Women's Champions League quarter-finals: Meet the teams

Women's Champions League quarter-finalists Arsenal (ENG) – 2007 winners, record 15th quarter-final

Barcelona (ESP) – 2021 winners, aiming for fourth final in five seasons

Bayern München (GER) – Fifth quarter-final in sixth season, aiming for first final

Chelsea (ENG) – 2021 runners-up, won all three past quarter-finals

Lyon (FRA) – Holders and record eight-time champions, won an unmatched 12 quarter-finals from 13 attempts

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – Two-time runners-up, aiming for their seventh success in eight quarter-final appearances

Roma (ITA) – Debut season in Europe, 55th different club to reach last eight

Wolfsburg (GER) – Two-time winners, record 11th consecutive quarter-final

Quarter-final draw: 13:00 CET, 10 February

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 10

How they qualified: English runners-up; W3-2agg vs Ajax

Group stage: Group C winners (W4 D1 L1 F19 A5)

Group stage top scorers: Caitlin Foord, Frida Maanum (4)

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 15 x League champions, 14 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2006/07)

Quarter-final record: W6 L8

Previous quarter-finals

2021/22: L1-3agg vs Wolfsburg (D1-1 h, L0-2 a)

2019/20: L1-2 vs Paris Saint-Germain (n, San Sebastián)

2013/14: L0-3agg vs Birmingham City (L0-1 a, L0-2 h)

2012/13: W4-1agg vs Torres (W3-1 h, W1-0 a)

2011/12: W3-2agg vs Göteborg [now Häcken] (W3-1 h, L0-1 a)

2010/11: W3-3agg away goals vs Linköping (D1-1h, D2-2 a)

2009/10: L1-4agg vs Duisburg (L1-2 a, L0-2 h)

2008/09: L3-8agg vs Umeå (W3-2 h, L0-6 a)

2007/08: L2-3agg vs Lyon (D0-0 a, L2-3 h)

2006/07: W9-1agg vs Breidablik (W5-0 a, W4-1 h)

2005/06: L2-4agg vs Frankfurt (D1-1 h, L1-3 a)

2004/05: W4-3agg vs Torres (L0-2 a, W4-1 h)

2002/03: W3-1agg vs CSK VV Samara (W2-0 a, D1-1 h)

2001/02: L2-3agg vs Toulouse (D1-1 h, L1-2aet a)

The opening 5-1 win at Lyon, the first time OL had conceded five at home, set them up for comfortable progress which was clinched with a game to spare when they lost 1-0 to the holders (their head-to-head advantage making the Gunners safe). Injury to Vivianne Miedema in that game, however, was a big blow on top of already having lost Beth Mead. However, even without that pair they hit nine in their last match against Zürich to finish top.

Arsenal have reached a record 15 quarter-finals, in as many entries; they have also become only the second club after Lyon to get to 100 games in this competition.

Highlights: Lyon 1-5 Arsenal

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): 2

How they qualified: Spanish champions

Group stage: Group D winners (W5 D0 L1 F29 A6)

Group stage top scorer: Aitana Bonmatí (5)

Last season: Runners-up

Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2020/21)

Quarter-final record: W5 L3

Previous quarter-finals

2021/22: W8-3agg vs Real Madrid (W3-1 a, W5-2 h)

2020/21: W4-2agg vs Manchester City (W3-0 h played in Monza, L1-2 a)

2019/20: W1-0 vs Atlético (n, Bilbao)

2018/19: W4-0agg vs LSK Kvinner (W3-0 h, W1-0 a)

2017/18: L1-3agg vs Lyon (L1-2 a, L0-1 h)

2016/17: W3-0agg vs Rosengård (W1-0 a, W2-0 h)

2015/16: L0-1agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (D0-0 h, L0-1 a)

2013/14: L0-5agg vs Wolfsburg (L0-3 h, L0-2 a)

A 9-0 opening victory against Benfica was the spark to a comfortable progress with a new mark for this round of 29 goals, even if their perfect group stage record dating back to last season was ended by a 3-1 loss at Bayern on Matchday 4. Still, the performances of Aitana Bonmatí, Geyse, Mariona Caldentey and Asisat Oshoala among others have ensured the injury loss of Alexia Putellas and departure of Jenni Hermoso have not halted the Barcelona juggernaut as they attempt to win back the title.

Reached three finals in four years and attracted two record-breaking 90,000+ crowds to their home knockout games at the Camp Nou last season. This season broke the group stage best with the 46,967 that watched them play Bayern.

Highlights: Barcelona 3-0 Bayern

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿5

How they qualified: German runners-up; W4-1agg vs Real Sociedad

Group stage: Group D runners-up (W5 D0 L1 F14 A7)

Group stage top scorers: Georgia Stanway, Klara Bühl (3)

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 4 x League champions, 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Semi-finals (2018/19, 2020/21)

Quarter-final record: W2 L3

Previous quarter-finals

2021/22: L3-4agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (L1-2 h, D2-2aet a)

2020/21: W4-0agg vs Rosengård (W3-0 h, W1-0 a)

2019/20: L1-2 vs Lyon (n, Bilbao)

2018/19: W6-2agg vs Slavia Praha (D1-1 a, W5-1 h)

2016/17: L1-4agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (W1-0 h, L0-4 a)

Bayern had to come from behind to beat Rosengård and Benfica in their first two games, recovering from 2-0 down in Lisbon to win 3-2, and that proved crucial as they were to go through with a game to spare. Became the first team to take points off Barcelona in a group with their 3-1 Matchday 4 victory.

Beat eventual winners Lyon 1-0 at home in the group stage last season and took Paris to extra time in the quarter-finals.

Highlights: Bayern 3-1 Barcelona

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿6

How they qualified: English champions

Group stage: Group A (W4 D1 L0 F16 A1)

Group stage top scorer: Sam Kerr (4)

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 5 x League champions, 4 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Runners-up (2020/21)

Quarter-final record: W3 L0

Previous quarter-finals

2020/21: W5-1agg vs Wolfsburg (W2-1 h, W3-0 a, both legs in Budapest)

2018/19: W3-2agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (W2-0 h, L1-2 a)

2017/18: W5-1agg vs Montpellier (W2-0 a, W3-1 h)

Began with a 1-0 win at Paris and picked up four points against Real Madrid before victory at Vllaznia on 16 December took them through exactly one year on from the 4-0 loss at Wolfsburg that ended their hopes in last season's group stage.

Had the highest points tally after five games with 13 points.

Highlights: Paris 0-1 Chelsea

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿1

How they qualified: Holders, French champions

Group stage: Group C runners-up (W3 D2 L1 F10 A6)

Group stage top scorer: Melvine Malard (4)

Last season: Winners

Domestic honours: 15 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners x 8 (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22)

Quarter-final record: W12 L1

Previous quarter-finals

2021/22: W4-3agg vs Juventus (L1-2 a, W3-1 h)

2020/21: L2-2agg away goals vs Paris Saint-Germain (W1-0 a, L1-2 h)

2019/20: W2-1 vs Bayern (n, Bilbao)

2018/19: W6-3agg vs Wolfsburg (W2-1 h, W4-2 a)

2017/18: W3-1agg vs Barcelona (W2-1 h, W1-0 a)

2016/17: W2-1agg vs Wolfsburg (W2-0 a, L0-1 h)

2015/16: W9-1agg vs Slavia Praha (W9-1 h, D0-0 a)

2012/13: W8-0agg vs Rosengård (W5-0 h, W3-0 a)

2011/12: W8-0agg vs Brøndby (W4-0 h, W4-0 a)

2010/11: W1-0agg vs Zvezda-2005 (D0-0 a, W1-0 h)

2009/10: W3-1agg vsTorres (W3-0 h, L0-1 a)

2008/09: W9-1agg vs Bardolino Verona (W5-0 a, W4-1 h)

2007/08: W3-2agg vs Arsenal (D0-0 h, W3-2 a)

A shock exit was on the cards after losing 5-1 at home to Arsenal and being held by Juventus. But two defeats of Zurich and a gritty 1-0 win at Arsenal meant that they only needed a draw at home to Juventus in their last game and the 0-0 result took them into a 14th quarter-final in 16 years.

During the group stage became the first team to pass 100 wins in this competition, adding to their many records including the eighth title claimed last season.

Highlights: Arsenal 0-1 Lyon

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿4

How they qualified: French runners-up; W4-1agg vs Häcken

Group stage: Group A (W3 D1 L1 F11 A2)

Group stage top scorer: Kadidiatou Diani (3)

Last season: Semi-finals

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 3 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)

Quarter-final record: W6 L1

Previous quarter-finals

2021/22: W4-3agg vs Bayern (W2-1 a, D2-2aet h)

2020/21: W2-2agg away goals vs Lyon (L0-1 h, W2-1 a)

2019/20: W2-1 vs Arsenal (n, San Sebastián)

2018/19: L2-3agg vs Chelsea (L0-2 a, W2-1 h)

2016/17: W4-1agg vs Bayern (L0-1 a, W4-0 h)

2015/16: W1-0agg vs Barcelona (D0-0 a, W1-0 h)

2014/15: W7-0agg vs Glasgow City (W2-0 a, W5-0 h)

Like Lyon, had a slow start with a home loss to Chelsea and draw at Madrid but then beat Vllaznia twice and edged out the Spanish side 2-1 at Parc des Princes to advance.

Goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi and coach Gérard Prêcheur were with Lyon when they beat Paris in the 2017 final (Bouhaddi scoring the winning penalty). Sakina Karchaoui and Kheira Hamraoui are also former Lyon players and past final winners.

Highlights: Paris 2-1 Real Madrid

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿N/A

How they qualified: Italian runners-up; W3-1 vs Glasgow City, W0-0, 5-4pens vs Paris FC, W6-2agg vs Sparta Praha

Group stage: Group B (W3 D1 L1 F13 A8)

Group stage top scorers: Valentina GIacinti, Manuela Giugliano (3)

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Debut season

The only European debutants to make this season's group stage, they needed comebacks to beat Slavia Praha and St. Pölten in their first two games; only took a point against Wolfsburg but then overcame the Austrian side again to progress.

The 55th different club to reach the quarter-finals over the 22 seasons of UEFA women's competition and the sixth Italian side; only England have had more different teams in the last eight.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2021/22): ﻿3

How they qualified: German champions

Group stage: Group B (W3 D2 L0 F11 A3)

Group stage top scorer: Ewa Pajor (6)

Last season: Semi-finals

Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

Quarter-final record: W7 L3

Previous quarter-finals

2021/22: W3-1agg vs Arsenal (D1-1 a, W2-0 h)

2020/21: L1-5agg vs Chelsea (L1-2 a, L0-3 h, both legs in Budapest)

2019/20: W9-1 vs Glasgow City (n, San Sebastián)

2018/19: L3-6 vs Lyon (L1-2 a, L2-4 h)

2017/18: W6-1 vs Slavia Praha (W5-0 h, D1-1 a)

2016/17: L1-2 vs Lyon (L0-2 h, W1-0 a)

2015/16: W6-0agg vs Brescia (W3-0 h, W3-0 a)

2014/15: W4-4agg away goals vs Rosengård (D1-1 h, D3-3 a)

2013/14: W5-0agg vs Barcelona (W3-0 a, W2-0 h)

2012/13: W4-1agg vs Rossiyanka (W2-1 h, W2-0 a)

The only side to qualify with two games to go with a 4-2 win against Roma.

Have reached at least the quarter-finals in all 11 seasons since their 2012/13 debut (the longest-ever consecutive run), but are without a title since winning in their first two campaigns.

Cup winners refers only to main FA national cup in each country.