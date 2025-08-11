Paris vs Tottenham Super Cup preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain take on Tottenham Hotspur in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup at Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy, on Wednesday 13 August.

Paris vs Tottenham at a glance When: Wednesday 13 August (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Friuli, Udine

What: UEFA Champions League holders vs UEFA Europa League winners

Paris got the better of English opponents in the league phase, round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals on the road to their first Champions League triumph so it is fitting that another Premier League challenger awaits as they seek to add the Super Cup to their sizeable 2025 haul.

Spurs fans will gleefully remember Paris' semi-final elimination of their north London rivals Arsenal, but thinking back to those victories – as well as the wins against Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa – also offers a stark reminder of the sheer quality that Luis Enrique's men possess.

Relatively quiet in the transfer window so far, the French champions attack this contest with a familiar but nonetheless dazzling array of talent, headlined by 2024/25 Champions League Player of the Season Ousmane Dembélé and Young Player of the Season Désiré Doué.

While continuity has reigned in Paris, it has been a summer of change at Spurs. Europa League-winning coach Ange Postecoglou has been replaced by Thomas Frank and club legend Heung-Min Son has also departed, but permanent transfers have been completed for Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus and last season's loanee Mathys Tel to present Frank with fresh attacking options, along with a new No6 in the form of João Palhinha on loan from Bayern.

A Super Cup debut for the club presents the Danish tactician with a great opportunity to make a strong first impression on the team's supporters, who themselves will be eager to see how this new-look Spurs handle the challenge.

Predicted starting line-ups

Paris: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Suspended: João Neves

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Sarr, Odobert; Richarlison

Do the European champions usually win? Champions League winners Real Madrid lifted the trophy in 2024, but this pattern does not always apply. The European Cup/Champions League holders have won 29 of the 49 editions. Find a full rundown of UEFA Super Cup records and statistics here.

Expert predictions

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter

After a gargantuan 2024/25 campaign which culminated in a continental treble, Paris make their first UEFA Super Cup appearance since the 1996 edition. Having overpowered four Premier League sides en route to their maiden Champions League crown, this curtain-raiser represents another opportunity for Luis Enrique's men to topple an outfit from across the channel. The addition of goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier provides extra competition, but expect Les Rouge et Bleu to field a similar side to the one that dismantled Inter 5-0 in Munich.

Mark Pettit, Tottenham reporter



Frank leads Tottenham in a competitive game for the first time and opponents do not come much bigger than the European champions. There's certainly plenty of intrigue as far as selection and formation are concerned, with the Danish coach famed for shuffling his pack to make the most of his playing resources and tempering the opposition's strengths. How many of the Europa League-winning side will start? A back three or four? One holding midfielder or a double pivot? So many questions, so much anticipation as the new era commences.

View from the camps

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "[The Super Cup] is a very special match that brings together the Champions League and Europa League winners. Of course, our aim is to try to win it and give it our all. We also won't be training the whole season for this match because the preparation is totally different to what we do in a normal season. But we do accept it as part of the demands of being champions of Europe, and we're going to try to compete to the best of our ability."

Ousmane Dembélé, Paris forward: "It's important to get off on the right foot for the season. As we've said and reiterated, if we want to remain champions we have to keep winning trophies. We have to keep winning whatever happens, and this match is coming up and we hope, we hope, we can win it."

Thomas Frank, Tottenham coach: "We're playing in a final; it’s fantastic. Hopefully we can use some of the experience we have from the last final that the team played against Manchester United.

"[Paris] are the best team in Europe. They won the treble and it looks like they are extremely strong in all 11 starting positions. It's a fantastic challenge to have in the first game but, of course, we believe in ourselves. We don't see it as a test; we see it as two good teams against each other, and we want to win."

Micky van de Ven, Tottenham defender: "It's a great match and it's fantastic that we get to play it. It's going to be a challenge, given that Paris are a very strong opponent and they've definitely shown that in the last few months.

"It's a beautiful way to start the season. When I watched [the Champions League final], I just wanted to enjoy the game. It wasn't like: 'OK, whoever wins will be our opponents.' But afterwards you do think that this is going to be a tough one, especially when you see how they played against Inter."