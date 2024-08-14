Real Madrid win sixth Super Cup: Ancelotti, Carvajal and Modrić reach new milestones

UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid opened the new European season with a 2-0 victory over UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw.

In defeating Atalanta, Los Blancos, their players and their coach also set a number of new records in the showpiece tournament. UEFA.com takes a look at those achievements.

The match as it happened

Real Madrid

Most Super Cup wins: 6

Prior to this match, Madrid were level on five with Barcelona and Milan as the teams to have won the most Super Cups. However, Wednesday's triumph takes Los Blancos clear at the top, the La Liga side having lifted the trophy in 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022 and now 2024. They have lost on three occasions: 1998, 2000 and 2018.

Dani Carvajal and Luka Modrić

Most wins as a player: 5

The evergreen duo of Carvajal and Modrić are now the two most successful players in Super Cup history, having featured in each of Madrid's five wins since 2014. The duo have surpassed Dani Alves, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Paolo Maldini, who each appeared in four Super Cup wins.

2016 Super Cup highlights: Real Madrid 3-2 Sevilla

Most appearances as a player: 6 (not including ties played over two legs)

Carvajal and Modrić have also set the record for the most number of appearances in the competition since it changed from being a two-legged format in 1997. In addition to the five times they have won, both played in Madrid's defeat by local rivals Atlético de Madrid in 2018.

Carlo Ancelotti

Most wins as a coach: 5

Italian Ancelotti is now not only the most successful coach in European Cup/Champions League history, but also in the Super Cup. The 65-year-old won two titles with Milan in 2003 and 2007 and has now added to his 2014 and 2022 wins with Madrid. He moves clear of Josep Guardiola, who remains the only coach to have won the trophy with three different teams: Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, Bayern München in 2013 and Manchester City in 2023.

Most wins as a coach and a player: 6

Ancelotti also lifted the Super Cup once as a player, the former midfielder featuring in both legs of Milan's 3-1 aggregate win over Sampdoria in 1990, meaning he has won the competition six times in total. Guardiola was also victorious once as a player just three years after Ancelotti, missing out on the first leg but starting the second as Barcelona defeated Werder Bremen 3-2 on aggregate in 1992. Guardiola has thus won five times in total.

Highlights: Real Madrid's 2017 Super Cup glory



