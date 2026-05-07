Aston Villa 4-0 Nottingham Forest (agg 4-1): John McGinn double crowns Aston Villa's progress to Europa League final

John McGinn and Emiliano Buendía inspired Aston Villa as they turned their UEFA Europa League semi-final around, beating Nottingham Forest 4-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate to set up a final with Freiburg in Istanbul.

Key moments 9' Hutchinson curls just past Martínez's far post

36' Watkins taps in after brilliant feet from Buendía﻿

58' Buendía﻿ converts penalty after Milenković foul

77' McGinn bends third past Ortega after Watkins pass

80' Second from McGinn seals Villa's final place

Match in brief: Rampant Villa roar back

Although Omari Hutchinson curled just wide early on for the visitors, it was Villa who made most of the running initially without threatening much. Pau Torres forced Stefan Ortega to tip over the bar, Youri Tielemans nodded wide and Ollie Watkins' header was easily held.

But after Tielemans went close from long range, the hosts took the lead their endeavours merited. Emiliano Buendía's quick feet took him past Jair Cunha and Elliot Anderson and allowed him to cut back for Watkins to break the deadlock.

Ollie Watkins taps in from close range to put Aston Villa ahead before the break Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Villa continued with the same intensity after the restart and were awarded a penalty when Nikola Milenković pulled Torres' shirt. Up stepped Buendía, whose finish was emphatic as he steered past Ortega to edge Unai Emery's side ahead overall.

From there, two quick goals from John McGinn finished the contest as Villa sealed their place in a first major UEFA final since 1982. First, the club captain bent in a lovely left-footed effort from Watkins' pass and then, three minutes later, finished from a similar position after receiving from Morgan Rogers.

Emiliano Buendía converts the penalty that put Villa ahead in the tie for the first time UEFA via Getty Images

Each strike was met with more euphoria than the last as Villa's dominant performance took them one step away from what could become their third European trophy.

As it happened: Villa 4-0 Forest

John Atkin, match reporter

Recent inconsistent performances had sown some doubt among the Claret and Blue faithful, but they were consummately blown away from the moment Ollie Watkins cancelled out the first-leg deficit. Forest dug in, but once they fell 2-1 down on aggregate they had to throw caution to the wind and Villa capitalised. Europa League master Unai Emery is one game away from title number five. Istanbul beckons.

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Key stats

• Aston Villa, the 1982 European Cup winners, are through to their second major UEFA final. The Villans have not won a major trophy since 1996, losing four cup finals since.

• Villa are the tenth different English club to reach the UEFA Cup/Europa League final.

• Unai Emery's side have won 18 of their last 20 European matches (D1 L1), including the last ten.

• Emery has won six Europa League semi-final ties in a row since losing in the last four of the 2011/12 competition with Valencia.

• Villa have won seven of their 11 European ties in which they lost the first leg away by a one‑goal margin.

Line-ups

Aston Villa: Martínez; Lindelöf (Bogarde), Konsa, Pau Torres (Douglas Luiz 90); Cash, McGinn, Buendia (Sancho 86), Tielemans, Digne; Watkins, Rogers (Mings 90)

Nottingham Forest: Ortega; Jair Cunha (Murillo 88), Milenković, Morato (Bakwa 71), Williams; Hutchinson (Sinclair 88), Dominguez, Anderson, McAtee (Yates 46); Igor Jesus; Wood (Lucca 71)