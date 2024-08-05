UEFA Super Cup roll of honour: Man City become 25th winners
Monday, August 5, 2024
Manchester City became the 25th different winners of the UEFA Super Cup when they beat Sevilla on penalties in the 2023 edition.
Twenty-five teams from 12 different countries have lifted the UEFA Super Cup down the years.
Real Madrid, AC Milan and Barcelona are the most successful sides in the competition's history with five wins apiece. Manchester City, meanwhile, got their hands on the trophy for the first time in 2023 following their penalty shoot-out triumph over Sevilla in Piraeus.
UEFA Super Cup winners
5 AC Milan (1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)
5 Barcelona (1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015)
5 Real Madrid (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022)
4 Liverpool (1977, 2001, 2005, 2019)
3 Atlético de Madrid (2010, 2012, 2018)
2 Ajax (1973, 1975)
2 Anderlecht (1976, 1978)
2 Bayern (2013, 2020)
2 Chelsea (1998, 2021)
2 Juventus (1984, 1986)
2 Valencia (1980, 2004)
1 Aberdeen (1983)
1 Aston Villa (1982)
1 Dynamo Kyiv (1975)
1 Galatasaray (2000)
1 Lazio (1999)
1 Man City (2023)
1 Man United (1991)
1 Mechelen (1988)
1 Nottingham Forest (1979)
1 Parma (1993)
1 Porto (1987)
1 Sevilla (2006)
1 Steaua (1986)
1 Zenit (2008)
Super Cup appearances
9 Barcelona
8 Real Madrid
7 AC Milan
7 Sevilla
6 Liverpool
5 Bayern
5 Chelsea
4 Man United
4 Porto
Super Cup winners by country
16 Spain (Barcelona 5, Real Madrid 5, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1)
10 England (Liverpool 4, Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1, Man City 1, Man United 1, Nottingham Forest 1)
9 Italy (AC Milan 5, Juventus 2, Lazio 1, Parma 1)
3 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Mechelen 1)
2 Germany (Bayern 2)
2 Netherlands (Ajax 2)
1 Portugal (Porto 1)
1 Romania (Steaua 1)
1 Russia (Zenit 1)
1 Scotland (Aberdeen 1)
1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)
1 Ukraine (Dynamo Kyiv 1)
Super Cup appearances by country
31 Spain
20 England
13 Italy
10 Germany
5 Netherlands
Different winners by country
6 England
5 Spain
4 Italy
2 Belgium
Which players have won the most Super Cups
4 Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona)
4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
4 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
4 Toni Kroos (Bayern/Real Madrid)
4 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)
4 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)