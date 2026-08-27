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2026/27 Europa League: Who has qualified for the league phase?

Thursday, August 27, 2026

The line-up for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League is complete.

2026/27 Europa League: Who has qualified for the league phase?

The 2026/27 UEFA Europa League will be the third to be played under the new 36-team league phase format.

2026/27 league phase teams: Access list

2025/26 UEFA Conference League winners (1): Crystal Palace
England (2): Bournemouth, Sunderland
Italy (2): Milan, Juventus
Spain (2): Real Sociedad, Celta
Germany (2): Hoffenheim, Leverkusen
France (2): Marseille, Rennes
Netherlands (1): AZ Alkmaar
Portugal (1): Torreense

Champions League qualifying (11): Celje (SVN), Celtic (SCO), GNK Dinamo (CRO), H. Beer-Sheva (ISR), Levski Sofia (BUL), Lyon (FRA), N.E.C. (NED), Olympiacos (GRE), Sparta Praha (CZE), Sturm Graz (AUT), Union SG (BEL)
Europa League qualifying (12): Anderlecht (BEL), Ararat-Armenia (ARM), Benfica (POR), Beşiktaş (TUR), Ferencváros (HUN), Jagiellonia (POL), Lech Poznań (POL), Lillestrøm (NOR), OFI Crete (GRE), Omonia (CYP), Salzburg (AUT), Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. Therefore, the above is still pending final admittance of clubs to the relevant competitions. All Russian teams are suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, August 27, 2026

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