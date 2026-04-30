Nottingham Forest 1-0 Aston Villa: Chris Wood penalty swings Europa League semi-final first leg Forest's way

Chris Wood's second-half penalty gave Nottingham Forest a narrow 1-0 victory over their Premier League rivals Aston Villa in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Key moments 28' Ortega tips away goalbound curler from Rogers

33' Martínez smothers Igor Jesus effort on line

57' Ortega reacts smartly to keep out Watkins

71' Wood converts penalty after Digne handball

Match in brief: Wood gives Forest deserved win

After a cautious start, Forest began to make the better chances as Morgan Gibbs-White put one header wide and another on to the roof of the net, Elliot Anderson also firing over.

Although Villa responded with a smart curling effort from Morgan Rogers that needed Stefan Ortega's intervention to stop it from sneaking inside the far post, the hosts continued to press and Emiliano Martínez had to react swiftly to keep out an Igor Jesus attempt on the line.

Igor Jesus turns away in disbelief after Emiliano Martínez saves his shot on the line Getty Images

After the restart, Ortega also showed sharp reactions as he saved from Ollie Watkins at point-blank range after good build-up play involving John McGinn and Rogers.

But then, as the match moved into the closing stages, Forest claimed the winner. Omari Hutchinson managed to keep the ball in play and Lucas Digne, with his arms up in the air, handled to concede a penalty. Up stepped Wood, whose emphatic finish gives his side a narrow advantage to take into next week's return.

Chris Wood hammers in Nottingham Forest's opener from the penalty spot Getty Images

As it happened: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Aston Villa

Steve Bates, match reporter

Vitor Pereira’s side executed a tactical masterclass against Mr Europa League himself, Unai Emery. They had an intoxicating mix of energy, desire and ambition which allowed them to take control of this tie against a Villa side who were not at their best. It's only half-time, but Emery knows his team need a big performance in the second leg to keep their Istanbul dream alive.

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Key stats

• Nottingham Forest have lost only three of their last 13 Europa League matches (W8 D2).

• Forest have won five of their last seven home Europa League games (L2), keeping clean sheets in each of those five victories.

• This was the first all‑English European semi‑final since the 2008/09 Champions League, when Manchester United defeated Arsenal 4-1 on aggregate.

• Aston Villa's defeat ended a run of nine successive Europa League victories.

• This was only Villa's third loss in their last 18 European fixtures (W15).



Line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Ortega; Aina (Abbott 75), Milenković, Morato, Williams; Hutchinson, Domínguez, Anderson, Gibbs-White; Igor Jesus (Yates 90); Wood

Aston Villa: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Digne (Douglas Luiz 78); McGinn (Sancho 79), Tielemans, Onana (Bogarde 55), Buendia (Maatsen 79); Rogers, Watkins