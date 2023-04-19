UEFA Youth League semi-final preview: Sporting CP-AZ Alkmaar, Hajduk Split, AC Milan

The ninth UEFA Youth League concludes from Friday with four new finalists and a fresh venue as Sporting CP face AZ Alkmaar and Hajduk Split take on AC Milan in the semis at Stade de Genève.

All eight previous final tournaments were held at Colovray Stadium in Nyon but extraordinary interest from fans of the competing clubs meant the move to the larger stadium in nearby Geneva. The final is also at Stade de Genève, at 18:00 CET on Monday.

Sporting are the only one of the four contenders from a nation who have previously produced a winning club; Benfica were victorious last season, as were Porto in 2019.

No team in the group stage fewer than the three goals Sporting conceded in finishing ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille, and their 5-1 defeat of Ajax and 1-0 win against Liverpool confirmed that they will take some beating.

Quarter-final highlights: Sporting CP 1-0 Liverpool

AZ are competing in the club's overall third European semi, the senior side having reached the UEFA Cup final in 1981 and last four in 2005. Several of AZ's Youth League squad, like Mexx Meerdink and Walter Goes, have also played a part in their club's UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final run.

Alkmaar came through the domestic champions path, needing penalties to pip Crvena zvezda in the second round, but then had the most emphatic knockout progress in this competition's history, beating Frankfurt 5-0, Barcelona 3-0 (away) and Real Madrid 4-0. Meerdink hit six goals in those three games.

Quarter-final highlights: AZ Alkmaar 4-0 Real Madrid

Though Dinamo Zagreb have had some fine recent UEFA Youth League runs, Hajduk are first Croatian side to reach the semis, and the first from their nation to make the last four of any UEFA football club competition since Hajduk's seniors (representing Yugoslavia) did so in the 1983/84 UEFA Cup. Like AZ, Hajduk came through the domestic champions path. It is the first time two teams have made same finals by that route (only three clubs had done so before in total, including 2016/17 winners Salzburg).

Hajduk won the first six games of their run over 90 minutes, Manchester City among their victims, before an epic 9-8 penalty shoot-out victory at Borussia Dortmund, with a large Croatian contingent among the 16,000 crowd showing how the Split side's run has captured their fans' imaginations, and they will have a big following in Geneva. They can call on Luka Vušković and Rokas Pukštas, who have both been playing with the senior squad.

Milan finished ahead of Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea in a group full of pedigree performers in this competition. They then defeated Ruh Lviv and Atlético in two home ties.

Coach Ignazio Abate himself came through Milan's academy and later played more than 300 times for the first team, while his side hope to improve Italy's fortunes in this competition. Only twice previously have Italian sides reached the semi-finalists, and neither made it through, including Juventus, who missed out on penalties against Benfica last season after coming back from 2-0 down.

Mate Antunović, Hajduk forward: “We can’t wait for that game. We're preparing for it, training for it, and we can’t wait to step out in front of a big contingent of our fans in Geneva and try to win. We are not afraid of anyone."

Quarter-final highlights: Milan 2-0 Atlético

In-depth: Meet the semi-finalists