Chelsea, United and Barcelona stay perfect
Wednesday 27 September 2017
Article summary
Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona maintained their perfect starts to the group stage with wins on Wednesday, with Juventus, Roma and Celtic also victorious.
Article top media content
Article body
- Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona on maximum points after two matches
- CSKA, Anderlecht and Qarabağ still yet to get off mark
- Benfica equalise in second minute of added time away to Basel
- Juventus come from behind to beat Olympiacos 3-1 in Turin
- The first legs in the 16 Domestic Champions path ties took place this week
Group A
Basel 2-2 Benfica
CSKA Moskva 1-2 Manchester United
Group B
Anderlecht 1-2 Celtic
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Bayern München
Group C
Atletico Madrid 1-3 Chelsea
Qarabağ 0-3 Roma
Group D
Juventus 3-1 Olympiacos
Sporting CP 0-1 Barcelona
Tuesday's results
Group E: Sevilla 1-0 Maribor, Spartak Moskva 2-1 Liverpool
Group F: Manchester City 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli 2-2 Feynoord
Group G: Beşiktaş 1-1 Leipzig, Monaco 3-2 Porto
Group H: APOEL 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund 5-3 Real Madrid