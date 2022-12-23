UEFA Women's Champions League: 2022/23 group stage in numbers

1 Roma made it through the group stage in their debut European season, just as Real Madrid did a year ago.

4 Sam Kerr set a new record of four goals in a group game in Chelsea's 8-0 defeat of Vllaznia, equalled on Matchday 5 by Cristiana Girelli for Juventus against Zürich.

Kerr hits four

5 Arsenal's 5-1 win at Lyon on Matchday 1 was the first time the eight-time European champions had conceded five goals at home in a competitive game since FC Lyon became Olympique Lyonnais in 2004.

6 Number of last season's quarter-finalists who came through the group stage to get there again: Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Lyon, Paris and Wolfsburg.

7 Ewa Pajor of Wolfsburg was group stage top scorer on seven goals, one fewer than club-mate Tabea Wassmuth managed last season.

11 Wolfsburg have achieved the unique feat of making 11 quarter-finals in 11 consecutive seasons since their 2012/13 debut.

12 Number of games Roma will have played after the quarter-finals, thanks to being the only team that began in round 1 to progress past the group stage. Further progress would take them beyond the single-season record of 13 set last year by winners Lyon, who went from round 2 to the final in the first campaign under the new expanded format.

15 Arsenal's progress ensured they booked a 15th quarter-final in as many campaigns since the inaugural 2001/02 edition, a record tally and ahead of Lyon by one.

Highlights: Lyon 1-5 Arsenal

16 Last year Barcelona and Paris both got a maximum 18 points; this year the highest tally was Chelsea's 16, redemption after the Blues' surprise group exit in 2021/22.

29 Barcelona set a new group stage record goal tally, having last year trailed Paris's total of 25 by one.

33 Vllaznia made history as the first Albanian side to get to the last 16 of a UEFA women's competition: and the first club from their nation of either gender to do so for 33 years, since KF Tirana (then known as 17 Nëntori) in the men's 1989/90 European Cup.

38 The most goals in any quarter-hour segment from the 48 matches were the 29 scored between the 76th and 90th minutes (only the joint-third highest sector in the men's UEFA Champions League group stage this season).

51 Saves made by Slavia Praha's Olivie Lukášová, the most by any goalkeeper in the group stage.

Slavia goalkeeper Olivie Lukášová Getty Images

90 Alex Popp became only the second player after Wendie Renard to reach 90 UEFA women's club appearances in Wolfsburg's Matchday 5 draw against Slavia Praha; earlier in the group stage Sarah Bouhaddi became the first goalkeeper to get to 80, having overtaken Emma Byrne's long-standing record of 77 in qualifying.

87.2 The percentage passing accuracy of Barcelona, helping them produce 163 attempts for their 29 goals and also to average 62.5% possession. All four figures were the highest.

100 Lyon became the first team to record 100 wins in the competition on Matchday 4 against Zürich; earlier in the group stage, also against the Swiss champions, Arsenal became only the second club after Lyon to reach 100 UEFA women's competition matches.

Lyon's 100th win

177 Total goals in the group stage, an average of 3.69 per game. Last year's tally was 171.

450 Lyon reached a new mark of 450 UEFA women's club goals in their 1-0 win at Arsenal (who stand second but are yet to get to 300).

264,267 Total attendance across the 48 group fixtures, beating the 158,939 from the inaugural season last year: the highs were at the Camp Nou where 46,967 saw Barcelona beat Bayern and 28,720 when they defeated Rosengård.

