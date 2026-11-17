2026/27 UEFA Nations League league phase results by team
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
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See every team's results from the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League.
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The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League league phase ran from September to November 2026, with every League A, B and C team playing six fixtures each and every League D nation playing four matches apiece.
See all the contenders' results across the league phase.
*All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
Albania (Group C1)
26/09: Albania 2-0 Belarus
29/09: San Marino 0-3 Albania
03/10: Finland 2-1 Albania
06/10: Albania 2-1 San Marino
12/11: Albania 2-0 Finland
15/11: Belarus 0-2 Albania
Andorra (D1)
24/09: Andorra 1-2 Malta
27/09: Gibraltar 0-0 Andorra
04/10: Malta 1-0 Andorra
13/11: Andorra 2-0 Gibraltar
Armenia (C2)
25/09: Armenia 2-0 Latvia
28/09: Armenia 2-3 Montenegro
02/10: Cyprus 2-0 Armenia
05/10: Montenegro 0-0 Armenia
12/11: Armenia 1-1 Cyprus
15/11: Latvia 0-0 Armenia
Austria (B3)
24/09: Austria 3-1 Israel
27/09: Austria 3-1 Kosovo
01/10: Republic of Ireland 2-2 Austria
04/10: Kosovo 1-1 Austria
14/11: Austria 1-0 Republic of Ireland
17/11: Israel 1-1 Austria
Azerbaijan (D2)
27/09: Lithuania 1-1 Azerbaijan
01/10: Azerbaijan 0-0 Liechtenstein
04/10: Azerbaijan 1-0 Lithuania
13/11: Liechtenstein 0-1 Azerbaijan
Belarus (C1)
26/09: Albania 2-0 Belarus
29/09: Finland 0-0 Belarus
03/10: Belarus 4-0 San Marino
06/10: Belarus 1-0 Finland
12/11: San Marino 0-2 Belarus
15/11: Belarus 0-2 Albania
Belgium (A1)
25/09: Italy 0-2 Belgium
28/09: Belgium 0-1 France
02/10: Belgium 3-0 Türkiye
05/10: France 4-1 Belgium
12/11: Türkiye 1-2 Belgium
15/11: Belgium 4-1 Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina (B4)
25/09: Poland 0-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
28/09: Romania 2-4 Bosnia and Herzegovina
02/10: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Sweden
05/10: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Poland
14/11: Sweden 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
17/11: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Romania
Bulgaria (C4)
26/09: Bulgaria 1-2 Luxembourg
29/09: Bulgaria 0-0 Estonia
03/10: Iceland 3-0 Bulgaria
06/10: Luxembourg 0-2 Bulgaria
13/11: Bulgaria 0-5 Iceland
16/11: Estonia 2-1 Bulgaria
Croatia (A3)
26/09: Czechia 1-2 Croatia
29/09: Spain 4-1 Croatia
03/10: Croatia 0-7 England
06/10: Croatia 1-2 Spain
12/11: England 2-1 Croatia
15/11: Croatia 2-1 Czechia
Cyprus (C2)
25/09: Montenegro 2-1 Cyprus
28/09: Latvia 0-0 Cyprus
02/10: Cyprus 2-0 Armenia
05/10: Cyprus 2-1 Latvia
12/11: Armenia 1-1 Cyprus
15/11: Cyprus 1-4 Montenegro
Czechia (A3)
26/09: Czechia 1-2 Croatia
29/09: Czechia 0-2 England
03/10: Spain 3-1 Czechia
06/10: England 3-0 Czechia
12/11: Czechia 0-2 Spain
15/11: Croatia 2-1 Czechia
Denmark (A4)
24/09: Norway 3-2 Denmark
27/09: Denmark 2-0 Wales
01/10: Denmark 2-4 Portugal
04/10: Wales 0-1 Denmark
14/11: Portugal 1-4 Denmark
17/11: Denmark 2-3 Norway
England (A3)
26/09: England 2-3 Spain
29/09: Czechia 0-2 England
03/10: Croatia 0-7 England
06/10: England 3-0 Czechia
12/11: England 2-1 Croatia
15/11: Spain 2-3 England
Estonia (C4)
26/09: Iceland 1-1 Estonia
29/09: Bulgaria 0-0 Estonia
03/10: Estonia 1-0 Luxembourg
06/10: Estonia 0-0 Iceland
13/11: Luxembourg 0-1 Estonia
16/11: Estonia 2-1 Bulgaria
Faroe Islands (C3)
26/09: Faroe Islands 1-1 Kazakhstan
29/09: Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands
02/10: Faroe Islands 1-1 Slovakia
06/10: Kazakhstan 2-2 Faroe Islands
13/11: Slovakia 2-2 Faroe Islands
16/11: Faroe Islands 1-0 Moldova
Finland (C1)
26/09: San Marino 0-7 Finland
29/09: Finland 0-0 Belarus
03/10: Finland 2-1 Albania
06/10: Belarus 1-0 Finland
12/11: Albania 2-0 Finland
15/11: Finland 7-2 San Marino
France (A1)
25/09: Türkiye 0-1 France
28/09: Belgium 0-1 France
02/10: France 1-1 Italy
05/10: France 4-1 Belgium
12/11: Italy 3-1 France
15/11: France 2-1 Türkiye
Georgia (B2)
25/09: Georgia 0-1 Northern Ireland
28/09: Georgia 0-0 Ukraine
02/10: Hungary 1-0 Georgia
05/10: Northern Ireland 0-0 Georgia
14/11: Georgia 0-2 Hungary
17/11: Ukraine 1-0 Georgia
Germany (A2)
24/09: Netherlands 1-1 Germany
27/09: Germany 0-1 Greece
01/10: Germany 2-0 Serbia
04/10: Greece 0-0 Germany
13/11: Serbia 1-3 Germany
16/11: Germany 5-0 Netherlands
Gibraltar (D1)
27/09: Gibraltar 0-0 Andorra
01/10: Malta 1-1 Gibraltar
13/11: Andorra 2-0 Gibraltar
16/11: Gibraltar 1-1 Malta
Greece (A2)
24/09: Serbia 1-2 Greece
27/09: Germany 0-1 Greece
01/10: Greece 2-2 Netherlands
04/10: Greece 0-0 Germany
13/11: Netherlands 7-0 Greece
16/11: Greece 1-0 Serbia
Hungary (B2)
25/09: Hungary 0-1 Ukraine
28/09: Northern Ireland 0-0 Hungary
02/10: Hungary 1-0 Georgia
05/10: Ukraine 1-2 Hungary
14/11: Georgia 0-2 Hungary
17/11: Hungary 1-1 Northern Ireland
Iceland (C4)
26/09: Iceland 1-1 Estonia
29/09: Luxembourg 0-3 Iceland
03/10: Iceland 3-0 Bulgaria
06/10: Estonia 0-0 Iceland
13/11: Bulgaria 0-5 Iceland
16/11: Iceland 3-0 Luxembourg
Israel (B3)
24/09: Austria 3-1 Israel
27/09: Israel 0-3 Republic of Ireland
01/10: Israel 0-0 Kosovo
04/10: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Israel
14/11: Kosovo 0-0 Israel
17/11: Israel 1-1 Austria
Italy (A1)
25/09: Italy 0-2 Belgium
28/09: Türkiye 1-4 Italy
02/10: France 1-1 Italy
05/10: Italy 3-1 Türkiye
12/11: Italy 3-1 France
15/11: Belgium 4-1 Italy
Kazakhstan (C3)
26/09: Faroe Islands 1-1 Kazakhstan
29/09: Slovakia 2-1 Kazakhstan
02/10: Kazakhstan 1-2 Moldova
06/10: Kazakhstan 2-2 Faroe Islands
13/11: Moldova 2-1 Kazakhstan
16/11: Kazakhstan 2-2 Slovakia
Kosovo (B3)
24/09: Kosovo 1-0 Republic of Ireland
27/09: Austria 3-1 Kosovo
01/10: Israel 0-0 Kosovo
04/10: Kosovo 1-1 Austria
14/11: Kosovo 0-0 Israel
17/11: Republic of Ireland 3-0 Kosovo
Latvia (C2)
25/09: Armenia 2-0 Latvia
28/09: Latvia 0-0 Cyprus
02/10: Latvia 1-2 Montenegro
05/10: Cyprus 2-1 Latvia
12/11: Montenegro 2-1 Latvia
15/11: Latvia 0-0 Armenia
Liechtenstein (D2)
24/09: Liechtenstein 0-2 Lithuania
01/10: Azerbaijan 0-0 Liechtenstein
13/11: Liechtenstein 0-1 Azerbaijan
16/11: Lithuania 2-1 Liechtenstein
Lithuania (D2)
24/09: Liechtenstein 0-2 Lithuania
27/09: Lithuania 1-1 Azerbaijan
04/10: Azerbaijan 1-0 Lithuania
16/11: Lithuania 2-1 Liechtenstein
Luxembourg (C4)
26/09: Bulgaria 1-2 Luxembourg
29/09: Luxembourg 0-3 Iceland
03/10: Estonia 1-0 Luxembourg
06/10: Luxembourg 0-2 Bulgaria
13/11: Luxembourg 0-1 Estonia
16/11: Iceland 3-0 Luxembourg
Malta (D1)
24/09: Andorra 1-2 Malta
01/10: Malta 1-1 Gibraltar
04/10: Malta 1-0 Andorra
16/11: Gibraltar 1-1 Malta
Moldova (C3)
26/09: Slovakia 2-0 Moldova
29/09: Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands
02/10: Kazakhstan 1-2 Moldova
06/10: Moldova 0-4 Slovakia
13/11: Moldova 2-1 Kazakhstan
16/11: Faroe Islands 1-0 Moldova
Montenegro (C2)
25/09: Montenegro 2-1 Cyprus
28/09: Armenia 2-3 Montenegro
02/10: Latvia 1-2 Montenegro
05/10: Montenegro 0-0 Armenia
12/11: Montenegro 2-1 Latvia
15/11: Cyprus 1-4 Montenegro
Netherlands (A2)
24/09: Netherlands 1-1 Germany
27/09: Serbia 1-2 Netherlands
01/10: Greece 2-2 Netherlands
04/10: Netherlands 2-1 Serbia
13/11: Netherlands 7-0 Greece
16/11: Germany 5-0 Netherlands
North Macedonia (B1)
26/09: North Macedonia 0-3 Switzerland
29/09: Slovenia 2-0 North Macedonia
03/10: North Macedonia 0-2 Scotland
06/10: Switzerland 3-0 North Macedonia
13/11: Scotland 2-1 North Macedonia
16/11: North Macedonia 0-3 Slovenia
Northern Ireland (B2)
25/09: Georgia 0-1 Northern Ireland
28/09: Northern Ireland 0-0 Hungary
02/10: Ukraine 0-3 Northern Ireland
05/10: Northern Ireland 0-0 Georgia
14/11: Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine
17/11: Hungary 1-1 Northern Ireland
Norway (A4)
24/09: Norway 3-2 Denmark
27/09: Norway 1-2 Portugal
01/10: Wales 2-1 Norway
04/10: Portugal 2-1 Norway
14/11: Norway 3-1 Wales
17/11: Denmark 2-3 Norway
Poland (B4)
25/09: Poland 0-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
28/09: Sweden 3-1 Poland
02/10: Poland 6-0 Romania
05/10: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Poland
14/11: Romania 2-1 Poland
17/11: Poland 1-1 Sweden
Portugal (A4)
24/09: Portugal 1-0 Wales
27/09: Norway 1-2 Portugal
01/10: Denmark 2-4 Portugal
04/10: Portugal 2-1 Norway
14/11: Portugal 1-4 Denmark
17/11: Wales 2-3 Portugal
Republic of Ireland (B3)
24/09: Kosovo 1-0 Republic of Ireland
27/09: Israel 0-3 Republic of Ireland
01/10: Republic of Ireland 2-2 Austria
04/10: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Israel
14/11: Austria 1-0 Republic of Ireland
17/11: Republic of Ireland 3-0 Kosovo
Romania (B4)
25/09: Sweden 2-1 Romania
28/09: Romania 2-4 Bosnia and Herzegovina
02/10: Poland 6-0 Romania
05/10: Romania 0-1 Sweden
14/11: Romania 2-1 Poland
17/11: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Romania
San Marino (C1)
26/09: San Marino 0-7 Finland
29/09: San Marino 0-3 Albania
03/10: Belarus 4-0 San Marino
06/10: Albania 2-1 San Marino
12/11: San Marino 0-2 Belarus
15/11: Finland 7-2 San Marino
Scotland (B1)
26/09: Slovenia 0-0 Scotland
29/09: Scotland 0-3 Switzerland
03/10: North Macedonia 0-2 Scotland
06/10: Scotland 1-2 Slovenia
13/11: Scotland 2-1 North Macedonia
16/11: Switzerland 4-0 Scotland
Serbia (A2)
24/09: Serbia 1-2 Greece
27/09: Serbia 1-2 Netherlands
01/10: Germany 2-0 Serbia
04/10: Netherlands 2-1 Serbia
13/11: Serbia 1-3 Germany
16/11: Greece 1-0 Serbia
Slovakia (C3)
26/09: Slovakia 2-0 Moldova
29/09: Slovakia 2-1 Kazakhstan
02/10: Faroe Islands 1-1 Slovakia
06/10: Moldova 0-4 Slovakia
13/11: Slovakia 2-2 Faroe Islands
16/11: Kazakhstan 2-2 Slovakia
Slovenia (B1)
26/09: Slovenia 0-0 Scotland
29/09: Slovenia 2-0 North Macedonia
03/10: Switzerland 2-1 Slovenia
06/10: Scotland 1-2 Slovenia
13/11: Slovenia 0-0 Switzerland
16/11: North Macedonia 0-3 Slovenia
Spain (A3)
26/09: England 2-3 Spain
29/09: Spain 4-1 Croatia
03/10: Spain 3-1 Czechia
06/10: Croatia 1-2 Spain
12/11: Czechia 0-2 Spain
15/11: Spain 2-3 England
Sweden (B4)
25/09: Sweden 2-1 Romania
28/09: Sweden 3-1 Poland
02/10: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Sweden
05/10: Romania 0-1 Sweden
14/11: Sweden 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
17/11: Poland 1-1 Sweden
Switzerland (B1)
26/09: North Macedonia 0-3 Switzerland
29/09: Scotland 0-3 Switzerland
03/10: Switzerland 2-1 Slovenia
06/10: Switzerland 3-0 North Macedonia
13/11: Slovenia 0-0 Switzerland
16/11: Switzerland 4-0 Scotland
Türkiye (A1)
25/09: Türkiye 0-1 France
28/09: Türkiye 1-4 Italy
02/10: Belgium 3-0 Türkiye
05/10: Italy 3-1 Türkiye
12/11: Türkiye 1-2 Belgium
15/11: France 2-1 Türkiye
Ukraine (B2)
25/09: Hungary 0-1 Ukraine
28/09: Georgia 0-0 Ukraine
02/10: Ukraine 0-3 Northern Ireland
05/10: Ukraine 1-2 Hungary
14/11: Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine
17/11: Ukraine 1-0 Georgia
Wales (A4)
24/09: Portugal 1-0 Wales
27/09: Denmark 2-0 Wales
01/10: Wales 2-1 Norway
04/10: Wales 0-1 Denmark
14/11: Norway 3-1 Wales
17/11: Wales 2-3 Portugal