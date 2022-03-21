Arsenal vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Arsenal welcome Wolfsburg to their men's stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, with the visitors cherishing some happy memories of past trips to London.



Wolfsburg reached their record tenth straight quarter-final with a 4-0 defeat of Chelsea in December, having started their campaign in the south of the English capital with what proved a useful 3-3 draw. They also won the first of their two titles in 2013 at Stamford Bridge, having prevailed 2-0 at Arsenal in the semis as part of a 4-1 aggregate victory in these clubs' only previous European meetings. The German side also go into this game on a strong run of form in 2022 and boast two former Arsenal favourites in Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen. Captain Alex Popp is available following her return from a long-term knee injury.

Arsenal, themselves setting a quarter-final record with their 14th appearance at this stage, will hope for better fortunes than in their previous European game at the Arsenal Stadium, a 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the group stage. With former Wolfsburg stalwart Noëlle Maritz in defence, however,﻿ the Gunners have looked strong of late in domestic action, helped as well by two key new signings: defender Rafaelle Souza and striker Stina Blackstenius, who has formed an excellent understanding with Vivianne Miedema. Leah Williamson's return from an autumn injury is a massive boost too.

Form guide

Wolfsburg: All their group stage goals

Arsenal

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWWWD

Last match: Arsenal 4-0 Coventry United, 18/03 (FA Women's Cup quarter-finals)

Where they stand: 1st in FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Cup semi-finals

Wolfsburg

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Wolfsburg 3-0 Hoffenheim, 19/03

Where they stand: 1st in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Squad changes

Arsenal

In: Stina Blackstenis, Rafaelle Souza, Laura Wienroither

Out: Teyah Goldie, Alex Hennessy, Halle Houssein, Anna Patten, Viki Schnaderbeck

Wolfsburg

In: Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir

Out: Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh, Sofie Svava

Possible line-ups

Arsenal: All their group stage goals

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Williamson, Raffaele, Catley; Little, Wälti; Mead, Miedema, McCabe; Blackstenius

Wolfsburg: Schult; Wedemeyer, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein, Huth; Bremer, Wassmuth, Roord

View from the camps

To follow.