Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Chelsea, United and Barcelona stay perfect

Wednesday 27 September 2017

Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona maintained their perfect starts to the group stage with wins on Wednesday, with Juventus, Roma and Celtic also victorious.

Sergio Gómez celebrates his winner for Barcelona against Sporting
Sergio Gómez celebrates his winner for Barcelona against Sporting ©Getty Images

Group A
Basel 2-2 Benfica
CSKA Moskva 1-2 Manchester United

Group B
Anderlecht 1-2 Celtic
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Bayern München

Watch highlights: Atlético 1-3 Chelsea
Watch highlights: Atlético 1-3 Chelsea

Group C
Atletico Madrid 1-3 Chelsea
Qarabağ 0-3 Roma

Group D
Juventus 3-1 Olympiacos
Sporting CP 0-1 Barcelona

Tuesday's results
Group E: Sevilla 1-0 Maribor, Spartak Moskva 2-1 Liverpool
Group F: Manchester City 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli 2-2 Feynoord
Group G: Beşiktaş 1-1 Leipzig, Monaco 3-2 Porto
Group H: APOEL 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund 5-3 Real Madrid

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 27 September 2017

Related Items

First for APOEL as City and Monaco win again
26/09/2017

LiveFirst for APOEL as City and Monaco win again

APOEL savoured their first-ever UEFA Youth League victory at Tottenham Hotspur's expense on a day when Manchester City and Monaco made it six points out of six.
Where to watch the Youth League final
20/04/2018

LiveWhere to watch the Youth League final

The UEFA Youth League final between Chelsea and Barcelona will be screened around the world thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and live-streamed in our MatchCentre in unsold markets.
2017/18 UEFA Youth League season guide
11/09/2017

Live2017/18 UEFA Youth League season guide

Sixty-four clubs will compete in this season's UEFA Youth League – half in the UEFA Champions League path, which starts on Tuesday, and half in the domestic champions path.
First for APOEL as City and Monaco win again
26/09/2017

LiveFirst for APOEL as City and Monaco win again

APOEL savoured their first-ever UEFA Youth League victory at Tottenham Hotspur's expense on a day when Manchester City and Monaco made it six points out of six.
Top