Women's Champions League round 1 finals: Frankfurt, Paris FC through while Juventus, Arsenal fall

The drama of the new UEFA Women's Champions League season began early with the likes of Arsenal and Juventus bowing out in round 1, with four-time champions Frankfurt plus teams including Ajax, Benfica, Glasgow City and Paris FC progressing through the knockout groups.

Through to round 2 League path: Frankfurt, Häcken*, Manchester United*, Paris FC, Paris Saint-Germain*, Real Madrid*, Sparta Praha*, Twente, Vålerenga, Wolfsburg* Champions path: Ajax, Apollon, Benfica, Brann, Glasgow City, Roma*, Rosengård*, St. Pölten, Slavia Praha*, Spartak Subotica, Universitatea Olimpia Cluj, Valur, Vorskla, Zürich *Entering in round 2

Fixtures and results

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which begins in November. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments: the semi-finals were on Wednesday and the finals/third-place play-offs on Saturday.

The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) now go into round 2 alongside Wolfsburg, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United among others. October's two-legged ties decide the 12 teams joining holders Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea in the group stage.

In Saturday's final action, former winners Arsenal, within a minute of semi-final extra time against Wolfsburg last season, were beaten on penalties by Paris FC after a dramatic 3-3 draw. It is the first time in Arsenal's 16 European entries that they have not at least reached the quarter-finals.

Juventus, like Arsenal part of the first two group stages, also miss out this time after an epic penalty shoot-out against Frankfurt, who are aiming to end a nine-year wait for their fifth title.

Some of last season's group contenders are safely through, though, in the shape of Benfica, St. Pölten and Zürich. However Vllaznia, who made history for Albania last year, lost to Valur, through with fellow former quarter-finalists Glasgow City. The last game to finish was also dramatic as Vålerenga equalised deep in added time of extra time with a penalty against Celtic, then won 11-10 on spot kicks.

Among the highlights of the semi-finals had been Arsenal's 3-0 win at Linköping, watched by a crowd of 7,805, a UEFA women's club record for Sweden and the biggest-ever for the first stage of the competition.

League path:

Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They were drawn into four knockout mini-tournaments of four teams each.

The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry. Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts: Twente)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Levante 4-0 Stjarnan

Twente 6-0 Sturm Graz



Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Sturm Graz 0-0 Stjarnan (aet, Stjarnan win 7-6 on pens)

Final

Levante 2-3 Twente

Group 2 (hosts: Eintracht Frankfurt)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Juventus 6-0 Okzhetpes

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 Slovácko

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Slovácko 3-0 Okzhetepes

Final

Juventus 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt (aet, Frankfurt win 5-4 on penalties)

Frankfurt ended the hopes of Juventus Juventus FC via Getty Images

Group 3 (hosts: Linköping)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Arsenal 3-0 Linköping

Paris FC 4-0 Kryvbas

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Linköping 3-0 Kyvbas

Final

Arsenal 3-3 Paris FC (aet, Paris FC win 4-2 on pens)

Group 4 (hosts: Vålerenga)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Brøndby 0-1 Celtic

Minsk 1-3 Vålerenga

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Brøndby 2-1 Minsk

Final

Vålerenga 2-2 Celtic (aet, Vålerenga win 11-10 on pens)

Enter in round 2:

Wolfsburg

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Sparta Praha

Häcken

Manchester United

Champions path:

41 teams are entering at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.

They were drawn into 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments: eight with four teams and three with three teams.

The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry. Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts: Universitatea Olimpia Cluj)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Ferencváros 2-2 Qiryat Gat (aet, Qiryat Gat win 3-1 on pens)

Universitatea Olimpia Cluj 6-2 Spartak Myjava

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Ferencváros 7-0 Spartak Myjava

Final

Universitatea Olimpia Cluj 0-0 Qiryat Gat (aet, Olimpia Cluj win 4-3 on pens)

Group 2 (hosts: SFK 2000 Sarajevo)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Vorskla 4-3 Flora Tallinn (aet)

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-4 Osijek

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 5-3 Flora Tallinn

Final

Vorskla 3-0 Osijek

Group 3 (hosts: Mura)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC 9-0 Ljuboten

Mura 0-0 FC Samegrelo (aet, Samegrelo win 5-4 on pens)

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Mura 7-1 Ljuboten

Final

Apollon LFC 3-0 FC Samegrelo

Group 4 (hosts: HB Køge)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Spartak Subotica 7-0 KÍ Klaksvík

HB Køge 1-2 KuPS Kuopio



Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

HB Køge 3-1 KÍ Klaksvík

Final

Spartak Subotica 2-1 KuPS Kuopio

Group 5 (hosts: Katowice)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Brann 5-0 Lokomotiv Stara Zagora

Anderlecht 5-0 Katowice

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Katowice 0-0 Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (aet, Katowice win 3-1 on pens)

Final

Anderlecht 0-3 Brann

Group 6 (hosts: SL Benfica)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

BIIK-Shymkent 0-1 SFK Rīga

Benfica 8-1 Cliftonville

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

BIIK-Shymkent 4-2 Cliftonville

Final

Benfica 4-0 SFK Rīga

Group 7 (hosts: Vllaznia)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Valur 2-1 Ankara BB Fomget

Vllaznia 4-2 EP-Hajvalia

Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

EP-Hajvalia 0-6 Ankara BB Fomget

Final

Vllaznia 1-2 Valur

Group 8 (hosts: Gintra)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-finals

Glasgow City 2-0 Shelbourne

Gintra 2-0 Cardiff City



Saturday 9 September

Third-place match

Shelbourne 3-0 Cardiff City

Final

Glasgow City 3-0 Gintra

Group 9 (hosts: St. Pölten)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-final

PAOK 6-1 Racing FC Union Luxembourg

Saturday 9 September

Final

St. Pölten 3-0 PAOK

Group 10 (hosts: Agarista Anenii Noi)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-final

Dinamo-BSUPC 9-0 Agarista Anenii Noi

Saturday 9 September

Final

Ajax 3-0 Dinamo-BSUPC

Group 11 (hosts: Birkirkara)

Wednesday 6 September

Semi-final

Breznica 0-1 Birkirkara

Saturday 9 September

Final

Zürich 3-1 Birkirkara

Enter in round 2:

Slavia Praha

Rosengård

Roma

Club facts

• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo were entering for a record 21st time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo extended their outright record to 21 straight appearances. Brøndby, after missing out last season, made a 20th entry.

• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.

• Arsenal, semi-finalists last season, were winners in 2006/07.

• Brøndby and Paris FC (as Juvisy), have previously reached the semi-finals while Glasgow City, Juventus, Linköping and Valur have been in the last eight.

• Benfica and Juventus, like Arsenal, had played in both group stages since the round was introduced in 2021/22. Hoping to return after appearing in last season's group stage were St. Pölten, Vllaznia and Zürich. HB Køge were involved in the first group stage of 2020/21 but missed out a year ago.

• Debuts: Ankara BB Fomget, Cliftonville, GieKSa Katowice, Kryvbas.

• Samegrelo previously entered as FC Nike. Mura previously entered as Pomurje.

Season calendar

Round 2 draw

15 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 10/11 October

Second leg: 18/19 October

Group stage draw

20 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 14/15 November

Matchday 2: 22/23 November

Matchday 3: 13/14 December

Matchday 4: 20/21 December

Matchday 5: 24/25 January

Matchday 6: 30/31 January

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

6 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 19/20 March

Second leg: 27/28 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 20/21 April

Second leg: 27/28 April

Final (San Mamés, Bilbao)

24, 25 or 26 May tbc