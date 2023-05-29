Barcelona vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Barcelona play Wolfsburg in the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 3 June at a sold-out PSV Stadium, Eindhoven, the first time the decider has been in the Netherlands.

Barcelona vs Wolfsburg at a glance When: Saturday 3 June (16:00 CET kick-off)

Where: PSV Stadium, Eindhoven

What: UEFA Women's Champions League final

What do you need to know?

Barcelona are in their third final in four seasons, their sensational 2021 4-0 defeat of Chelsea sandwiching losses to Lyon in 2019 and 2022. Last year in Turin, Barcelona were probably favourites, having had a sensational season before their 3-1 final loss. They look the team to beat again having scored a record 29 goals in the group stage (despite a loss at Bayern) before seeing off Roma and Chelsea in the knockouts.

That was all without Alexia Putellas, though the 2021/22 player of the season is now back from long-term injury with several Liga run-outs under her belt. Among those having an excellent campaign is a former Wolfsburg player, Caroline Graham Hansen, who got both Barcelona's semi-final goals against Chelsea, though has recently been out with a virus, while full-backs Lucy Bronze and Fridolina Rolfö were also sidelined for the end of the league season.

Final lowdown

Last season Wolfsburg lost 5-3 on aggregate to Barcelona in the semis, but after a heavy loss at Camp Nou (with Graham Hansen among the scorers) did win 2-0 at home. Aiming for a first title since winning on their debut entries in 2012/13 and 2013/14, Wolfsburg have also found Lyon their final nemeses, in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

A veteran of all those finals, as well as Duisburg's win in 2008/09, is Alex Popp, who is set to captain Wolfsburg again following a vintage personal season in which she finished as Bundesliga top scorer for the first time in her career. Wolfsburg also boast this competition's top scorer Ewa Pajor.

Possible line-ups

Barcelona: Paños: Bronze/Torrejón, Paredes, León, Rolfö: Walsh, Bonmatí, Putellas: Graham Hansen, Geyse, Paralluelo

Meet the teams

Wolfsburg: Frohms; Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Huth, Roord, Popp; Pajor

Reporters' views

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter

As accustomed as Barça have become to reaching this exalted European showpiece, they are less used to approaching the final with quite so many problems. When she went off in the semi-final first leg, it did not look positive for Lucy Bronze, but she has been training again, albeit separately from her team-mates. Will she be ready?

Caroline Graham Hansen is recovering from a virus and missed her team's only league defeat of the season (the 2-1 loss at Madrid CFF). Asisat Oshoala felt hamstring pain during that loss and Fridolina Rolfö has an ongoing knee niggle but Barça have better news with the return of modern great Alexia Putellas after a year out injured. Fit but genuinely ready to start this huge test? That is one for coach Jonatan Giráldez to ponder.

Judith Tuffentsammer, Wolfsburg reporter

Perennially among the favourites for the title, Wolfsburg have ﻿seen their European seasons end unfulfilled in recent years, most frequently against old nemeses Lyon. With nine years having now passed since their last Champions League title success, the Wölfinnen are desperate to finally return to European glory.

German Cup winners for the ninth year running but only runners-up behind Bayern in the league, Wolfsburg have all the motivation they need to end the season with a bang. Barcelona eliminated them in last season's UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals. How sweet revenge would be.

View from the camps

Jonatan Giráldez, Barcelona coach: "[Wolfsburg] have top-level players in every position, especially in midfield and up front. They are unique players at creating spaces, they are unique in one-on-ones, at playing that final pass, at shooting. They are a very difficult team to beat because of the way they defend."

Aitana Bonmatí, Barcelona midfielder: "It’ll be a very close game. And I’m very wary of Wolfsburg: they’re a great team, with big players, and they’ve made it to the final, and not for the first time either.

"We had a great match against them last year at Camp Nou, but we lost at their stadium, so we have to be ready. In a final, there is always a lot at stake; you have the rest of the season on your shoulders, you’re nervous, you have the fans there..."

Beginners' guide

Tommy Stroot, Wolfsburg coach: "Last year, we managed, [in one leg], to defeat Barcelona. We know what to expect and what challenge awaits us. Despite that, and due to our development from last season, we are capable of defeating Barcelona in a game. That will be our challenge. We know that it is the biggest challenge that we will face this year, but we also know it’s possible because of the second leg we had.

"I know the stadium; it’s a fantastic stadium, especially for a final and I’m incredibly excited [about] it. This is what you work towards your whole life."

Alex Popp, Wolfsburg captain: The best way is to not let [Barcelona] play. If they have the ball and start playing their tiki-taka football, and you’re too late going in for a challenge, then it’s really tough to get the ball."

Referee: Cheryl Foster

Form guide (most recent first)

Barcelona

Last six games (most recent result first): LWDWWD

Last match: Madrid CFF 2-1 Barcelona, 21/05

Domestic season: Spanish Liga champions, Spanish Super Cup winners

Wolfsburg

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWLWW

Last match: Wolfsburg 2-1 Freiburg, 28/05

Domestic season: Frauen-Bundesliga runners-up, German Cup winners