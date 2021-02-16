Women's Champions League: meet the last 16
Tuesday 16 February 2021
The ties will be played on 3/4 and 10/11 March.
The UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 is played on 3/4 and 10/11 March: meet the contenders.
Round of 16 draw: ties 3/4 & 10/11 March
Wolfsburg (GER) vs LSK Kvinner (NOR)
Barcelona (ESP) vs Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
Rosengård (SWE) vs St. Pölten (AUT)
BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) vs Bayern München (GER)
Manchester City (ENG) vs Fiorentina (ITA)
Sparta Praha (CZE) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Lyon (FRA, holders) vs Brøndby (DEN)
Chelsea (ENG) vs Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Wolfsburg vs LSK Kvinner
Wolfsburg
Round of 32: Spartak Subotica 7-0agg
Previous best: winners (2012/13, 2013/14)
2019/20: runners-up
Round of 16 record: W8 L0
- Their final defeat by Lyon last year made it five seasons in a row that Wolfsburg have been knocked out by OL, who they beat to lift the trophy in 2013.
LSK Kvinner (NOR)
Round of 32: Minsk 2-1agg
Previous best: quarter-finals (2018/19)
2019/20: qualifying round
Round of 16 record: W1 L2
- Must win this competition to qualify again next season after finishing fifth in Norway last year.
Barcelona vs Fortuna Hjørring
Barcelona
Round of 32: PSV Eindhoven 8-2agg
Previous best: runners-up (2018/19)
2019/20: semi-finals
Round of 16 record: W6 L1
- Have won their last ten matches in the round of 16 over the last five seasons, conceding only once.
Fortuna Hjørring
Round of 32: Pomurje 6-2agg
Previous best: runners-up (2002/03)
2019/20: round of 16
Round of 16 record: W1 L8
- Their sole round of 16 win came at their eighth attempt, beating Brescia in 2016/17 (their run to the 2002/03 final was in a previous format).
Rosengård vs St. Pölten
Rosengård
Round of 32: Lanchkhuti 17-0agg
Previous best: semi-finals (2002/03 as Malmö FF)
2019/20: did not enter
Round of 16 record: W5 L3
- Hoping to be the first Swedish quarter-finalists since 2017/18, up to which point the Damallesvenskan had never failed to have a team in the last eight.
St. Pölten
Round of 32: Zürich 3-0agg
Previous best: round of 32
2019/20: round of 32
- Got through the round of 32 at their seventh attempt; the only remaining team from qualifying, where they defeated Mitrovica 2-0 and CSKA Moskva 1-0, both at home.
BIIK-Kazygurt vs Bayern München
BIIK-Kazygurt
Round of 32: WFC-2 Kharkiv 2-2agg (BIIK win on away goals)
Previous best: round of 16
2019/20: round of 16
Round of 16 record: W0 L2
- Were knocked out by Bayern at this stage last season.
Bayern München
Round of 32: Ajax 6-1agg
Previous best: semi-finals (2018/19)
2019/20: quarter-finals
Round of 16 record: W3 L1
- Have won all of their games this season including beating Wolfsburg 4-1 in November.
Manchester City vs Fiorentina
Manchester City
Round of 32: Göteborg 5-1agg
Previous best: semi-finals (2016/17, 2017/18)
2019/20: round of 16
Round of 16 record: W2 L1
- Now feature three 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup winners after January signing Abby Dahlkemper joined United States team-mates Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis.
Fiorentina
Round of 32: Slavia Praha 3-2agg
Previous best: round of 16
2019/20: round of 32
Round of 16 record: W0 L2
- Knocked out Slavia with a Daniele Sabatino goal deep in added time to win the away second leg 1-0 but have been eliminated by English clubs in the last two seasons.
Sparta Praha vs Paris Saint-Germain
Sparta Praha
Round of 32: Glasgow City 3-1agg
Previous best: quarter-finals (2005/06)
2019/20: round of 32
Round of 16 record: W0 L5
- Knocked out one of last season's semi-finalists to make this round.
Paris Saint-Germain
Round of 32: Górnik Łęczna 8-1agg
Previous best: runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)
2019/20: semi-finals
Round of 16 record: W5 L1
- Formiga, already the oldest outfielder to play in the knockout rounds, will turn 43 on 3 March.
Lyon vs Brøndby
Lyon
Round of 32: Juventus 6-2agg
Previous best: winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20)
2019/20: winners
Round of 16 record: W9 L2
- They have only missed the final twice since 2010, bowing out in the round of 16 in 2013/14 (to Turbine Potsdam) and in 2014/15 (to Paris Saint-Germain); knocked out Brøndby in the 2011/12 quarter-finals.
Brøndby
Round of 32: Vålerenga 1-1aet, 5-4pens (one-off tie in Brøndby)
Previous best: semi-finals (2003/04, 2006/07, 2014/15)
2019/20: round of 32
Round of 16 record: W2 L5
- Are in a joint-record 18th campaign in this competition.
Chelsea vs Atlético de Madrid
Chelsea
Round of 32: Benfica 8-0agg
Previous best: semi-finals (2017/18, 2018/19)
2019/20: did not enter
Round of 16 record: W2 L1
- Have only ever been knocked out by Lyon or Wolfsburg.
Atlético
Round of 32: Servette 9-2agg
Previous best: quarter-finals (2019/20)
2019/20: quarter-finals
Round of 16 record: W1 L1
- Lost 1-0 to Barcelona in their debut quarter-final in Bilbao last August.
Road to Gothenburg
Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March
Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April
Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May
Final: 16 May (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)