UEFA Super Cup roll of honour
Wednesday 14 August 2019
Liverpool are only the fourth team to win four UEFA Super Cups, one off the record.
Liverpool have become only the fourth team to win four UEFA Super Cups, their shoot-out win against Chelsea in Istanbul moving them level with Real Madrid and within one of AC Milan and Barcelona.
The Reds had previously won the trophy in 1977, 2001 and 2005 after defeats in 1978 and 1984, and they have four of England’s seven victories in the fixture - a tally only beaten by Spain and Italy. Chelsea have one of those wins, from four appearances.
Most wins by country
Spain 15
Italy 9
England 7
Belgium 3
Netherlands 2
Most appearances by country
Spain 27
England 18
Italy 13
Germany 8
Netherlands 5
Most wins by club
AC Milan 5
Barcelona 5
Liverpool 4
Real Madrid 4
Atlético Madrid 3
Ajax 2
Juventus 2
Anderlecht 2
Valencia 2
Most appearances by club
Barcelona 9
AC Milan 7
Real Madrid 6
Liverpool 6
Sevilla 5
Bayern München 4
Manchester United 4
Porto 4
Chelsea 4
Most wins by player
Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona) 4
Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) 4