Youth League quarter-finals full of drama

Wednesday 3 April 2019

Holders Barcelona, fellow two-time winners Chelsea, Porto and debutants Hoffenheim won their quarter-finals to reach Nyon.

Chelsea celebrate beating Dinamo on penalties
Chelsea celebrate beating Dinamo on penalties ©Chelsea FC

Holders Barcelona will face Chelsea and Porto meet debutants Hoffenheim in the UEFA Youth League semi-finals on 26 April after they came through their last-eight ties.

Quarter-finals

Watch: Chelsea's epic victory
Watch: Chelsea's epic victory

Wednesday
Chelsea 2-2 Dinamo Zagreb (4-2 pens)

  • Antonio Marin scored either side of half-time for Dinamo, the first time Chelsea had been behind in this competition this season, only for Luke McCormick to strike on 77 and 87 minutes to force penalties. McCormick was the first of four Chelsea players to convert while Karlo Ziger saved two Dinamo efforts as the Blues set up a replay of their 2018 final loss with Barcelona.
Hoffenheim make history in the rain
Hoffenheim make history in the rain

Hoffenheim 4-2 Real Madrid

  • Hoffenheim, the first debutants to make the last eight since the inaugural season of 2013/14, were 2-0 up within 12 minutes through Max Geschwill and Filip Stojilković only for Alberto to swiftly pull one back. With a capacity crowd watching in heavy rain, substitute Tim Linsbichler's deflected shot looped in 16 minutes from time. Although Pedro Ruiz reduced arrears, Linsbichler struck again just before the end after great work by David Otto.
See how Porto made it through
See how Porto made it through

Tuesday
Porto 3-0 Midtyjlland

  • Mor Ndiaye's 15th-minute header put Porto in control and substitutes Afonso Sousa and Gonçalo Borges added late goals to send them through to their second straight Nyon semi-final, ending the hopes of the first Danish side to make the last eight.
Highlights of Barcelona's dramatic win
Highlights of Barcelona's dramatic win

Barcelona 3-2 Lyon

  • Alejandro Marqués struck a penalty deep in added time to send the holders into the finals for the fourth time in six seasons. Théo Ndicka Matam curled the ball in from the edge of the box on 11 minutes but Barcelona captain Monchu poked in an equaliser just before the hour and shortly afterwards he set up Anssumane Fati to make it 2-1. With three minutes left Lyon brought on Reo Griffiths and he swiftly levelled but Barcelona had a killer response to avoid a shoot-out.

FINALS: COLOVRAY STADIUM, NYON

Semi-finals (26 April)

1: Barcelona v Chelsea
2: Hoffenheim v Porto

Final (29 April)

Hoffenheim/Porto v Barcelona/Chelsea

Youth League round of 16 report
13/03/2019

LiveYouth League round of 16 report

Holders Barcelona and fellow two-time winners Chelsea are among the teams through from the round of 16.
Highlights from last season
29/04/2019

LiveHighlights from last season

Watch the pick of the action from the sixth season of the UEFA Youth League.
UEFA Youth League finals tickets on sale
24/04/2019

LiveUEFA Youth League finals tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for April's finals in Nyon – your chance to see the stars of tomorrow.
