/10/2025: Freiburg 2-0 Utrecht
06/11/2025: Utrecht 1-1 Porto
27/11/2025: Real Betis 2-1 Utrecht
11/12/2025: Utrecht 1-2 Nottingham Forest
22/01/2026: Utrecht 0-2 Genk
29/01/2026: Celtic 4-2 Utrecht
Viktoria Plzeň league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Ferencváros 1-1 Viktoria Plzeň
02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň 3-0 Malmö
23/10/2025: Roma 1-2 Viktoria Plzeň
06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 Fenerbahçe
27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 Freiburg
11/12/2025: Panathinaikos 0-0 Viktoria Plzeň
22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň 1-1 Porto
29/01/2026: Basel 0-1 Viktoria Plzeň
Young Boys league phase fixtures
25/09/2025: Young Boys 1-4 Panathinaikos
02/10/2025: FCSB 0-2 Young Boys
23/10/2025: Young Boys 3-2 Ludogorets
06/11/2025: PAOK 4-0 Young Boys
27/11/2025: Aston Villa 2-1 Young Boys
11/12/2025: Young Boys 1-0 Lille
22/01/2026: Young Boys 0-1 Lyon
29/01/2026: Stuttgart 3-2 Young Boys