Europa League Matchday 7: What to look out for

It is do or die for a number of teams in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League in the penultimate round of games on Matchday 7.

We run through the key storylines and statistics.

Latest standings

Early kick-offs (18:45 CET)

Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz

Fenerbahçe vs Aston Villa

PAOK vs Real Betis

Viktoria Plzeň vs Porto

Young Boys vs Lyon

Freiburg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Bologna vs Celtic

Malmö vs Crvena Zvezda

Brann vs Midtjylland

Late kick-offs (21:00 CET)

Roma vs Stuttgart

Utrecht vs Genk

Salzburg vs Basel

Ferencváros vs Panathinaikos

GNK Dinamo vs FCSB

Nice vs Go Ahead Eagles

Rangers vs Ludogorets

Celta vs Lille

Braga vs Nottingham Forest

Standout fixtures

Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz

The story: Survival in this competition is on the line for Feyenoord (who are 30th on three points) and Sturm Graz (29th on four points), with both teams eyeing a win in Rotterdam to bolster their hopes of playing European knockout football this season. Robin van Persie's side will have fond memories of the last time they played Sturm at home, Feyenoord recording a 6-0 win in the 2022/23 group stage. They will look to the notoriously noisy fans inside De Kuip to rouse them once again for this all-important contest.

The stat: Sturm have lost their last eight away European games.

Europa League highlights: FCSB 4-3 Feyenoord

Fenerbahçe vs Aston Villa

The story: Following a disappointing Matchday 1 defeat by GNK Dinamo, Fenerbahçe have gone on to win three and draw two of their subsequent games to leave them with a real chance of securing at least a top-24 finish. Villa, meanwhile, booked their qualification for the knockout phase with a 2-1 win in Basel on Matchday 6 and will now set their sights on an automatic round of 16 spot. These teams last met in the UEFA Cup in 1977, Villa triumphing 6-0 on aggregate in the first round on their way to reaching the quarter-finals.

The stat: Fenerbahçe's Kerem Aktürkoğlu has scored in three of his team's six games so far, a total of four goals.

Europa League highlights: Brann 0-4 Fenerbahçe

Roma vs Stuttgart

The story: Stuttgart and Roma have an identical record of won four drawn two so far, and with the sides in ninth and tenth place respectively there is plenty to play for in Italy as they vie for a spot in the top eight. Stuttgart will be offered hope by the fact that both Lille and Viktoria Plzeň have already won at the Stadio Olimpico this season, although Die Roten have only managed three victories in their last ten European away matches (D1 L6).

The stat: This is the first-ever competitive meeting between these teams.

Europa League highlights: Celtic 0-3 Roma

Braga vs Nottingham Forest

The story: After three consecutive wins to kick off their campaign Braga have been slightly more inconsistent, falling to a dramatic 4-3 home defeat to Genk before drawing away at Rangers, though they did beat Nice in France last time out. They still sit seventh with a round of 16 place in reach, but they face a real test against a rejuvenated Nottingham Forest, who have already beat Portuguese opposition in this league phase with a 2-0 win against Porto on Matchday 3 and have climbed up to 11th place after a difficult start.

The stat: Braga's loss to Genk was their only defeat in their last 13 European matches (W10 D2). ﻿

Highlights: Nice 0-1 Braga

Other highlights