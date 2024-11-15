Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 highlights, round-up: Netherlands through to last eight, Germany get big win

Friday, November 15, 2024

Netherlands became the sixth team to book their place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals after beating Hungary.

Donyell Malen (left) and Virgil van Dijk (right) celebrate Netherlands' Nations League victory over Hungary
Donyell Malen (left) and Virgil van Dijk (right) celebrate Netherlands' Nations League victory over Hungary Getty Images

Netherlands secured their place in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on Saturday after beating Hungary, while Germany scored seven against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

UEFA.com rounds up the action from Matchday 5.

Full schedule

Saturday's matches

Netherlands 4-0 Hungary

The Oranje booked their spot in the last eight with an emphatic win in Amsterdam.

A pair of cool first-half penalties from Wout Weghorst and Cody Gakpo put the hosts in control, with Denzel Dumfries adding a crisp volley shortly after the hour mark.

Substitute Teun Koopmeiners rounded off the scoring late on, directing a looping header from Dumfries' precise cross past visiting goalkeeper Dénes Dibusz.

Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Hungary

Germany 7-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Germany secured top spot in style with the largest ever Nations League win and a fourth successive 7-0 victory when playing in Freiburg.

Jamal Musiala’s header, a deflection off Tim Kleindienst - opening his international account - and Kai Havertz's neat finish completed a commanding first half for the hosts. Florian Wirtz added a spectacular free-kick and tap-in before Leroy Sané and Kleindienst struck. The result relegated the visitors from League A.

Highlights: Germany 7-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best of the rest

  • Türkiye and Wales played out a 0-0 draw - the hosts missing a late penalty - to ensure Group B4 would go down to the wire, with just two points separating the sides in 1st and 2nd going into their final games.
  • Sweden confirmed promotion to League B after edging Slovakia 2-1. Viktor Gyökeres got the opener and is now the joint-top scorer in this season's tournament with five goals.
  • A dramatic 92nd-minute winner from Virgiliu Postolachi secured Moldova's promotion to League C after they defeated Andorra 1-0.

Saturday's results

A3  Netherlands 4-0 Hungary, Germany 7-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
B1  Georgia 1-1 Ukraine, Albania 0-0 Czechia
B4  Montenegro 0-2 Iceland, Türkiye 0-0 Wales
C1  Azerbaijan 0-0 Estonia, Sweden 2-1 Slovakia
D2  Andorra 0-1 Moldova

Friday's matches

Portugal 5-1 Poland

Portugal booked their quarter-final spot following a stunning second-half showing against Poland. The visitors had much the better of the first half, but it was largely one-way traffic once Rafael Leão made the breakthrough with a 59th-minute header.

The Seleção turned on the style with a four-goal flurry in the space of 16 minutes, including Cristiano Ronaldo's chipped penalty and overhead kick either side of emphatic Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Neto finishes, before substitute Dominik Marczuk pulled one back for the Biało-Czerwoni late on.

Highlights: Portugal 5-1 Poland

Scotland 1-0 Croatia

John McGinn came off the bench to thump Scotland's late winner against ten-man Croatia and keep their hopes of qualifying alive. Craig Gordon produced a fine early save to thwart Andrej Kramarić and also denied Luka Sučić before his cousin Petar Sučić was shown a red card for a second booking just before the break.

Scotland piled on the pressure after the break but the visitors should have struck when Luka Modrić freed Mario Pašalić, who fired wide with only Gordon to beat. Instead, the impressive Ben Doak saw an effort parried by the goalkeeper four minutes from time with McGinn ramming home the loose ball to deny Croatia a last-eight spot.

Highlights: Scotland 1-0 Croatia

Denmark 1-2 Spain

Spain secured top spot at Parken, where Ayoze Pérez hit the crossbar before setting up Mikel Oyarzabal's 15th-minute strike to put La Roja ahead.

Pérez slotted in from Dani Olmo's pass in the 58th minute, but home substitute Gustav Isaksen drilled against a post before dispossessing David Raya to reply with six minutes remaining. Second-placed Denmark could not find a late leveller in their first home match under Brian Riemer though.

Highlights: Denmark 1-2 Spain

Switzerland 1-1 Serbia

Switzerland were relegated from League A after this draw in Zurich. The first half ended goalless despite chances at both ends – Noah Okafor hitting the crossbar and Eray Cömert sliding in to block Dušan Vlahović at the other end.

Aleksandar Mitrović was then denied a 60th international goal as Gregor Kobel reacted smartly to save his 55th-minute penalty before Đorđe Petrović parried Zeki Amdouni's close-range drive to delay the opener. An undeterred Amdouni beat Petrović in the 79th minute, curling a half-volley into the far corner but, with Switzerland on the cusp of a vital win, Aleksa Terzić applied the finishing touch to a sweeping Serbia counter in the 88th minute.

Highlights: Switzerland 1-1 Serbia

Best of the rest

  • Northern Ireland maintained their two-point advantage over Bulgaria in Group C3 – one of those nations will be promoted on Matchday 6.
  • Nicola Nanni's added-time penalty denied Gibraltar promotion from League D and kept San Marino in the hunt.

Friday's results

A1 Portugal 5-1 Poland, Scotland 1-0 Croatia
A4 Denmark 1-2 Spain, Switzerland 1-1 Serbia
C2 Cyprus 2-1 Lithuania, Romania A-A Kosovo
C3 Luxembourg 0-1 Bulgaria, Northern Ireland 2-0 Belarus
D1 San Marino 1-1 Gibraltar

Thursday's matches

Belgium 0-1 Italy

Sandro Tonali's close-range finish booked Italy's top-two spot in Group A2, ending Belgium's quarter-final hopes in the process. The midfielder registered his first Azzurri goal in the 11th minute, applying the finishing touch after some neat link-up play between Nicolò Barella and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Belgium upped the tempo after half-time but could not find a way through as Wout Faes grazed the post with a header and Gianluigi Donnarumma made some crucial saves.

Highlights: Belgium 0-1 Italy

France 0-0 Israel

France qualified for the quarter-finals despite being frustrated by a fine performance from Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz in Saint-Denis. Captain for the night N'Golo Kanté was kept out in the first half and forward Randal Kolo Muani twice came close. Peretz kept his best save for last, though, reacting superbly to push away a close-range strike from Warren Zaïre-Emery and help Israel to their first point.

Greece 0-3 England

England took control of Group B2 with an impressive win in Athens, giving them a head-to-head advantage over Greece, who are also on 12 points. Ollie Watkins tapped in an early opener but England needed three key saves from Jordan Pickford before Jude Bellingham's shot hit the post and went in off home goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos in the second half. Curtis Jones flicked in a delightful back-heel to seal the result on his first senior start.

Highlights: Greece 0-3 England

Best of the rest

Thursday's results

A2 Belgium 0-1 Italy, France 0-0 Israel
B2 Greece 0-3 England, Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland
B3 Kazakhstan 0-2 Austria, Slovenia 1-4 Norway 
C4 Armenia 0-1 Faroe Islands, North Macedonia 1-0 Latvia 

