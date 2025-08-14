Ousmane Dembélé lauds Paris Saint-Germain's 2025 UEFA Super Cup triumph

After earning their first Champions League crown in May, Paris became the first French side to lift the Super Cup title in Udine. It didn't come easy, Tottenham taking a 2-0 lead, but the Parisians turned it around, thanks in no small part to Player of the Match Ousmane Dembélé.

But the France international revealed that he never stopped believing as he sat down with UEFA after the match.

"At 2-0, we told ourselves it was going to be difficult, especially after [only] a week of training," Dembélé begins. "But it’s the character of this team – we never give up. Then, we came back to 2-1, and we told ourselves that we were going to give it everything until the end. And as soon as we equalised, we felt that it was ours."

Ousmane Dembélé's pinpoint cross helped Gonçalo Ramos level the scores in added time Getty Images

The triumph, sealed with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory in which Dembélé scored, comes after a stellar European season for the 28-year-old, who was named as one of 30 nominees for the 2025 men's Ballon d'Or last week and crowned 2024/25 Champions League Player of the Season in June.

But Dembélé prefers to talk about the achievements of the Paris collective – achievements which place them as the best team in the world this calendar year by his estimation.

"It’s huge. It’s huge to win another European trophy for the club," he says. "It’s great. I think this is the third now after the Champions League on 31 May. And it gives me pride to win this brilliant trophy, starting the season off winning silverware.

"After every game in the Champions League starting from the round of 16 [I've felt we could achieve something special], we eliminated one of the best teams in Europe at that time. As soon as we got through that round against Liverpool, we knew that anything was possible.

"In 2025, I think we have been the best team in the world."

That team-first mentality is on display further as Dembélé reveals that he offered to share his Player of the Match award with international and now club team-mate Lucas Chevalier, who was making his competitive debut in the Paris goal and saved Micky van de Ven's spot kick.

"Magnificent, it’s a dream start for him. First official match with Paris Saint-Germain, first trophy," Dembélé explains. "A penalty shoot-out where he also made the difference. I’m happy for him. He’s fitting in well with the Paris Saint-Germain family. Here, at Paris Saint-Germain, he’s going to win a lot of trophies."

That is a message that Dembélé reiterates throughout – that Paris, treble winners last season, are not done yet: "We need to keep piling up the trophies, and as we mentioned, we’re going to try to win everything this season."