UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Spain vs Italy UEFA Super Cups

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

There have been four UEFA Super Cup ties in which Spanish sides took on Italian opponents; see how they panned out.

Diego Forlan pictured during Atlético de Madrid's 2010 Super Cup win against Inter
Diego Forlan pictured during Atlético de Madrid's 2010 Super Cup win against Inter Getty Images

Italian and Spanish clubs have enjoyed two wins apiece in their UEFA Super Cup meetings down the years following Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atalanta 2-0 in Warsaw.

UEFA.com takes a look back at all four encounters in the competition.

1989: AC Milan 2-1 Barcelona (on aggregate)

Barcelona 1-1 AC Milan
﻿Amor 67; Van Basten 44pen

AC Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Evani 55

European champions Milan got the better of the holders of the European Cup Winners' Cup, with plenty of members of the Netherlands' EURO 1988-winning squad involved over the two legs.

Ronald Koeman was in the Barcelona side for the first game, but Milan's Frank Rijkaard and Marco van Basten proved more dangerous at the Camp Nou. The latter opened the scoring from the penalty spot one minute before half-time, and although Guillermo Amor equalised, a 1-1 draw did not augur well for Barça in the second leg. Sure enough, Alberico Evani struck on 55 minutes at San Siro to secure the title for Milan.

Alberico Evani's goal took the Super Cup to Milan in 1989
Alberico Evani's goal took the Super Cup to Milan in 1989 Getty Images

2007: AC Milan 3-1 Sevilla (Stade Louis II, Monaco)

Inzaghi 54, Jankulovski 61, Kaká 86; Renato 13

Chasing a second successive Super Cup and seeking to honour wing-back Antonio Puerta, who had died of a heart attack during a league game just three days before, UEFA Cup winners Sevilla took the lead through Renato after 13 minutes in Monaco.

European champions Milan emerged transformed following the interval. Filippo Inzaghi headed them level from a Gennaro Gattuso cross on 54 minutes before Marek Jankulovski volleyed in from an astute Andrea Pirlo ball to make it 2-1 seven minutes later.

Sevilla goalkeeper Andrés Palop denied Kaká from the penalty spot with four minutes remaining, but the Brazilian was able to finish from the rebound. "It was difficult to face up to the situation," said Pirlo, "but we proved that we also played for [Puerta] and did it in the best possible spirit."

Milan's 2007 winners in Monaco
Milan's 2007 winners in MonacoAFP via Getty Images

2010: Inter 0-2 Atlético de Madrid (Stade Louis II, Monaco)

Reyes 62, Agüero 83

Atlético defended the honour of the new UEFA Europa League as the first winners of the rebranded competition beat Inter in Monaco, José Antonio Reyes and Sergio Agüero making the difference with second-half strikes. Not even a late penalty from UEFA Club Footballer of the Year Diego Milito could spoil a memorable night for the victors as David de Gea pulled off a fine save.

"We were fast and strong and each goal was clear-cut, so we played well," explained winning coach Quique Sánchez Flores. "We created dangerous opportunities. They played well, but quite frankly we deserved the victory."

Atlético celebrate with the trophy in 2010
Atlético celebrate with the trophy in 2010PA Images via Getty Images

2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Atalanta (National Stadium Warsaw)

Valverde 59, Mbappé 68

Goals from Federico Valverde and debutant Kylian Mbappé helped Real Madrid claim a sixth win in the competition. Both teams had been denied by the woodwork in the first half of an intriguing encounter in Warsaw, but Madrid returned from the interval with a heightened sense of urgency.

Just before the hour, Carlo Ancelotti's side finally broke the deadlock as Jude Bellingham's through ball found Vinícius Júnior, whose outside-of-the-boot delivery across the face of goal was on a plate for Valverde to turn in. Nine minutes later, Mbappé latched onto to Bellingham's precise pass to double Madrid's lead, arrowing in his first goal for his new club.

Real Madrid celebrate their sixth UEFA Super Cup triumph
Real Madrid celebrate their sixth UEFA Super Cup triumphUEFA via Getty Images


© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Selected for you

Ancelotti, Carvajal, Modrić records
Live 14/08/2024

Ancelotti, Carvajal, Modrić records

Carlo Ancelotti, Dani Carvajal and Luka Modrić have broken new ground in the UEFA Super Cup.
Report: Real Madrid win Super Cup!
Live 14/08/2024

Report: Real Madrid win Super Cup!

Kylian Mbappé was on target as Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup for a record sixth time.
Super Cup roll of honour
Live 14/08/2024

Super Cup roll of honour

Twenty-five teams have now lifted the UEFA Super Cup.
Player of the Match: Jude Bellingham
Live 14/08/2024

Player of the Match: Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was named Player of the Match, presented by PlayStation®, after the 2-0 win against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.