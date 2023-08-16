Josep Guardiola becomes first coach to win UEFA Super Cup with three clubs
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Josep Guardiola has won the UEFA Super Cup with Barcelona, Bayern München and now Manchester City following their 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory against Sevilla.
Josep Guardiola has become the first coach to win the UEFA Super Cup with three different clubs following Manchester City’s 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Sevilla (1-1 in normal time).
The 52-year-old has also drawn level with Carlo Ancelotti to hold the joint record for most wins in the competition as a coach with four. He has five victories as a player and a coach combined; again the joint most overall with Ancelotti.
Most wins as a coach
4 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014, 2022)
4 Pep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, 2011, Bayern München 2013, Man City 2023)
2 Alex Ferguson (Aberdeen 1983, Manchester United 1991)
2 Raymond Goethals (Anderlecht 1976, 1978)
2 Arrigo Sacchi (Milan 1989, 1990)
2 Louis van Gaal (Ajax 1995, Barcelona 1997)
2 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017)
2 Diego Simeone (Atlético Madrid 2012, 2018)
Most wins as player and coach combined
5 Carlo Ancelotti (1990; 2003, 2007, 2014, 2022)
5 Pep Guardiola (1992; 2009, 2011, 2013, 2023)
4 Zinédine Zidane (1996, 2002; 2016, 2017)
3 Diego Simeone (1999; 2012, 2018)
2 Luis Enrique (1997; 2015)
Wins with multiple teams
3 Pep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, 2011, Bayern München 2013, Man City 2023)
2 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014, 2022)
2 Alex Ferguson (Aberdeen 1983, Manchester United 1991)
2 Louis van Gaal (Ajax 1995, Barcelona 1997)
Guardiola won his one and only Super Cup as a player in the 1992 edition as Barcelona beat Werder Bremen 3-2 on aggregate in a two-legged final. He then claimed his first two as a coach with the Catalan giants as Barcelona beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in 2009 and Porto 2-0 in 2011.
The Spaniard took over at Bayern München in 2013 and quickly won the Super Cup with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea following a 2-2 draw after extra time.
After a ten-year wait, Guardiola has now won the competition once more following another triumph against Sevilla, making City the 25th club to lift the trophy.