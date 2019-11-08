Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?

Friday 8 November 2019

A record European win has given slots to four Espanyol players, behind an all-Sevilla front two.

Espanyol's 6-0 victory against Ludogorets was their biggest win in UEFA competitions, and earned four of their players a slot in the Matchday 4 UEFA Europa League Team of the Week.

Sevilla's Munir received a double prize tool; not only did he become the first player to score a hat-trick in the competition for the five-time winners, he also zoomed into the Team of the Week, alongside team-mate Munas Dabbur.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeeper: Giderius Arlauskis (Cluj) – 35th (+218 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)

Defender: Reinhold Ranftl (LASK) – 5th (+28)
Defender: Lluís López (Espanyol) – 88th (+348)
Defender: Zinho Vanheusden (Standard) – 133rd (+370)
Defender: Sébastien Corchia (Espanyol) – 48th (+170)

Midfielder: Oussama Idrissi (AZ) – 4th (+20)
Midfielder: Esteban Granero (Espanyol) – 16th (+158)
Midfielder: Lucas Souza (APOEL) – 149th (+401)
Midfielder: Óscar Melendo (Espanyol) – 123rd (+495)

Forward: Munir (Sevilla) – 1st (+53)
Forward: Munas Dabbur (Sevilla) – 54th (+478)

