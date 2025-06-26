Netherlands win 2025 Under-19 EURO: At a glance
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Netherlands beat holders Spain 1-0 in the Bucharest final to win the 2025 European Under-19 Championship.
Netherlands beat holders Spain 1-0 at Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, to earn their first UEFA European Under-19 Championship.
The Netherlands are only the second nation after Germany to win all of UEFA's current national team football championships (men's and women's EURO, U21 EURO, men's and women's u19 EUROs, men's and women's u17 EUROs, the latter of which they won for the first time last month).
UEFA.com rounds up the 2025 finals tournament.
2025 Under-19 EURO finals tournament
Winners: Netherlands
Runners-up: Spain
Semi-finalists: Germany, Romania
Player of the Tournament: Kees Smit (Netherlands)
Team of the Tournament
Top scorers
Finals top scorers
4 Said El Mala (Germany)
4 Pablo Garcia (Spain)
4 Max Moerstedt (Germany)
4 Kees Smit (Netherlands)
3 David Barbu (Romania)
3 Quim Junyent (Spain)
Including qualifying
7 Ayoub Oufkir (Netherlands)
6 Daniel Mikołajewski (Poland)
5 Gabriele Biancheri (Wales)
5 Pablo Garcia (Spain)
5 Mikel Gogorza (Denmark)
5 Max Moerstedt (Germany)
All the results
Monday 13 June
Group A
Spain 1-0 Denmark (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Romania 2-1 Montenegro (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)
Saturday 14 June
Group B
England 2-2 Norway (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)
Germany 0-3 Netherlands (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)
Monday 16 June
Group A
Denmark 5-0 Montenegro (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Romania 1-3 Spain (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)
Tuesday 17 June
Group B
Norway 0-2 Netherlands (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)
Germany 5-5 England (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)
Thursday 19 June
Group A
Montenegro 0-5 Spain (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești)
Denmark 0-3 Romania (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)
Friday 20 June
Group B
Netherlands 4-2 England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Norway 1-2 Germany (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)
Monday 23 June
Semi-finals
Spain 6-5 Germany (aet, Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest)
Netherlands 3-1 Romania (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Thursday 26 June
Final
Spain 0-1 Netherlands (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Roll of honour
2025: Netherlands (Romania)
2024: Spain (Northern Ireland)
2023: Italy (Malta)
2022: England (Slovakia)
2019: Spain (Armenia)
2018: Portugal (Finland)
2017: England (Georgia)
2016: France (Germany)
2015: Spain (Greece)
2014: Germany (Hungary)
2013: Serbia (Lithuania)
2012: Spain (Estonia)
2011: Spain (Romania)
2010: France (France)
2009: Ukraine (Ukraine)
2008: Germany (Czechia)
2007: Spain (Austria)
2006: Spain (Poland)
2005: France (Northern Ireland)
2004: Spain (Switzerland)
2003: Italy (Liechtenstein)
2002: Spain (Norway)
Titles
Spain 9
France 3
Germany 2
England 2
Italy 2
Netherlands 1
Portugal 1
Serbia 1
Ukraine 1
Top-two finishes
Spain 11
Portugal 6
Italy 5
France 5
England 4
Germany 3
Greece 2
Czechia 1
Israel 1
Netherlands 1
Russia 1
Scotland 1
Serbia 1
Türkiye 1
Ukraine 1
Top-four finishes
Spain 13
France 12
Portugal 8
England 7
Italy 7
Czechia 5
Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro 5
Germany 6
Ukraine 4
Austria 3
Greece 3
Netherlands 2
Republic of Ireland 2
Croatia 1
Hungary 1
Israel 1
Norway 1
Romania 1
Russia 1
Scotland 1
Switzerland 1
Türkiye 1
(bold: includes 2025)
Records apply only for UEFA European Under-19 Championship (from 2001/02)