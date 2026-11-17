The 2026/27 UEFA Nations League league phase ran from September to November 2026, with every League A, B and C team playing six fixtures each and every League D nation playing four matches apiece.

See all the contenders' results across the league phase.

Full fixture list

*All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.

﻿Albania (Group C1)

26/09: Albania 2-0 Belarus

29/09: San Marino 0-3 Albania

03/10: Finland 2-1 Albania

06/10: Albania 2-1 San Marino

12/11: Albania 2-0 Finland

15/11: Belarus 0-2 Albania

Andorra (D1)

24/09: Andorra 1-2 Malta

27/09: Gibraltar 0-0 Andorra

04/10: Malta 1-0 Andorra

13/11: Andorra 2-0 Gibraltar

Armenia (C2)

25/09: Armenia 2-0 Latvia

28/09: Armenia 2-3 Montenegro

02/10: Cyprus 2-0 Armenia

05/10: Montenegro 0-0 Armenia

12/11: Armenia 1-1 Cyprus

15/11: Latvia 0-0 Armenia

Austria (B3)

24/09: Austria 3-1 Israel

27/09: Austria 3-1 Kosovo

01/10: Republic of Ireland 2-2 Austria

04/10: Kosovo 1-1 Austria

14/11: Austria 1-0 Republic of Ireland

17/11: Israel 1-1 Austria

Azerbaijan (D2)

27/09: Lithuania 1-1 Azerbaijan

01/10: Azerbaijan 0-0 Liechtenstein

04/10: Azerbaijan 1-0 Lithuania

13/11: Liechtenstein 0-1 Azerbaijan

Belarus (C1)

26/09: Albania 2-0 Belarus

29/09: Finland 0-0 Belarus

03/10: Belarus 4-0 San Marino

06/10: Belarus 1-0 Finland

12/11: San Marino 0-2 Belarus

15/11: Belarus 0-2 Albania

Belgium (A1)

25/09: Italy 0-2 Belgium

28/09: Belgium 0-1 France

02/10: Belgium 3-0 Türkiye

05/10: France 4-1 Belgium

12/11: Türkiye 1-2 Belgium

15/11: Belgium 4-1 Italy

Bosnia and Herzegovina (B4)

25/09: Poland 0-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

28/09: Romania 2-4 Bosnia and Herzegovina

02/10: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Sweden

05/10: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Poland

14/11: Sweden 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

17/11: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Romania

Bulgaria (C4)

26/09: Bulgaria 1-2 Luxembourg

29/09: Bulgaria 0-0 Estonia

03/10: Iceland 3-0 Bulgaria

06/10: Luxembourg 0-2 Bulgaria

13/11: Bulgaria 0-5 Iceland

16/11: Estonia 2-1 Bulgaria

Croatia (A3)

26/09: Czechia 1-2 Croatia

29/09: Spain 4-1 Croatia

03/10: Croatia 0-7 England

06/10: Croatia 1-2 Spain

12/11: England 2-1 Croatia

15/11: Croatia 2-1 Czechia

Cyprus (C2)

25/09: Montenegro 2-1 Cyprus

28/09: Latvia 0-0 Cyprus

02/10: Cyprus 2-0 Armenia

05/10: Cyprus 2-1 Latvia

12/11: Armenia 1-1 Cyprus

15/11: Cyprus 1-4 Montenegro

Czechia (A3)

26/09: Czechia 1-2 Croatia

29/09: Czechia 0-2 England

03/10: Spain 3-1 Czechia

06/10: England 3-0 Czechia

12/11: Czechia 0-2 Spain

15/11: Croatia 2-1 Czechia

Denmark (A4)

24/09: Norway 3-2 Denmark

27/09: Denmark 2-0 Wales

01/10: Denmark 2-4 Portugal

04/10: Wales 0-1 Denmark

14/11: Portugal 1-4 Denmark

17/11: Denmark 2-3 Norway

England (A3)

26/09: England 2-3 Spain

29/09: Czechia 0-2 England

03/10: Croatia 0-7 England

06/10: England 3-0 Czechia

12/11: England 2-1 Croatia

15/11: Spain 2-3 England

Estonia (C4)

26/09: Iceland 1-1 Estonia

29/09: Bulgaria 0-0 Estonia

03/10: Estonia 1-0 Luxembourg

06/10: Estonia 0-0 Iceland

13/11: Luxembourg 0-1 Estonia

16/11: Estonia 2-1 Bulgaria

Faroe Islands (C3)

26/09: Faroe Islands 1-1 Kazakhstan

29/09: Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands

02/10: Faroe Islands 1-1 Slovakia

06/10: Kazakhstan 2-2 Faroe Islands

13/11: Slovakia 2-2 Faroe Islands

16/11: Faroe Islands 1-0 Moldova

Finland (C1)

26/09: San Marino 0-7 Finland

29/09: Finland 0-0 Belarus

03/10: Finland 2-1 Albania

06/10: Belarus 1-0 Finland

12/11: Albania 2-0 Finland

15/11: Finland 7-2 San Marino

France (A1)

25/09: Türkiye 0-1 France

28/09: Belgium 0-1 France

02/10: France 1-1 Italy

05/10: France 4-1 Belgium

12/11: Italy 3-1 France

15/11: France 2-1 Türkiye

Georgia (B2)

25/09: Georgia 0-1 Northern Ireland

28/09: Georgia 0-0 Ukraine

02/10: Hungary 1-0 Georgia

05/10: Northern Ireland 0-0 Georgia

14/11: Georgia 0-2 Hungary

17/11: Ukraine 1-0 Georgia

Germany (A2)

24/09: Netherlands 1-1 Germany

27/09: Germany 0-1 Greece

01/10: Germany 2-0 Serbia

04/10: Greece 0-0 Germany

13/11: Serbia 1-3 Germany

16/11: Germany 5-0 Netherlands

Gibraltar (D1)

27/09: Gibraltar 0-0 Andorra

01/10: Malta 1-1 Gibraltar

13/11: Andorra 2-0 Gibraltar

16/11: Gibraltar 1-1 Malta

Greece (A2)

24/09: Serbia 1-2 Greece

27/09: Germany 0-1 Greece

01/10: Greece 2-2 Netherlands

04/10: Greece 0-0 Germany

13/11: Netherlands 7-0 Greece

16/11: Greece 1-0 Serbia

Hungary (B2)

25/09: Hungary 0-1 Ukraine

28/09: Northern Ireland 0-0 Hungary

02/10: Hungary 1-0 Georgia

05/10: Ukraine 1-2 Hungary

14/11: Georgia 0-2 Hungary

17/11: Hungary 1-1 Northern Ireland

Iceland (C4)

26/09: Iceland 1-1 Estonia

29/09: Luxembourg 0-3 Iceland

03/10: Iceland 3-0 Bulgaria

06/10: Estonia 0-0 Iceland

13/11: Bulgaria 0-5 Iceland

16/11: Iceland 3-0 Luxembourg

Israel (B3)

24/09: Austria 3-1 Israel

27/09: Israel 0-3 Republic of Ireland

01/10: Israel 0-0 Kosovo

04/10: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Israel

14/11: Kosovo 0-0 Israel

17/11: Israel 1-1 Austria

Italy (A1)

25/09: Italy 0-2 Belgium

28/09: Türkiye 1-4 Italy

02/10: France 1-1 Italy

05/10: Italy 3-1 Türkiye

12/11: Italy 3-1 France

15/11: Belgium 4-1 Italy

Kazakhstan (C3)

26/09: Faroe Islands 1-1 Kazakhstan

29/09: Slovakia 2-1 Kazakhstan

02/10: Kazakhstan 1-2 Moldova

06/10: Kazakhstan 2-2 Faroe Islands

13/11: Moldova 2-1 Kazakhstan

16/11: Kazakhstan 2-2 Slovakia

Kosovo (B3)

24/09: Kosovo 1-0 Republic of Ireland

27/09: Austria 3-1 Kosovo

01/10: Israel 0-0 Kosovo

04/10: Kosovo 1-1 Austria

14/11: Kosovo 0-0 Israel

17/11: Republic of Ireland 3-0 Kosovo

Latvia (C2)

25/09: Armenia 2-0 Latvia

28/09: Latvia 0-0 Cyprus

02/10: Latvia 1-2 Montenegro

05/10: Cyprus 2-1 Latvia

12/11: Montenegro 2-1 Latvia

15/11: Latvia 0-0 Armenia

Liechtenstein (D2)

24/09: Liechtenstein 0-2 Lithuania

01/10: Azerbaijan 0-0 Liechtenstein

13/11: Liechtenstein 0-1 Azerbaijan

16/11: Lithuania 2-1 Liechtenstein

Lithuania (D2)

24/09: Liechtenstein 0-2 Lithuania

27/09: Lithuania 1-1 Azerbaijan

04/10: Azerbaijan 1-0 Lithuania

16/11: Lithuania 2-1 Liechtenstein

Luxembourg (C4)

26/09: Bulgaria 1-2 Luxembourg

29/09: Luxembourg 0-3 Iceland

03/10: Estonia 1-0 Luxembourg

06/10: Luxembourg 0-2 Bulgaria

13/11: Luxembourg 0-1 Estonia

16/11: Iceland 3-0 Luxembourg

Malta (D1)

24/09: Andorra 1-2 Malta

01/10: Malta 1-1 Gibraltar

04/10: Malta 1-0 Andorra

16/11: Gibraltar 1-1 Malta

Moldova (C3)

26/09: Slovakia 2-0 Moldova

29/09: Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands

02/10: Kazakhstan 1-2 Moldova

06/10: Moldova 0-4 Slovakia

13/11: Moldova 2-1 Kazakhstan

16/11: Faroe Islands 1-0 Moldova

Montenegro (C2)

25/09: Montenegro 2-1 Cyprus

28/09: Armenia 2-3 Montenegro

02/10: Latvia 1-2 Montenegro

05/10: Montenegro 0-0 Armenia

12/11: Montenegro 2-1 Latvia

15/11: Cyprus 1-4 Montenegro

Netherlands (A2)

24/09: Netherlands 1-1 Germany

27/09: Serbia 1-2 Netherlands

01/10: Greece 2-2 Netherlands

04/10: Netherlands 2-1 Serbia

13/11: Netherlands 7-0 Greece

16/11: Germany 5-0 Netherlands

North Macedonia (B1)

26/09: North Macedonia 0-3 Switzerland

29/09: Slovenia 2-0 North Macedonia

03/10: North Macedonia 0-2 Scotland

06/10: Switzerland 3-0 North Macedonia

13/11: Scotland 2-1 North Macedonia

16/11: North Macedonia 0-3 Slovenia

Northern Ireland (B2)

25/09: Georgia 0-1 Northern Ireland

28/09: Northern Ireland 0-0 Hungary

02/10: Ukraine 0-3 Northern Ireland

05/10: Northern Ireland 0-0 Georgia

14/11: Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine

17/11: Hungary 1-1 Northern Ireland

Norway (A4)

24/09: Norway 3-2 Denmark

27/09: Norway 1-2 Portugal

01/10: Wales 2-1 Norway

04/10: Portugal 2-1 Norway

14/11: Norway 3-1 Wales

17/11: Denmark 2-3 Norway

Poland (B4)

25/09: Poland 0-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

28/09: Sweden 3-1 Poland

02/10: Poland 6-0 Romania

05/10: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Poland

14/11: Romania 2-1 Poland

17/11: Poland 1-1 Sweden

Portugal (A4)

24/09: Portugal 1-0 Wales

27/09: Norway 1-2 Portugal

01/10: Denmark 2-4 Portugal

04/10: Portugal 2-1 Norway

14/11: Portugal 1-4 Denmark

17/11: Wales 2-3 Portugal

Republic of Ireland (B3)

24/09: Kosovo 1-0 Republic of Ireland

27/09: Israel 0-3 Republic of Ireland

01/10: Republic of Ireland 2-2 Austria

04/10: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Israel

14/11: Austria 1-0 Republic of Ireland

17/11: Republic of Ireland 3-0 Kosovo

Romania (B4)

25/09: Sweden 2-1 Romania

28/09: Romania 2-4 Bosnia and Herzegovina

02/10: Poland 6-0 Romania

05/10: Romania 0-1 Sweden

14/11: Romania 2-1 Poland

17/11: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Romania

San Marino (C1)

26/09: San Marino 0-7 Finland

29/09: San Marino 0-3 Albania

03/10: Belarus 4-0 San Marino

06/10: Albania 2-1 San Marino

12/11: San Marino 0-2 Belarus

15/11: Finland 7-2 San Marino

Scotland (B1)

26/09: Slovenia 0-0 Scotland

29/09: Scotland 0-3 Switzerland

03/10: North Macedonia 0-2 Scotland

06/10: Scotland 1-2 Slovenia

13/11: Scotland 2-1 North Macedonia

16/11: Switzerland 4-0 Scotland

Serbia (A2)

24/09: Serbia 1-2 Greece

27/09: Serbia 1-2 Netherlands

01/10: Germany 2-0 Serbia

04/10: Netherlands 2-1 Serbia

13/11: Serbia 1-3 Germany

16/11: Greece 1-0 Serbia

Slovakia (C3)

26/09: Slovakia 2-0 Moldova

29/09: Slovakia 2-1 Kazakhstan

02/10: Faroe Islands 1-1 Slovakia

06/10: Moldova 0-4 Slovakia

13/11: Slovakia 2-2 Faroe Islands

16/11: Kazakhstan 2-2 Slovakia

Slovenia (B1)

26/09: Slovenia 0-0 Scotland

29/09: Slovenia 2-0 North Macedonia

03/10: Switzerland 2-1 Slovenia

06/10: Scotland 1-2 Slovenia

13/11: Slovenia 0-0 Switzerland

16/11: North Macedonia 0-3 Slovenia

Spain (A3)

26/09: England 2-3 Spain

29/09: Spain 4-1 Croatia

03/10: Spain 3-1 Czechia

06/10: Croatia 1-2 Spain

12/11: Czechia 0-2 Spain

15/11: Spain 2-3 England

Sweden (B4)

25/09: Sweden 2-1 Romania

28/09: Sweden 3-1 Poland

02/10: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Sweden

05/10: Romania 0-1 Sweden

14/11: Sweden 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

17/11: Poland 1-1 Sweden

Switzerland (B1)

26/09: North Macedonia 0-3 Switzerland

29/09: Scotland 0-3 Switzerland

03/10: Switzerland 2-1 Slovenia

06/10: Switzerland 3-0 North Macedonia

13/11: Slovenia 0-0 Switzerland

16/11: Switzerland 4-0 Scotland

Türkiye (A1)

25/09: Türkiye 0-1 France

28/09: Türkiye 1-4 Italy

02/10: Belgium 3-0 Türkiye

05/10: Italy 3-1 Türkiye

12/11: Türkiye 1-2 Belgium

15/11: France 2-1 Türkiye

Ukraine (B2)

25/09: Hungary 0-1 Ukraine

28/09: Georgia 0-0 Ukraine

02/10: Ukraine 0-3 Northern Ireland

05/10: Ukraine 1-2 Hungary

14/11: Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine

17/11: Ukraine 1-0 Georgia

Wales (A4)

24/09: Portugal 1-0 Wales

27/09: Denmark 2-0 Wales

01/10: Wales 2-1 Norway

04/10: Wales 0-1 Denmark

14/11: Norway 3-1 Wales

17/11: Wales 2-3 Portugal