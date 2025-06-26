Netherlands win 2025 Under-19 EURO: At a glance

Netherlands beat holders Spain 1-0 at Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, to earn their first UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

The Netherlands are only the second nation after Germany to win all of UEFA's current national team football championships (men's and women's EURO, U21 EURO, men's and women's u19 EUROs, men's and women's u17 EUROs, the latter of which they won for the first time last month).

UEFA.com rounds up the 2025 finals tournament.

2025 Under-19 EURO finals tournament Winners: Netherlands

Runners-up: Spain

Semi-finalists: Germany, Romania

Player of the Tournament: Kees Smit (Netherlands)

Team of the Tournament

Finals top scorers

4 Said El Mala (Germany)

4 Pablo Garcia (Spain)

4 Max Moerstedt (Germany)

4 Kees Smit (Netherlands)

3 David Barbu (Romania)

3 Quim Junyent (Spain)

Including qualifying

7 Ayoub Oufkir (Netherlands)



6 Daniel Mikołajewski (Poland)



5 Gabriele Biancheri (Wales)

5 Pablo Garcia (Spain)

5 Mikel Gogorza (Denmark)

5 Max Moerstedt (Germany)

Monday 13 June

Group A

Spain 1-0 Denmark (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Romania 2-1 Montenegro (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Saturday 14 June

Group B

England 2-2 Norway (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)

Germany 0-3 Netherlands (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)

Highlights: England 2-2 Norway

Monday 16 June

Group A

Denmark 5-0 Montenegro (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Romania 1-3 Spain (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)

Tuesday 17 June

Group B

Norway 0-2 Netherlands (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)﻿

Germany 5-5 England (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Highlights: Germany 5-5 England

Thursday 19 June

Group A

Montenegro 0-5 Spain (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)﻿﻿

Denmark 0-3 Romania (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)﻿

Highlights: Denmark 0-3 Romania

Friday 20 June

Group B

Netherlands 4-2 England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)﻿﻿

Norway 1-2 Germany (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)

Monday 23 June

Semi-finals

Spain 6-5 Germany (aet, Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)

Netherlands 3-1 Romania (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)

Semi-final highlights: Spain 6-5 Germany

Thursday 26 June

Final

Spain 0-1 Netherlands (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)

Roll of honour 2025: Netherlands (Romania)

2024: Spain (Northern Ireland)

2023: Italy (Malta)

2022: England (Slovakia)

2019: Spain (Armenia)

2018: Portugal (Finland)

2017: England (Georgia)

2016: France (Germany)

2015: Spain (Greece)

2014: Germany (Hungary)

2013: Serbia (Lithuania)

2012: Spain (Estonia)

2011: Spain (Romania)

2010: France (France)

2009: Ukraine (Ukraine)

2008: Germany (Czechia)

2007: Spain (Austria)

2006: Spain (Poland)

2005: France (Northern Ireland)

2004: Spain (Switzerland)

2003: Italy (Liechtenstein)

2002: Spain (Norway)

Titles

Spain 9

France 3

Germany 2

England 2

Italy 2

Netherlands 1

Portugal 1

Serbia 1

Ukraine 1



Top-two finishes

Spain 11

Portugal 6

Italy 5

France﻿ 5

England 4

Germany 3

Greece 2

Czechia 1

Israel 1

Netherlands 1

Russia 1

Scotland 1

Serbia 1

Türkiye 1

Ukraine 1



Top-four finishes

Spain 13

France 12

Portugal 8

England 7

Italy 7

Czechia 5

Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro 5

Germany 6

Ukraine 4

Austria 3

Greece 3

Netherlands 2

Republic of Ireland 2

Croatia 1

Hungary 1

Israel 1﻿

Norway 1

Romania 1

Russia 1

Scotland 1

Switzerland 1

Türkiye 1



(bold: includes 2025)

Records apply only for UEFA European Under-19 Championship (from 2001/02)