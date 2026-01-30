Europa League tactical analysis: Antony shines brightest as Real Betis progress

"Antony is a star," declared Real Betis midfielder Marc Roca after seeing his team-mate light up the Seville night with a stunning goal and a sublime assist against Feyenoord on the final night of the UEFA Europa League league phase.

A "star" is just one of the descriptions lavished on the mercurial attacker. "Antony's like a fox," said UEFA Technical Observer Dimitris Papadopoulos last season after the Brazilian winger grabbed two goals and an assist across both legs of their UEFA Conference League semi-final.

As this analysis shows, "sharp-shooter", "unorthodox" and "world class" can be added to the growing list of eulogies.

Against Feyenoord on Matchday 8, the former Ajax and Manchester United winger first struck in the 17th minute.

As it happened: Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord

The sharp-shooter

Europa League tactical analysis: Antony's sharp shooting

The video reveals the collective pressure applied by the Betis forwards and midfield as Feyenoord try to build from the back. Once central midfielder Nelson Deossa picks up the ball, Antony moves inside between the lines and scans to see the picture.

"What he does next is simply world class," said UEFA Technical Observer Jan Peder Jalland. "Once he collects the 'set' pass from the striker [Chimy Avila], it's all about Antony's speed and timing. He controls with his right foot, takes a half-touch with his left then strikes. It's unorthodox. Impeccable ball manipulation, balance and agility allow him to catch the goalkeeper off guard.

"It's a world-class example of how to break the goalkeeper's rhythm by shooting so early. The ball is not quite out of his feet. He knows the shot doesn't have to be perfect technically or right in the corner of the goal.

"By not allowing the keeper to get set, he gains vital milliseconds over the keeper. This allows him to score despite the shot being hit from 20 metres out."

The connector

Europa League tactical analysis: Antony the connector

Antony's assist for Abde Ezzalzouli 15 minutes later, shown on the second video, also illustrates potent relationships between players.

"The first touch is forward," explains Jan Peder Jalland. "Once he realises he's up against two defenders, he opts to win time instead of taking them on and uses his special agility and footwork to stop and look inside. The inswinging cross is perfect. Antony's actions are so smooth and quick. It's a wonderful header by Ezzalzouli.

“But he's not the only one who knew the ball was coming. The other two forwards reacted instinctively too. Antony's elite quality gives them the confidence to commit to the movement. In this moment, the relationships between crosser and attackers are perfectly aligned.