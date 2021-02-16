Women's Champions League: meet the last 16

The UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 is played on 3/4 and 10/11 March: meet the contenders.

Round of 16 draw: ties 3/4 & 10/11 March

Wolfsburg (GER) vs LSK Kvinner (NOR)

Barcelona (ESP) vs Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)

Rosengård (SWE) vs St. Pölten (AUT)

BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ) vs Bayern München (GER)

Manchester City (ENG) vs Fiorentina (ITA)

Sparta Praha (CZE) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Lyon (FRA, holders) vs Brøndby (DEN)

Chelsea (ENG) vs Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Wolfsburg vs LSK Kvinner

Round of 32: Spartak Subotica 7-0agg

Previous best: winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

2019/20: runners-up

Round of 16 record: W8 L0

Their final defeat by Lyon last year made it five seasons in a row that Wolfsburg have been knocked out by OL, who they beat to lift the trophy in 2013.

Round of 32: Minsk 2-1agg

Previous best: quarter-finals (2018/19)

2019/20: qualifying round

Round of 16 record: W1 L2

Must win this competition to qualify again next season after finishing fifth in Norway last year.

Barcelona vs Fortuna Hjørring



Round of 32: PSV Eindhoven 8-2agg

Previous best: runners-up (2018/19)

2019/20: semi-finals

Round of 16 record: W6 L1

Have won their last ten matches in the round of 16 over the last five seasons, conceding only once.

Round of 32: Pomurje 6-2agg

Previous best: runners-up (2002/03)

2019/20: round of 16

Round of 16 record: W1 L8

Their sole round of 16 win came at their eighth attempt, beating Brescia in 2016/17 (their run to the 2002/03 final was in a previous format).

Rosengård vs St. Pölten

Round of 32: Lanchkhuti 17-0agg

Previous best: semi-finals (2002/03 as Malmö FF)

2019/20: did not enter

Round of 16 record: W5 L3

Hoping to be the first Swedish quarter-finalists since 2017/18, up to which point the Damallesvenskan had never failed to have a team in the last eight.

Round of 32: Zürich 3-0agg

Previous best: round of 32

2019/20: round of 32

Got through the round of 32 at their seventh attempt; the only remaining team from qualifying, where they defeated Mitrovica 2-0 and CSKA Moskva 1-0, both at home.

BIIK-Kazygurt vs Bayern München

BIIK-Kazygurt

Round of 32: WFC-2 Kharkiv 2-2agg (BIIK win on away goals)

Previous best: round of 16

2019/20: round of 16

Round of 16 record: W0 L2

Were knocked out by Bayern at this stage last season.

Round of 32: Ajax 6-1agg

Previous best: semi-finals (2018/19)

2019/20: quarter-finals

Round of 16 record: W3 L1

Have won all of their games this season including beating Wolfsburg 4-1 in November.

Manchester City vs Fiorentina

Round of 32: Göteborg 5-1agg

Previous best: semi-finals (2016/17, 2017/18)

2019/20: round of 16

Round of 16 record: W2 L1

Now feature three 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup winners after January signing Abby Dahlkemper joined United States team-mates Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis.

Round of 32: Slavia Praha 3-2agg

Previous best: round of 16

2019/20: round of 32

Round of 16 record: W0 L2

Knocked out Slavia with a Daniele Sabatino goal deep in added time to win the away second leg 1-0 but have been eliminated by English clubs in the last two seasons.

Sparta Praha vs Paris Saint-Germain



Round of 32: Glasgow City 3-1agg

Previous best: quarter-finals (2005/06)

2019/20: round of 32

Round of 16 record: W0 L5

Knocked out one of last season's semi-finalists to make this round.

Round of 32: Górnik Łęczna 8-1agg

Previous best: runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)

2019/20: semi-finals

Round of 16 record: W5 L1

Formiga, already the oldest outfielder to play in the knockout rounds, will turn 43 on 3 March.

Lyon vs Brøndby



Watch highlights of Lyon's seven final wins and trophy lifts

Round of 32: Juventus 6-2agg

Previous best: winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20)

2019/20: winners

Round of 16 record: W9 L2

They have only missed the final twice since 2010, bowing out in the round of 16 in 2013/14 (to Turbine Potsdam) and in 2014/15 (to Paris Saint-Germain); knocked out Brøndby in the 2011/12 quarter-finals.

Round of 32: Vålerenga 1-1aet, 5-4pens (one-off tie in Brøndby)

Previous best: semi-finals (2003/04, 2006/07, 2014/15)

2019/20: round of 32

Round of 16 record: W2 L5

Are in a joint-record 18th campaign in this competition.

Chelsea vs Atlético de Madrid



Round of 32: Benfica 8-0agg

Previous best: semi-finals (2017/18, 2018/19)

2019/20: did not enter

Round of 16 record: W2 L1



Have only ever been knocked out by Lyon or Wolfsburg.

Round of 32: Servette 9-2agg

Previous best: quarter-finals (2019/20)

2019/20: quarter-finals

Round of 16 record: W1 L1

Lost 1-0 to Barcelona in their debut quarter-final in Bilbao last August.

Road to Gothenburg

Round of 16: 3/4 & 10/11 March

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 12 March

Quarter-finals: 23/24 March & 31 March/1 April

Semi-finals: 24/25 April & 1/2 May

Final: 16 May (Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)