Europa League analysis: Persistence pays off for Ollie Watkins

Friday, March 13, 2026

UEFA Technical Observer Steve Holland looks at how the Villa striker profited from intelligent attacking movement in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie.

Ollie Watkins scored the all-important winner as Aston Villa beat Lille in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie
Ollie Watkins scored the all-important winner as Aston Villa beat Lille in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie AFP via Getty Images

"He's consistent in his tasks," said Aston Villa coach Unai Emery. For the UEFA Technical Observer Steve Holland, it was all about "perseverance".

They were both reflecting on the performance of Ollie Watkins in nodding Aston Villa into a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute of a tightly contested Europa League round of 16 first-leg encounter away at Lille.

As it happened: Lille 0-1 Villa

Watkins converted Villa's only shot on target in a match where both teams' combined xG was less than 1.0.

"Both teams were well organised defensively and difficult to create chances against," explained Holland. "But Watkins showed the value of perseverance. He consistently put himself in positions to threaten the Lille back line."

Watkins offers early threat

Europa League analysis: Watkins running in behind

In the first half, Watkins offered Villa a direct route to goal.

The first video illustrates his early threat to the Lille back line. "In the first chance Watkins chooses the decisive moment to accelerate between the centre-backs to nearly receive a long ball heading towards goal," explained Holland.

"In the second opportunity, the movement is different. He comes short between the centre-backs. After an initial movement towards the ball he spins and explodes through the gap. This is really clever. By positioning himself in between rather than on one of the centre-backs he manages to make that elusive movement between both."

Clever anticipation and clinical finishing

Europa League analysis: Perseverance is key

The second video reveals how Watkins gained reward for his endeavours.

"For the goal, Watkins' movement is slightly different because the No10 [Emiliano] Buendia is high with him so it is a 2v2 situation," said Holland.

"Watkins shows super anticipation to get on to the end of the flick-on and score brilliantly. It really is a truly impressive finish. Firstly, to predict Buendia winning the aerial duel against the centre-back, then to have the instant awareness of the goalkeeper's position and to react so quickly and execute the finish perfectly.

"He used his body expertly to generate the power to project the header a good 12 metres or so, and high over the goalkeeper. A brilliant finish for what could be a decisive goal in the tie.

"Although the movements by Watkins were different, they all adhered to similar principles of attacking the space behind. The key for a striker, of course, is that if you keep getting into threatening positions, the chances will come. Perseverance is key."

Having gained his FA coaching badge at 22, Holland spent 17 years working in Crewe Alexandra's famous footballing academy. He was assistant to a series of successful managers at Chelsea and served as Gareth Southgate's second-in-command as England reached the final of UEFA EURO 2020.

