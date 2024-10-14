Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
UEFA Nations League Matchday 4: What to look out for on Tuesday

Monday, October 14, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to keep scoring against a Scotland side who have been conceding of late on October's final night of Nations League action.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo shows no sign of slowing down AFP via Getty Images

We are now into the second half of the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League and the 14 groups are taking shape.

UEFA.com takes a look at some of the biggest storylines in the final day of the fourth round of fixtures.

Full schedule

League A Matchday 4 fixtures

Tuesday 15 October
A1 Poland vs Croatia
A1 Scotland vs Portugal
A4 Spain vs Serbia
A4 Switzerland vs Denmark

All kick-off times 20:45 CET

Ronaldo looks to keep run going

There is not much new that can be said about Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo's phenomenal international scoring record, but remarkably the veteran still shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The 39-year-old's goal in the 3-1 victory over Poland on Matchday 3 was his 133rd in total for his country, and he has now scored in each of the Seleção's 2024/25 Nations League games as they top Group A1. "Cristiano is an asset; he's an incredible player," beamed coach Roberto Martínez. "In front of goal, he's very important and allows the team to have more chances because he's very clever at opening up spaces."

Attempting to stop Ronaldo next will be a Scotland team who can consider themselves unfortunate to have lost all three of their matches in the section so far, despite scoring four times. Following their latest 2-1 defeat by Croatia, coach Steve Clarke defiantly said: "The performance was good; we played well and we created chances, but I'm disappointed we didn’t get anything from it. We have to keep believing and keep pushing forward. Things will change." Will the Tartan Army's luck turn in Glasgow?

Watch great Cristiano Ronaldo goals for Portugal

Elsewhere

  • Andrej Kramarić, who scored in Croatia's 2-1 victory over Scotland on Saturday, will win his 100th cap for his country if he appears in Vatreni's game away to Poland.
  • Switzerland will be looking to halt a run of four defeats when they host Denmark. Die Nati has lost just one in 18 before penalty shoot-out heartache against England in the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-finals.

Further dates

Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 20–25 March 2025
League A quarter-finals: 20–25 March 2025
Final tournament: 4–8 June 2025

