Meet the UEFA Women's Champions League finalists: Barcelona vs Lyon

Barcelona will take on Lyon in the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 25 May at San Mamés, Bilbao.

We introduce the two contenders.

Barcelona vs Lyon: Previous meetings 2021/22 final: Barcelona 1-3 Lyon (Turin)

2018/19 final: Lyon 4-1 Barcelona (Budapest)

2013/14 quarter-finals: Lyon 3-1agg Barcelona (first leg 2-1, second leg 1-0) First named team at home in opening game of two-legged ties

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): 1

How they qualified: Holders, Spanish champions

Group stage: Group A winners (W5-0 h vs Benfica, W3-1 a vs Eintracht Frankfurt, W6-0 a vs Rosengård, W7-0 h vs Rosengård, W2-0 h vs Eintracht Frankfurt, D4-4 a vs Benfica)

Quarter-finals: W5-2agg vs Brann (W2-1 a, W3-1 h)

Semi-finals: W2-1agg vs Chelsea (L0-1 h, W2-0 a)

Top scorer: Salma Paralluelo (6)

Last season: Winners

Domestic honours: 8 x League champions, 9 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2020/21, 2022/23)

Final record: W2 L2

Barcelona's road to the final: Every goal

Previous finals

2023: W3-2 vs Wolfsburg (Eindhoven)

2022: L1-3 vs Lyon (Turin)

2021: W4-0 vs Chelsea (Gothenburg)

2019: L1-4 vs Lyon (Budapest)

Campaign in a nutshell

Aiming for a second straight title, and a fourth final in a row, Barcelona cruised through their group in familiar style, top scorers once again and only dropping points on Matchday 6 at Benfica with first place already secured.

Brann did give Barcelona a test on the Norwegian club's first quarter-final appearance, but Salma Paralluelo struck the winner in the first leg before Caroline Graham Hansen continued a stellar campaign with a supreme performance against her compatriots in the return. And although Chelsea ended Barcelona's long unbeaten home record in the semi-finals, Aitana Bonmatí inspired a turnaround at Stamford Bridge.

2022 final highlights: Barcelona 1-3 Lyon

Who is Barcelona's coach?

Jonatan Giráldez: The former assistant to Lluís Cortés replaced the Women's Champions League-winning coach in the summer of 2021 and has kept Barcelona's stellar run going (the sole exception being the defeat by Lyon in the 2022 final). He is set to leave for Washington Spirit in the summer. By reaching three finals in a row, will equal the competition record for consecutive appearances by a head coach.

Who is Barcelona's key player?

Aitana Bonmatí: Laden with personal awards for her feats with Barcelona and Spain, Bonmatí is a goalscorer, creator, playmaker and even a midfield general. Was at her brilliant best away to Chelsea.

Did you know?

Barcelona hope to become only the third club to win more than two titles after Lyon (eight) and Frankfurt (four).

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23): ﻿2

How they qualified: French champions

Group stage: Group B winners (W9-0 a vs Slavia Praha, W2-0 h vs St. Pölten, W3-1 h vs Brann, D2-2 a vs Brann, W7-0 a vs St. Pölten, D2-2 h vs Slavia Praha)﻿

Quarter-finals: W6-2agg vs Benfica (W2-1 a, W4-1 h)

Semi-finals: W5-3agg vs Paris Saint-Germain (W3-2 h, W2-1 a)

Top scorer: Kadidiatou Diani (8)

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 16 x League champions, 10 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22)

Final record: W8 L2

Previous finals

2022: W3-1 vs Barcelona (Turin)

2020: W3-1 vs Wolfsburg (San Sebastián)

2019: W4-1 vs Barcelona (Budapest)

2018: W4-1aet vs Wolfsburg (Kyiv)

2017: D0-0aet, W7-6pens vs Paris Saint-Germain (Cardiff)

2016: D1-1aet, W4-3pens vs Wolfsburg (Reggio Emilia)

2013: L0-1 vs Wolfsburg (Chelsea)

2012: W2-0 vs Frankfurt (Munich)

2011: W2-0 vs Turbine Potsdam (Fulham)

2010: D0-0aet, L6-7pens vs Turbine Potsdam (Getafe)

Campaign in a nutshell

Lyon lost 5-1 at home to Arsenal on Matchday 1 last season but started with an even more emphatic away win this time around, defeating Slavia Praha 9-0. At Brann on Matchday 4, they failed to win after holding a two-goal lead for the first time since FC Lyon became Olympique Lyonnais, but their progress was still comfortable.

After coming back to beat Benfica 2-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final, they were pushed hard in the return before two added-time goals by Kadidiatou Diani, prolific since her summer switch from Paris Saint-Germain, gave the scoreline a more comfortable look.

They recovered from 2-0 down with ten minutes left to edge Paris 3-2 in the first leg of their semi, and by following up with a 2-1 away victory, they repeated the exact outcome of their 2021/22 last-four tie against their French rivals – when they went on to defeat Barcelona in the final.

2019 final highlights: Lyon 4-1 Barcelona

Who is Lyon's coach?

Sonia Bompastor: Her stellar playing career included winning 11 major honours in her two spells with Lyon, lifting the Champions League trophy as captain in 2011 and 2012. A midfielder who could also play in defence, Bompastor represented La Roche-sur-Yon, Montpellier, Washington Freedom and Paris Saint-Germain. Capped 156 times by France, she retired in 2013 and worked her way up the coaching ranks at Lyon before taking over the first team in 2021, winning the Champions League (the first person to do so as player and head coach) and French league the following season as well as a French double in 2022/23.

Who is Lyon's key player?

Wendie Renard: The central defender has been part of every one of Lyon's past finals (and indeed all their 16 domestic league titles) and monopolises the Women's Champions League appearance records. She has been with OL since 2006 and took over from Bompastor as captain in 2013. Not only a defensive stalwart, she is also a goalscoring threat, particularly from set pieces, having reached 150 goals for Lyon (and ranking fifth all time for France with 38). Her return from injury earlier this season was hugely welcomed.

Did you know?

Lyon hold the most records in this competition. This season alone, they have equalled Arsenal's tally of 15 quarter-finals, extended two of their own benchmarks by reaching a 13th semi-final and 11th final, and they are now aiming for a ninth title.

Cup winners refers only to main FA national cup in each country.