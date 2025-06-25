2025 Under-19 EURO final preview: Holders Spain face first-timers Netherlands

The winners of the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Championship will be decided on Thursday with the final at Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest; kick-off is at 20:00 CET.

UEFA.com looks over the key storylines as Spain take on Netherlands.

Finalists flawless so far

Group A winners Spain and Group B winners Netherlands have each recorded four victories from four games at these finals. Spain were thoroughly tested by Denmark and Romania in the group stage, but emerged with a 100% record, while Netherlands kicked off with an impressive 3-0 triumph over Germany and never looked back, winning their next two by two-goal margins.

Latest final updates

Spain needed extra time to edge Germany in their 11-goal semi-final epic, but Paco Gallardo’s side will perhaps view that as an encouraging show of their winning pedigree. Netherlands earned a more straightforward victory over Romania, extending their lead to 3-0 early in the second half and scarcely looking troubled even after the hosts pulled one back.

These teams share stylistic similarities too, something that Netherlands head coach Peter van der Veen remarked on as he looked ahead to the final: “We both want to have the ball, so let’s see who’s better.”

Semi-final highlights: Netherlands 3-1 Romania

Race for top scorer: Kees Smit vs Pablo Garcia

Four players are tied for top scorer at these finals, but only two will be in action on Thursday: Netherlands No10 Kees Smit and dynamic Spain forward Pablo Garcia. Though the pair share a goal tally, they could hardly have arrived there more differently.

Smit has been a beacon of consistency, scoring once in each of the Netherlands' wins to propel them to a historic first U19 EURO final. His finishing repertoire has been on full display at these finals and there is no doubting the AZ Alkmaar maestro’s appetite for goals either. "I want to score in the final as well, so if my team-mates give me a good ball then I will score," he beamed after the semi-final.

Top scorers 4 Said El Mala (Germany)

4 Pablo Garcia (Spain)

4 Max Moerstedt (Germany)

4 Kees Smit (Netherlands) 3 David Barbu (Romania)﻿

3 Quim Junyent (Spain)﻿

Pablo Garcia was yet to score at these finals as he took the field for Spain against Germany, but the No17 raced up the top scorer rankings with his heroic four-goal effort. Each goal was stunning in its own right – the first an ‘olimpico’ leveller, the second another equaliser in added time, the third to put them ahead minutes later and the fourth to win the match after Germany had forced extra time. “It’s impossible to ask for anything more,” his coach said of the Real Betis man's spellbinding performance.

Semi-final highlights: Spain 6-5 Germany

Spain led by 2024 winner Raúl Jiménez

“This championship is amazing because they only get to play it once,” said Spain head coach Gallardo after defeating Denmark on Matchday 1. For his captain, Raúl Jiménez, that has not quite been the case. Spain’s No1 started the 2024 final and kept a clean sheet as Spain earned their ninth crown. “It’s an indescribable feeling,” he said of his return to the showpiece.

Raúl Jiménez celebrates Spain's semi-final victory with Antonio Cordero UEFA via Getty Images

Dani Díaz and Daniel Muñoz are other returning members of the title-winning party, though the pair were unused substitutes in the final. Gallardo’s squad also includes four of Barcelona’s UEFA Youth League final winners – Andres Cuenca, Quim Junyent, Tomas Marques and Jan Virgili – all bidding to become the first players to win both titles in the same year.

Netherlands inspired by basketball legends

Peter van der Veen’s reaction after reaching the U19 EURO final was consistent with the way Netherlands have approached this tournament. “Job’s not finished,” the Netherlands head coach said, borrowing the phrase of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, spoken after taking a 2-0 series lead in the 2009 NBA finals. He revealed that his squad had watched that very clip in the dressing room after the 3-1 victory over Romania.

Peter van der Veen used Kobe Bryant's words to inspire his team UEFA via Getty Images

That relentless mentality has coloured Netherlands’ progression throughout this tournament, as have references to iconic basketball teams of the past. Speaking ahead of Matchday 1, Van der Veen revealed that his squad had been inspired by the championship run of the 2008 Boston Celtics, as depicted in the documentary The Playbook.

Van der Veen on Netherlands' token “We started two years ago with this group and we’ve had a ‘token’ throughout that time, like the Celtics in The Playbook. In the hallway at the federation campus, we have a trophy cabinet waiting; we took a photo of that and we have that with us in every match we play. The final goal is bringing the cup and putting it in that window.”

Another thing they have borrowed from the Celtics is a team culture reflecting the principle of 'Ubuntu', which, as Van der Veen describes it, emphasises comradery in high and low moments alike: "We cheer with each other, we cry with each other. We live by that culture."

Views from the camps﻿

Paco Gallardo, Spain coach﻿: "It's an amazing feeling. It's the first final for this group; they've played the Under-17 World Cup and EURO and didn't make the final. It's one stage more for them and we'll try to win."

Peter van der Veen, Netherlands coach: "I just said to the locker room 'job's not finished,' like Kobe Bryant once said. We just watched that clip. Hopefully on Thursday we can bring it home."

Smit: 'We're not scared of Spain'

Pablo Garcia, Spain forward: "Very proud. Not just for me or for the match, it's for the team, for what we’ve been through, the work we’ve put in over the year. We’ve gone through tough times and difficult feelings, but we can just enjoy it now because we’re in the final."

Kees Smit, Netherlands midfielder: "[Spain are] a great team, they've beaten everyone so far. But we're not scared of them. It would be great [to have a 6-5 thriller like Spain's semi-final], but then we'd need to score the six and they need to score five. Let's hope for a great final."