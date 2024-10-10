UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 Thursday round-up: Greece stun England, France win, Italy held

Greece earned an historic triumph against England to maintain their 100% record in the current edition of the UEFA Nations League, while Italy's lead at the Group A2 summit narrowed after they were held by Belgium and France overcame Israel.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Full schedule

Lorenzo Pellegrini's red card was a turning point as Belgium came from two goals down to draw in Rome. The hosts had a brilliant start, scoring after 59 seconds through Andrea Cambiaso, before adding a second as Mateo Retegui rolled in when Koen Casteels failed to hold.

But after the Azzurri were reduced to ten players, Belgium pulled one back almost straight away when Maxim De Cuyper bent in. Then, just after the hour mark, the visitors claimed a point as Leandro Trossard poked in a clever volley from a Wout Faes header.

France closed the gap on Italy in Group A2 thanks to a resounding victory. In the absence of Kylian Mbappé, it was Aurélien Tchouaméni who captained Les Bleus. However, it was his midfield partner, Eduardo Camavinga, who opened the scoring as Israel goalkeeper Omri Glazer failed to keep out his effort.

Omri Gandelman levelled for Israel with a header but parity was short-lived with Christopher Nkunku netting his first goal for France from close range. Late goals from Mattéo Guendouzi and Bradley Barcola then added a certain sheen to the result for Didier Deschamps' side.

Ivan Jovanović's side seized control of the section and recorded a first-ever victory over England thanks to two second-half goals, including an added-time winner, by Vangelis Pavlidis.

Tasos Bakasetas was denied by a spectacular goal-line clearance from Levi Colwill in a first half during which Cole Palmer should have given England the lead. The visitors made the breakthrough shortly after half-time though as Pavlidis tip-toed through the England defence before planting his finish under Jordan Pickford. Jude Bellingham thumped in a late equaliser for the Three Lions before Pavlidis had the final say in the 94th minute.

Download the official app

Best of the rest

Erling Haaland struck his 34th international goal in just 36 matches to become Norway's all-time leading goalscorer

Robbie Brady's 88th-minute winner gave Republic of Ireland their first points in Group B2 while Finland stay point-less

Eljif Elmas put the seal on a commanding win for North Macedonia in Latvia that sees them move three points clear in Group C4.

All Thursday's results

A2 Italy 2-2 Belgium, Israel 1-4 France

B2 England 1-2 Greece, Finland 1-2 Republic of Ireland

B3 Austria 4-0 Kazakhstan, Norway 3-0 Slovenia

C4 Faroe Islands 2-2 Armenia, Latvia 0-3 North Macedonia

D1 Gibraltar 1-0 San Marino

D2 Moldova 2-0 Andorra



Friday's fixtures

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany, Hungary vs Netherlands

B1 Czechia vs Albania, Ukraine vs Georgia

B4 Iceland vs Wales, Türkiye vs Montenegro

C1 Estonia vs Azerbaijan (18:00), Slovakia vs Sweden

Saturday's fixtures

A1 Croatia vs Scotland (18:00), Poland vs Portugal

A4 Serbia vs Switzerland, Spain vs Denmark

C2 Lithuania vs Kosovo (15:00), Cyprus vs Romania

C3 Bulgaria vs Luxembourg (18:00), Belarus vs Northern Ireland

All kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated.