UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Salzburg end Olympiacos reign, history-makers Trabzonspor beat Inter, Stuttgart-Barcelona and AZ-Man City to come

Salzburg and Trabzonspor have set up a UEFA Youth League semi-final while the other two last-eight ties are on Wednesday.

Trabzonspor have now gone three rounds further than any previous Turkish side in this competition after defeating Inter 1-0 in front of a competition-record 40,368 crowd. Salzburg, the 2016/17 winners, will be Trabzonspor's last-four opponents after a 1-0 victory against holders Olympiacos.

On Wednesday the games between Stuttgart and Barcelona, and AZ Akmaar and Manchester City, will set up the other last-four tie.

Eight different associations and a record four past champion are represented in the ties. Five of the contenders came through the new league phase while AZ Alkmaar, Olympiacos and Trabzonspor emerged from the expanded domestic champions path (from which Olympiacos last season and AZ the year before came through to win the trophy itself).

The semi-finals and final are played at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland, on 25 and 28 April respectively.

UEFA Youth League knockout bracket: Road to Nyon Quarter-finals:

Tuesday 1 April

Salzburg 1-0 Olympiacos

Trabzonspor 1-0 Inter

Wednesday 2 April

Stuttgart vs Barcelona (16:00 CET)

AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester City (18:00 CET) Semi-finals (Friday 25 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon):

1: Salzburg vs Trabzonspor

2: AZ Alkmaar / Manchester City vs Stuttgart / Barcelona Final (Monday 28 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon):

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2

Watch live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv

Tuesday 1 April

Salzburg 1-0 Olympiacos

The 2016/17 champions and 2021/22 runners-up Salzburg ended Olympiacos' reign as holders as the Austrian side kept up their perfect quarter-final record in their fourth appearance at this stage. Salzburg went ahead on 11 minutes through a stunning finish by Swiss youth international Enrique Aguilar.

Olympiacos goalkeeper Georgios Kouraklis made a double save from Alexander Murillo soon after, but Salzburg allowed few chances at the other end. However, by reaching the quarter-finals, Olympiacos had the best run by a defending champion since Barcelona in 2018/19.

Trabzonspor 1-0 Inter

Trabzonspor delighted the packed Şenol Güneş Spor Kompleksi as substitute Ekrem Terzi scored with 13 minutes left to knock out league phase table-toppers Inter. On 38 minutes, Oğuzhan Yılmaz brought down Matteo Cocchi in the Trabzonspor box but Luka Topalović's penalty was blocked by the legs of Erol Can Çolak.

Gabriele Garonetti headed wide from a Cocchi cross midway through the second half but, just two minutes after being brought off the bench, Ekrem Terzi won the ball inside the Inter half, advanced on goal and scored with a deflected shot. Trabzonspor, already the first Turkish side to even get to the round of 16, have now knocked out three Italian clubs in a row after previously beating Juventus and Atalanta.

The UEFA Youth League record crowd at Şenol Güneş Spor Kompleksi Trabzonspor

Wednesday 2 April

Stuttgart vs Barcelona

Stuttgart are on their competition debut, a year on from compatriots Mainz also making the last eight in their first Youth League campaign. The last debutants to reach the semis were Hoffenheim in 2018/19.

Barcelona finished fourth in the league phase, one place above Stuttgart, and are aiming to become the first three-time champions; they have won four of their five past quarter-finals, including on their way to victory in 2013/14 and 2017/18.

AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester City