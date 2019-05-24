UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final records
Friday 24 May 2019
Youngest scorers, oldest winners, most goals, biggest attendances, most victories – we crunch the numbers.
Unless stated otherwise, statistics cover the past 21 seasons of the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League since 1997/98, the first one-off final played at a neutral venue. Before then the final was a two-legged affair, with teams playing home and away.
Biggest win: Sevilla 4-0 Middlesbrough (2006)
Most goals (match): 9 – Liverpool 5-4 Alavés (2001)
Fewest goals: 0 – Sevilla v Benfica (2014), Galatasaray v Arsenal (2000)
Hat-tricks: No one has scored a hat-trick in a one-off final; ten players have scored two.*
Most goals (player): 3 – Radamel Falcao (2012, 2011)
Youngest, oldest
Oldest scorer: Gary McAllister – 36 years 142 days – Liverpool v Alavés (2001)
Oldest winner/player: Amedeo Carboni – 39 years 43 days – Valencia v Marseille (2004)
Youngest scorer: Vágner Love – 20 years 341 days – Sporting CP v CSKA Moskva (2005)
Youngest winner: Robin van Persie – 18 years 275 days – Feyenoord v Dortmund (2002)
Youngest player: Matthijs de Ligt – 17 years 285 days – Ajax v Manchester United (2017)
Miscellaneous
Earliest goal: 3 minutes – Markus Babbel – Liverpool 5-4 Alavés (2001)
Latest goal: 116 minutes – Diego Forlán – Atlético Madrid 2–1 Fulham (2010); Delfí Geli og – Alavés 4-5 Liverpool (2001)
Previous shoot-outs:
2014 Sevilla 4-2 Benfica (0-0 aet)
2007 Sevilla 3-1 Espanyol (2-2 aet)
2000 Galatasaray 4-1 Arsenal (0-0 aet)
Decided in extra time:
2010 Atlético Madrid 2-1 Fulham
2009 Shakhtar 2-1 Werder Bremen
2003 Porto 3-2 Celtic
2001 Liverpool 5-4 Alavés
Biggest final attendance:
61,000 – Parma v Marseille at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (1999)
All-time records since 1971/72
Most finals: 5 Sevilla
Most wins (club): 5 Sevilla
Most defeats (club): 3 Benfica (1983, 2013, 2014)
Most wins (player): 5 José Antonio Reyes – Atlético (2010, 2012), Sevilla (2014, 2015, 2016)
Most wins (coach): 3 Giovanni Trapattoni – Internazionale Milano (1977), Juventus (1991, 1993); Unai Emery – Sevilla (2014, 2015, 2016)
*Jupp Heynckes scored a hat-trick for Mönchengladbach in their first-leg win at home to Twente in 1975