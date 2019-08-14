UEFA Super Cup roll of honour

Liverpool have become only the fourth team to win four UEFA Super Cups, their shoot-out win against Chelsea in Istanbul moving them level with Real Madrid and within one of AC Milan and Barcelona.

The Reds had previously won the trophy in 1977, 2001 and 2005 after defeats in 1978 and 1984, and they have four of England’s seven victories in the fixture - a tally only beaten by Spain and Italy. Chelsea have one of those wins, from four appearances.

Most wins by country

Spain 15

Italy 9

England 7

Belgium 3

Netherlands 2

Most appearances by country

Spain 27

England 18

Italy 13

Germany 8

Netherlands 5

Most wins by club

AC Milan 5

Barcelona 5

Liverpool 4

Real Madrid 4

Atlético Madrid 3

Ajax 2

Juventus 2

Anderlecht 2

Valencia 2

Most appearances by club

Barcelona 9

AC Milan 7

Real Madrid 6

Liverpool 6

Sevilla 5

Bayern München 4

Manchester United 4

Porto 4

Chelsea 4

Most wins by player

Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona) 4

Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) 4