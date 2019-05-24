UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League final records

Unless stated otherwise, statistics cover the past 21 seasons of the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League since 1997/98, the first one-off final played at a neutral venue. Before then the final was a two-legged affair, with teams playing home and away.



Biggest win: Sevilla 4-0 Middlesbrough (2006)

Most goals (match): 9 – Liverpool 5-4 Alavés (2001)

Fewest goals: 0 – Sevilla v Benfica (2014), Galatasaray v Arsenal (2000)

Hat-tricks: No one has scored a hat-trick in a one-off final; ten players have scored two.*

Most goals (player): 3 – Radamel Falcao (2012, 2011)

Youngest, oldest

Oldest scorer: Gary McAllister – 36 years 142 days – Liverpool v Alavés (2001)

Oldest winner/player: Amedeo Carboni – 39 years 43 days – Valencia v Marseille (2004)

Youngest scorer: Vágner Love – 20 years 341 days – Sporting CP v CSKA Moskva (2005)

Youngest winner: Robin van Persie – 18 years 275 days – Feyenoord v Dortmund (2002)

Youngest player: Matthijs de Ligt – 17 years 285 days – Ajax v Manchester United (2017)

Miscellaneous

2001 final: Liverpool win 5-4!

Earliest goal: 3 minutes – Markus Babbel – Liverpool 5-4 Alavés (2001)

Latest goal: 116 minutes – Diego Forlán – Atlético Madrid 2–1 Fulham (2010); Delfí Geli og – Alavés 4-5 Liverpool (2001)



Previous shoot-outs:

2014 Sevilla 4-2 Benfica (0-0 aet)

2007 Sevilla 3-1 Espanyol (2-2 aet)

2000 Galatasaray 4-1 Arsenal (0-0 aet)

Decided in extra time:

2010 Atlético Madrid 2-1 Fulham

2009 Shakhtar 2-1 Werder Bremen

2003 Porto 3-2 Celtic

2001 Liverpool 5-4 Alavés

Biggest final attendance:

61,000 – Parma v Marseille at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (1999)

Flashback: Europa League final memories

All-time records since 1971/72

Most finals: 5 Sevilla

Most wins (club): 5 Sevilla

Most defeats (club): 3 Benfica (1983, 2013, 2014)

Most wins (player): 5 José Antonio Reyes – Atlético (2010, 2012), Sevilla (2014, 2015, 2016)

Most wins (coach): 3 Giovanni Trapattoni – Internazionale Milano (1977), Juventus (1991, 1993); Unai Emery – Sevilla (2014, 2015, 2016)

*Jupp Heynckes scored a hat-trick for Mönchengladbach in their first-leg win at home to Twente in 1975