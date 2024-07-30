Previous Spain vs Italy UEFA Super Cups

Teams from Serie A have had the better of the three previous UEFA Super Cup encounters that have paired them with Spanish sides, but Real Madrid can even things up when they take on Atalanta in Warsaw.

UEFA.com takes a look back at all the previous Spain vs Italy meetings in the competition.

Barcelona 1-1 AC Milan

﻿Amor 67; Van Basten 44pen

AC Milan 1-0 Barcelona

Evani 55

European champions Milan got the better of the holders of the European Cup Winners' Cup, with plenty of members of the Netherlands' EURO 1988-winning squad involved over the two legs.

Ronald Koeman was in the Barcelona side for the first game, but Milan's Frank Rijkaard and Marco van Basten proved more dangerous at the Camp Nou. The latter opened the scoring from the penalty spot one minute before half-time, and although Guillermo Amor equalised, a 1-1 draw did not augur well for Barça in the second leg. Sure enough, Alberico Evani struck on 55 minutes at the San Siro to secure the title for Milan.

Alberico Evani's goal took the Super Cup to Milan in 1989 Getty Images

Inzaghi 54, Jankulovski 61, Kaká 86; Renato 13

Chasing a second successive Super Cup and seeking to honour wing-back Antonio Puerta, who had died of a heart attack during a league game just three days before, UEFA Cup winners Sevilla took the lead through Renato after 13 minutes in Monaco.

European champions Milan emerged transformed following the interval. Filippo Inzaghi headed them level from a Gennaro Gattuso cross on 54 minutes before Marek Jankulovski volleyed home from an astute Andrea Pirlo ball to make it 2-1 seven minutes later.

Sevilla goalkeeper Andrés Palop denied Kaká from the penalty spot with four minutes remaining, but the Brazilian was able to finish from the rebound. "It was difficult to face up to the situation," said Pirlo, "but we proved that we also played for [Puerta] and did it in the best possible spirit."

Milan's 2007 winners in Monaco AFP via Getty Images

Reyes 62, Agüero 83

Atlético defended the honour of the new UEFA Europa League as the first winners of the rebranded competition beat Inter in Monaco, José Antonio Reyes and Sergio Agüero making the difference with second-half strikes. Not even a late penalty from UEFA Club Footballer of the Year Diego Milito could spoil a memorable night for the victors as David de Gea pulled off a fine save.

"We were fast and strong and each goal was clear-cut, so we played well," explained winning coach Quique Sánchez Flores. "We created dangerous opportunities. They played well, but quite frankly we deserved the victory."