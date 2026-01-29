Europa League league phase results by team

The second-ever UEFA Europa League league phase kicked off on 24 September and concluded with 18 simultaneous games on 29 January.

Here is a look at each of the 36 teams' full list of results.

League phase dates Matchday 1: 24 & 25 September 2025

Matchday 2: 2 October 2025

Matchday 3: 23 October 2025

Matchday 4: 6 November 2025

Matchday 5: 27 November 2025

Matchday 6: 11 December 2025

Matchday 7: 22 January 2026

Matchday 8: 29 January 2026

*Kick-offs are 21:00 CET unless stated; all times CET

25/09/2025: Aston Villa 1-0 Bologna

02/10/2025: Feyenoord 0-2 Aston Villa

23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Aston Villa

06/11/2025: Aston Villa 2-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

27/11/2025: Aston Villa 2-1 Young Boys

11/12/2025: Basel 1-2 Aston Villa

22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe 0-1 Aston Villa

29/01/2026: Aston Villa 3-2 Salzburg

24/09/2025: Freiburg 2-1 Basel

02/10/2025: Basel 2-0 Stuttgart

23/10/2025: Lyon 2-0 Basel

06/11/2025: Basel 3-1 FCSB

27/11/2025: Genk 2-1 Basel

11/12/2025: Basel 1-2 Aston Villa

22/01/2026: Salzburg 3-1 Basel

29/01/2026: Basel 0-1 Viktoria Plzeň

25/09/2025: Aston Villa 1-0 Bologna

02/10/2025: Bologna 1-1 Freiburg

23/10/2025: FCSB 1-2 Bologna

06/11/2025: Bologna 0-0 Brann

27/11/2025: Bologna 4-1 Salzburg

11/12/2025: Celta 1-2 Bologna

22/01/2026: Bologna 2-2 Celtic

29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-3 Bologna

24/09/2025: Braga 1-0 Feyenoord

02/10/2025: Celtic 0-2 Braga

23/10/2025: Braga 2-0 Crvena Zvezda

06/11/2025: Braga 3-4 Genk

27/11/2025: Rangers 1-1 Braga

11/12/2025: Nice 0-1 Braga

22/01/2026: Braga 1-0 Nottingham Forest

29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles 0-0 Braga

25/09/2025: Lille 2-1 Brann

02/10/2025: Brann 1-0 Utrecht

23/10/2025: Brann 3-0 Rangers

06/11/2025: Bologna 0-0 Brann

27/11/2025: PAOK 1-1 Brann

11/12/2025: Brann 0-4 Fenerbahçe

22/01/2026: Brann 3-3 Midtjylland

29/01/2026: Sturm Graz 1-0 Brann

25/09/2025: Stuttgart 2-1 Celta

02/10/2025: Celta 3-1 PAOK

23/10/2025: Celta 2-1 Nice

06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo 0-3 Celta

27/11/2025: Ludogorets 3-2 Celta

11/12/2025: Celta 1-2 Bologna

22/01/2026: Celta 2-1 Lille

29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celta

24/09/2025: Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celtic

02/10/2025: Celtic 0-2 Braga

23/10/2025: Celtic 2-1 Sturm Graz

06/11/2025: Midtjylland 3-1 Celtic

27/11/2025: Feyenoord 1-3 Celtic

11/12/2025: Celtic 0-3 Roma

22/01/2026: Bologna 2-2 Celtic

29/01/2026: Celtic 4-2 Utrecht

02/10/2025: Porto 2-1 Crvena Zvezda

23/10/2025: Braga 2-0 Crvena Zvezda

06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda 1-0 Lille

27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda 1-0 FCSB

11/12/2025: Sturm Graz 0-1 Crvena Zvezda

22/01/2026: Malmö 0-1 Crvena Zvezda

29/01/2026: Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Celta

25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles 0-1 FCSB

02/10/2025: FCSB 0-2 Young Boys

23/10/2025: FCSB 1-2 Bologna

06/11/2025: Basel 3-1 FCSB

27/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda 1-0 FCSB

11/12/2025: FCSB 4-3 Feyenoord

22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo 4-1 FCSB

29/01/2026: FCSB 1-1 Fenerbahçe

24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo 3-1 Fenerbahçe

02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe 2-1 Nice

23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe 1-0 Stuttgart

06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 Fenerbahçe

27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe 1-1 Ferencváros

11/12/2025: Brann 0-4 Fenerbahçe

22/01/2026: Fenerbahçe 0-1 Aston Villa

29/01/2026: FCSB 1-1 Fenerbahçe

25/09/2025: Ferencváros 1-1 Viktoria Plzeň

02/10/2025: Genk 0-1 Ferencváros

23/10/2025: Salzburg 2-3 Ferencváros

06/11/2025: Ferencváros 3-1 Ludogorets

27/11/2025: Fenerbahçe 1-1 Ferencváros

11/12/2025: Ferencváros 2-1 Rangers

22/01/2026: Ferencváros 1-1 Panathinaikos

29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest 4-0 Ferencváros

24/09/2025: Braga 1-0 Feyenoord

02/10/2025: Feyenoord 0-2 Aston Villa

23/10/2025: Feyenoord 3-1 Panathinaikos

06/11/2025: Stuttgart 2-0 Feyenoord

27/11/2025: Feyenoord 1-3 Celtic

11/12/2025: FCSB 4-3 Feyenoord

22/01/2026: Feyenoord 3-0 Sturm Graz

29/01/2026: Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord

24/09/2025: Freiburg 2-1 Basel

02/10/2025: Bologna 1-1 Freiburg

23/10/2025: Freiburg 2-0 Utrecht

06/11/2025: Nice 1-3 Freiburg

27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 Freiburg

11/12/2025: Freiburg 1-0 Salzburg

22/01/2026: Freiburg 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

29/01/2026: Lille 1-0 Freiburg

25/09/2025: Rangers 0-1 Genk

02/10/2025: Genk 0-1 Ferencváros

23/10/2025: Genk 0-0 Real Betis

06/11/2025: Braga 3-4 Genk

27/11/2025: Genk 2-1 Basel

11/12/2025: Midtjylland 1-0 Genk

22/01/2026: Utrecht 0-2 Genk

29/01/2026: Genk 2-1 Malmö

24/09/2025: GNK Dinamo 3-1 Fenerbahçe

02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-3 GNK Dinamo

23/10/2025: Malmö 1-1 GNK Dinamo

06/11/2025: GNK Dinamo 0-3 Celta

27/11/2025: Lille 4-0 GNK Dinamo

11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo 1-3 Real Betis

22/01/2026: GNK Dinamo 4-1 FCSB

29/01/2026: Midtjylland 2-0 GNK Dinamo

25/09/2025: Go Ahead Eagles 0-1 FCSB

02/10/2025: Panathinaikos 1-2 Go Ahead Eagles

23/10/2025: Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Aston Villa

06/11/2025: Salzburg 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles

27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles 0-4 Stuttgart

11/12/2025: Lyon 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles

22/01/2026: Nice 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles

29/01/2026: Go Ahead Eagles 0-0 Braga

25/09/2025: Lille 2-1 Brann

02/10/2025: Roma 0-1 Lille

23/10/2025: Lille 3-4 PAOK

06/11/2025: Crvena Zvezda 1-0 Lille

27/11/2025: Lille 4-0 GNK Dinamo

11/12/2025: Young Boys 1-0 Lille

22/01/2026: Celta 2-1 Lille

29/01/2026: Lille 1-0 Freiburg

24/09/2025: Malmö 1-2 Ludogorets

02/10/2025: Ludogorets 0-2 Real Betis

23/10/2025: Young Boys 3-2 Ludogorets

06/11/2025: Ferencváros 3-1 Ludogorets

27/11/2025: Ludogorets 3-2 Celta

11/12/2025: Ludogorets 3-3 PAOK

22/01/2026: Rangers 1-0 Ludogorets

29/01/2026: Ludogorets 1-0 Nice

25/09/2025: Utrecht 0-1 Lyon

02/10/2025: Lyon 2-0 Salzburg

23/10/2025: Lyon 2-0 Basel

06/11/2025: Real Betis 2-0 Lyon

27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-6 Lyon

11/12/2025: Lyon 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles

22/01/2026: Young Boys 0-1 Lyon

29/01/2026: Lyon 4-2 PAOK

24/09/2025: PAOK 0-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

02/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-3 GNK Dinamo

23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-3 Midtjylland

06/11/2025: Aston Villa 2-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

27/11/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-6 Lyon

11/12/2025: Stuttgart 4-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

22/01/2026: Freiburg 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

29/01/2026: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-3 Bologna

24/09/2025: Malmö 1-2 Ludogorets

02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň 3-0 Malmö

23/10/2025: Malmö 1-1 GNK Dinamo

06/11/2025: Malmö 0-1 Panathinaikos

27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Malmö

11/12/2025: Porto 2-1 Malmö

22/01/2026: Malmö 0-1 Crvena Zvezda

29/01/2026: Genk 2-1 Malmö

24/09/2025: Midtjylland 2-0 Sturm Graz

02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Midtjylland

23/10/2025: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-3 Midtjylland

06/11/2025: Midtjylland 3-1 Celtic

27/11/2025: Roma 2-1 Midtjylland

11/12/2025: Midtjylland 1-0 Genk

22/01/2026: Brann 3-3 Midtjylland

29/01/2026: Midtjylland 2-0 GNK Dinamo

24/09/2025: Nice 1-2 Roma

02/10/2025: Fenerbahçe 2-1 Nice

23/10/2025: Celta 2-1 Nice

06/11/2025: Nice 1-3 Freiburg

27/11/2025: Porto 3-0 Nice

11/12/2025: Nice 0-1 Braga

22/01/2026: Nice 3-1 Go Ahead Eagles

29/01/2026: Ludogorets 1-0 Nice

24/09/2025: Real Betis 2-2 Nottingham Forest

02/10/2025: Nottingham Forest 2-3 Midtjylland

23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Porto

06/11/2025: Sturm Graz 0-0 Nottingham Forest

27/11/2025: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Malmö

11/12/2025: Utrecht 1-2 Nottingham Forest

22/01/2026: Braga 1-0 Nottingham Forest

29/01/2026: Nottingham Forest 4-0 Ferencváros

25/09/2025: Young Boys 1-4 Panathinaikos

02/10/2025: Panathinaikos 1-2 Go Ahead Eagles

23/10/2025: Feyenoord 3-1 Panathinaikos

06/11/2025: Malmö 0-1 Panathinaikos

27/11/2025: Panathinaikos 2-1 Sturm Graz

11/12/2025: Panathinaikos 0-0 Viktoria Plzeň

22/01/2026: Ferencváros 1-1 Panathinaikos

29/01/2026: Panathinaikos 1-1 Roma

24/09/2025: PAOK 0-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

02/10/2025: Celta 3-1 PAOK

23/10/2025: Lille 3-4 PAOK

06/11/2025: PAOK 4-0 Young Boys

27/11/2025: PAOK 1-1 Brann

11/12/2025: Ludogorets 3-3 PAOK

22/01/2026: PAOK 2-0 Real Betis

29/01/2026: Lyon 4-2 PAOK

25/09/2025: Salzburg 0-1 Porto

02/10/2025: Porto 2-1 Crvena Zvezda

23/10/2025: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Porto

06/11/2025: Utrecht 1-1 Porto

27/11/2025: Porto 3-0 Nice

11/12/2025: Porto 2-1 Malmö

22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň 1-1 Porto

29/01/2026: Porto 3-1 Rangers

25/09/2025: Rangers 0-1 Genk

02/10/2025: Sturm Graz 2-1 Rangers

23/10/2025: Brann 3-0 Rangers

06/11/2025: Rangers 0-2 Roma

27/11/2025: Rangers 1-1 Braga

11/12/2025: Ferencváros 2-1 Rangers

22/01/2026: Rangers 1-0 Ludogorets

29/01/2026: Porto 3-1 Rangers

24/09/2025: Real Betis 2-2 Nottingham Forest

02/10/2025: Ludogorets 0-2 Real Betis

23/10/2025: Genk 0-0 Real Betis

06/11/2025: Real Betis 2-0 Lyon

27/11/2025: Real Betis 2-1 Utrecht

11/12/2025: GNK Dinamo 1-3 Real Betis

22/01/2026: PAOK 2-0 Real Betis

29/01/2026: Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord

24/09/2025: Nice 1-2 Roma

02/10/2025: Roma 0-1 Lille

23/10/2025: Roma 1-2 Viktoria Plzeň

06/11/2025: Rangers 0-2 Roma

27/11/2025: Roma 2-1 Midtjylland

11/12/2025: Celtic 0-3 Roma

22/01/2026: Roma 2-0 Stuttgart

29/01/2026: Panathinaikos 1-1 Roma

25/09/2025: Salzburg 0-1 Porto

02/10/2025: Lyon 2-0 Salzburg

23/10/2025: Salzburg 2-3 Ferencváros

06/11/2025: Salzburg 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles

27/11/2025: Bologna 4-1 Salzburg

11/12/2025: Freiburg 1-0 Salzburg

22/01/2026: Salzburg 3-1 Basel

29/01/2026: Aston Villa 3-2 Salzburg

24/09/2025: Midtjylland 2-0 Sturm Graz

02/10/2025: Sturm Graz 2-1 Rangers

23/10/2025: Celtic 2-1 Sturm Graz

06/11/2025: Sturm Graz 0-0 Nottingham Forest

27/11/2025: Panathinaikos 2-1 Sturm Graz

11/12/2025: Sturm Graz 0-1 Crvena Zvezda

22/01/2026: Feyenoord 3-0 Sturm Graz

29/01/2026: Sturm Graz 1-0 Brann

25/09/2025: Stuttgart 2-1 Celta

02/10/2025: Basel 2-0 Stuttgart

23/10/2025: Fenerbahçe 1-0 Stuttgart

06/11/2025: Stuttgart 2-0 Feyenoord

27/11/2025: Go Ahead Eagles 0-4 Stuttgart

11/12/2025: Stuttgart 4-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

22/01/2026: Roma 2-0 Stuttgart

29/01/2026: Stuttgart 3-2 Young Boys

25/09/2025: Utrecht 0-1 Lyon

02/10/2025: Brann 1-0 Utrecht

23/10/2025: Freiburg 2-0 Utrecht

06/11/2025: Utrecht 1-1 Porto

27/11/2025: Real Betis 2-1 Utrecht

11/12/2025: Utrecht 1-2 Nottingham Forest

22/01/2026: Utrecht 0-2 Genk

29/01/2026: Celtic 4-2 Utrecht

25/09/2025: Ferencváros 1-1 Viktoria Plzeň

02/10/2025: Viktoria Plzeň 3-0 Malmö

23/10/2025: Roma 1-2 Viktoria Plzeň

06/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 Fenerbahçe

27/11/2025: Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 Freiburg

11/12/2025: Panathinaikos 0-0 Viktoria Plzeň

22/01/2026: Viktoria Plzeň 1-1 Porto

29/01/2026: Basel 0-1 Viktoria Plzeň

25/09/2025: Young Boys 1-4 Panathinaikos

02/10/2025: FCSB 0-2 Young Boys

23/10/2025: Young Boys 3-2 Ludogorets

06/11/2025: PAOK 4-0 Young Boys

27/11/2025: Aston Villa 2-1 Young Boys

11/12/2025: Young Boys 1-0 Lille

22/01/2026: Young Boys 0-1 Lyon

29/01/2026: Stuttgart 3-2 Young Boys