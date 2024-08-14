Spain vs Italy UEFA Super Cups

Italian and Spanish clubs have enjoyed two wins apiece in their UEFA Super Cup meetings down the years following Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atalanta 2-0 in Warsaw.

UEFA.com takes a look back at all four encounters in the competition.

Barcelona 1-1 AC Milan

﻿Amor 67; Van Basten 44pen

AC Milan 1-0 Barcelona

Evani 55

European champions Milan got the better of the holders of the European Cup Winners' Cup, with plenty of members of the Netherlands' EURO 1988-winning squad involved over the two legs.

Ronald Koeman was in the Barcelona side for the first game, but Milan's Frank Rijkaard and Marco van Basten proved more dangerous at the Camp Nou. The latter opened the scoring from the penalty spot one minute before half-time, and although Guillermo Amor equalised, a 1-1 draw did not augur well for Barça in the second leg. Sure enough, Alberico Evani struck on 55 minutes at San Siro to secure the title for Milan.

Alberico Evani's goal took the Super Cup to Milan in 1989 Getty Images

Inzaghi 54, Jankulovski 61, Kaká 86; Renato 13

Chasing a second successive Super Cup and seeking to honour wing-back Antonio Puerta, who had died of a heart attack during a league game just three days before, UEFA Cup winners Sevilla took the lead through Renato after 13 minutes in Monaco.

European champions Milan emerged transformed following the interval. Filippo Inzaghi headed them level from a Gennaro Gattuso cross on 54 minutes before Marek Jankulovski volleyed in from an astute Andrea Pirlo ball to make it 2-1 seven minutes later.

Sevilla goalkeeper Andrés Palop denied Kaká from the penalty spot with four minutes remaining, but the Brazilian was able to finish from the rebound. "It was difficult to face up to the situation," said Pirlo, "but we proved that we also played for [Puerta] and did it in the best possible spirit."

Milan's 2007 winners in Monaco AFP via Getty Images

Reyes 62, Agüero 83

Atlético defended the honour of the new UEFA Europa League as the first winners of the rebranded competition beat Inter in Monaco, José Antonio Reyes and Sergio Agüero making the difference with second-half strikes. Not even a late penalty from UEFA Club Footballer of the Year Diego Milito could spoil a memorable night for the victors as David de Gea pulled off a fine save.

"We were fast and strong and each goal was clear-cut, so we played well," explained winning coach Quique Sánchez Flores. "We created dangerous opportunities. They played well, but quite frankly we deserved the victory."

Atlético celebrate with the trophy in 2010 PA Images via Getty Images

Valverde 59, Mbappé 68

Goals from Federico Valverde and debutant Kylian Mbappé helped Real Madrid claim a sixth win in the competition. Both teams had been denied by the woodwork in the first half of an intriguing encounter in Warsaw, but Madrid returned from the interval with a heightened sense of urgency.

Just before the hour, Carlo Ancelotti's side finally broke the deadlock as Jude Bellingham's through ball found Vinícius Júnior, whose outside-of-the-boot delivery across the face of goal was on a plate for Valverde to turn in. Nine minutes later, Mbappé latched onto to Bellingham's precise pass to double Madrid's lead, arrowing in his first goal for his new club.

Real Madrid celebrate their sixth UEFA Super Cup triumph UEFA via Getty Images



