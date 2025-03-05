UEFA Youth League quarter-final ties: AZ-Man City, Stuttgart-Barcelona, Salzburg-Olympiacos, Trabzonspor-Inter

The ties are set for the UEFA Youth League quarter-finals on 1 and 2 April, with a record four past champions among the teams aiming to reach the Nyon finals later in the month.

Eight different associations are represented in the ties, for which the schedule will be confirmed. Five of the contenders came through the new league phase while AZ Alkmaar, Olympiacos and Trabzonspor emerged from the expanded domestic champions path (from which Olympiacos last season and AZ the year before came through to win the trophy itself).

The semi-finals and final are played at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland on 25 and 28 April, with the draw already made.

UEFA Youth League knockout bracket: Road to Nyon Quarter-finals (1/2 April):

AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester City

Stuttgart vs Barcelona

Salzburg vs Olympiacos

Trabzonspor vs Inter Semi-finals (25 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon):

1: Salzburg / Olympiacos vs Trabzonspor / Inter

2: AZ Alkmaar / Manchester City vs Stuttgart / Barcelona Final (28 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon):

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2

Watch live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

Quarter-final ties

AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester City

AZ were winners in 2022/23 and are on a competition-record run of 23 matches unbeaten (not counting penalty shoot-outs), having knocked out fellow former champions Benfica and Real Madrid in the last two rounds to reach their second quarter-final.

Man City were semi-finalists in 2017/18 and are in the last eight for the first time since then (and fourth overall). They were 11th in the league phase.

Stuttgart vs Barcelona

Stuttgart are on their competition debut, a year on from compatriots Mainz also making the last eight in their first Youth League campaign. The last debutants to reach the semis were Hoffenheim in 2018/19.

Barcelona finished fourth in the league phase, one place above Stuttgart, and are aiming to become the first three-time champions; they have won four of their five past quarter-finals, including on their way to victory in 2013/14 and 2017/18.

Salzburg vs Olympiacos

The 2026/17 champions and 2021/22 runners-up Salzburg were unbeaten in third in the league phase and have won all their past three quarter-finals. In the last 16 they overcame Atlético de Madrid, just as Salzburg did at some stage in both their previous runs to the final.

Olympiacos are aiming to become only the second club to successfully defend the title after Chelsea in 2015/16; only on one other occasion have the holders even reached the semis, Barcelona in 2018/19.

Trabzonspor vs Inter

Trabzonspor were already the first Turkish side to even get to the round of 16 and set a new record crowd for that stage when 13,102 fans saw them beat Atalanta on penalties; they also attracted more than 10,000 to their last-32 defeat of Juventus.

Inter topped the new league phase table with six wins from six, but needed a last-gasp equaliser and penalty shoot-out to edge past Bayern and reach their second quarter-final, having lost 3-0 against Real Madrid in the expanded Nyon showpiece of 2019/20.