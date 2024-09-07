Women's Champions League round 1: Fiorentina beat Ajax, as Arsenal, Benfica, Paris FC, Galatasaray, Celtic, Sporting go through

The 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League season has kicked off with Wednesday's round 1 semi-finals now followed by today's 15 deciders.

Through to round 2 so far Champions path

Benfica (POR), Celtic (SCO), Galatasaray (TUR), Hammarby (SWE)*, Mura (SVN), Osijek (CRO), Roma (ITA)*, St. Pölten (AUT), Servette FCCF (SUI), Slavia Praha (CZE)*, Twente (NED), Vålerenga (NOR), Vorskla Poltava (UKR)



League path

Arsenal (ENG), Fiorentina (ITA), Häcken (SWE)*, Juventus (ITA)*, Manchester City (ENG)*, Paris FC (FRA), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)*, Real Madrid (ESP)*, Sporting CP (POR), Wolfsburg (GER)* *Entering in round 2



Finals: Saturday

Former champions Arsenal avoided a second straight round 1 exit as they defeated Rosenborg 1-0 with a goal from Norwegian international Frida Maanum. Having gone from round 1 to the quarter-finals last season in memorable style, Ajax were eliminated this time 1-0 by Fiorentina and a late goal by Madelen Janogy.

However, Benfica's hopes of repeating their run from the opening stage to the last eight remain alive as they defeated SFK 2000 Sarajevo. That made the Eagles the only club to get through round 1 in all four seasons under this format.

Two more of last season's group-stage clubs also progressed. Paris FC beat Sparta Praha 2-0 in Linköping where they knocked out Arsenal at this stage last year, while St. Pölten won 1-0 against another past group contender, Vllaznia. Servette FCCF, who qualified in 2020/21, also are through.

Galatasaray, on debut, defeated BIIK-Shymkent 5-0 with a hat-trick from recent teenage Senegalese signing Diallo Hapsatou Malado to become the first Turkish team to get through a round in 11 seasons.

Sporting CP followed their elimination of Eintracht Frankfurt by beating Breidablik 2-0 to progress for the first time. Also earning a round 2 debut are Celtic, overcoming Gintra 2-0 a year after the Glasgow side's heartbreaking shoot-out loss to Vålerenga. The Norwegian team themselves are also through, ousting debutants Farul Constanța to win the only three-team group.

Mura, Twente and Vorskla Poltava are all into round 2 for the third time in this format while Osijek have matched their 2021/22 run.

Semi-finals: Wednesday

Two of last season's quarter-finalists advanced to the finals by defeating tournament debutants, Ajax coming from behind to beat Kolos Kovalivka in extra time and Benfica seeing off Nordsjælland. Having got past the newcomers, Benfica moved on to a final with Sarajevo, a team entering for a joint-record 22nd time – along with the club the Bosnian group hosts knocked out, KÍ Klaksvík.

Arsenal, who lost in a round 1 final to Paris FC last year, made a winning start as they dispatched Rangers 6-0 with four goals by Caitlin Foord and a debut for Mariona Caldentey, signed after helping Barcelona to her and their third European title last season. Kim Little's penalty was her 43rd goal in the competition, taking her to joint sixth all-time. Rosenborg knocked out Atlético de Madrid on penalties to set up a tie with Arsenal.

Having fallen in the group stage to Benfica last term, four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt lost their round 1 semi-final against Sporting CP, who also joined the likes of Paris FC, St. Pölten, Fiorentina, Celtic and debutant duo Farul Constanța and Galatasaray in the finals.

How round 1 works

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which starts in October. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 consists of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments with semi-finals on Wednesday and finals/third-place play-offs on Saturday.

The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, which will decide the 12 teams joining holders Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea in the group stage. The round 2 draw is at 13:00 CET on Monday.

Who enters when? All the contenders

All times CET

League path:

Sixteen teams entered at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They competed in four knockout mini-tournaments of four clubs each.

The winners of the four finals progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry (Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus and Häcken). Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts: Brøndby)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

Ajax 0-1 Fiorentina

Third-place match

Brøndby 2-1 Kolos Kovalivka

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Ajax 4-1 Kolos Kovalivka (aet)

Brøndby 0-1 Fiorentina

Group 2 (hosts: Linköping)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

Paris FC 2-0 Sparta Praha

Third-place match

Linköping 8-0 First Vienna

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Paris FC 9-0 First Vienna

Sparta Praha 3-1 Linköping (aet)



Caitlin Foord celebrates the first of her four Arsenal goals against Rangers with new club-mate Mariona Caldentey Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Group 3 (hosts: Arsenal)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

Arsenal 1-0 Rosenborg

Third-place match

Atlético de Madrid 3-0 Rangers

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Atlético de Madrid 2-2 Rosenborg (aet, 2-3 pens)

Arsenal 6-0 Rangers



Group 4 (hosts: Breidablik)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

Breidablik 0-2 Sporting CP

Third-place match

Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 Minsk

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Sporting CP

FC Minsk 1-6 Breidablik

Enter in round 2

Paris Saint-Germain

Wolfsburg

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Juventus

Häcken

Champions path:

A total of 43 teams entered at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.

They competed in 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments: ten with four teams and one with three teams.

The winners of the 11 finals progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry (Slavia Praha, Roma and Hammarby). Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts: SFK 2000 Sarajevo)

Saturday 7 September:

﻿Final

Benfica 4-0 SFK 2000 Sarajevo

Third-place match

KÍ Klaksvík 0-2 Nordsjælland

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 3-0 KÍ Klaksvík

Benfica 3-1 Nordsjælland

Group 2 (hosts: Lanchkhuti)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

St. Pölten 1-0 Vllaznia

Third-place match

Lanchkhuti 2-1 Neftçi

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Vllaznia 3-0 Lanchkhuti

St. Pölten 5-0 Neftçi

Group 3 (hosts: Gintra)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

Gintra 0-2 Celtic

Third-place match

KuPS Kuopio 6-0 Anenii Noi

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

KuPS Kuopio 1-3 Celtic (aet)

Gintra 5-0 Anenii Noi

Group 4 (hosts: Birkirkara)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

Anderlecht vs Birkirkara (21:15)

Third-place match

Crvena Zvezda 3-0 Breznica

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Anderlecht 4-1 Crvena Zvezda

Breznica 1-2 Birkirkara (aet)



Anderlecht celebrate scoring against Crvena Zvezda Domenic Aquilina

Group 5 (hosts: Twente)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

Twente 5-0 Valur

Third-place match

Ljuboten 2-0 Cardiff City

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Valur 10-0 Ljuboten

Twente 7-0 Cardiff City

Group 6 (hosts: Apollon LFC)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

Apollon LFC 2-3 Mura

Third-place match

Glentoran 1-0 Pyunik

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Mura 3-2 Glentoran

Apollon LFC 3-0 Pyunik

Group 7 (hosts: Pogoń Szczecin)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

Servette FCCF 2-0 PAOK

Third-place match

Qiryat Gat 0-1 Pogoń Szczecin

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

PAOK 2-1 Qiryat Gat (aet)

Servette FCCF 1-0 Pogoń Szczecin

Group 8 (hosts: Racing Union)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

BIIK-Shymkent 0-5 Galatasaray

Third-place match

Racing Union 2-0 NSA Sofia

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

BIIK-Shymkent ﻿3-0 NSA Sofia

Racing Union 1-4 Galatasaray

Group 9 (hosts: Osijek)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

Osijek 2-1 Peamount United

Third-place match

Dinamo-BSUPC 3-2 Spartak Myjava

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Dinamo-BSUPC 1-2 Peamount United (aet)

Osijek 2-0 Spartak Myjava

Group 10 (hosts: Ferencváros)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

Vorskla Poltava 2-0 Ferencváros

Third-place match

RFS 0-0 Flora (aet, 6-7 pens)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Vorskla Poltava 5-0 RFS

Ferencváros 2-1 Flora

Group 11 (hosts: Farul Constanța)

Saturday 7 September:

Final

Vålerenga 3-1 Farul Constanța

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-final

Mitrovica 0-4 Farul Constanța

Enter in round 2:

Slavia Praha

Roma

Hammarby

Benfica's 2023/24 group stage goals

Club facts

• Semi-final opponents KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo both entered for a joint-record 22nd season (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup), and met for the first time. Sarajevo extended their outright record to 22 consecutive appearances. Brøndby, Gintra and Sparta Praha made their 21st entries.

• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.

• Arsenal, who lost to Paris FC in round 1 last year, the first time in 16 entries that they had not reached the quarter-finals, were winners in 2006/07. Rosenborg will be the first Norwegian side they have met in their 112th European game.

• Paris FC beat Arsenal in Linköping, where won a mini-tournament again this time.

• Ajax and Benfica both went from round 1 to the quarter-finals last season.

• Atlético, Breidablik, Linköping, Sparta Praha and Valur are also past quarter-finalists, while Brøndby, Paris FC (in their previous guise of Juvisy) and Rosenborg (when known as Trondheims-Ørn) have reached the semis.

• Linköping had knocked out Sparta in the old round of 16 in 2010/11 and 2017/18.

• Further clubs involved who were in the group stage last season – along with Ajax and Benfica – are Frankfurt, Paris FC and St. Pölten. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Breidablik, Servette and Vllaznia have previously reached the post-2021/22 group stage.

• Birkirkara also beat Breznica in last season's round 1 semi-finals.

• BIIK also defeated NSA in the 2012/13 qualifying round and the 2005/06 first qualifying round.

• Debutants: Crvena Zvezda, Farul Constanța, First Vienna, Galatasaray, Kolos Kovalivka, Neftçi, Nordsjælland, Pogoń Szczecin and Pyunik.

• Neftçi are the first entrants from Azerbaijan since 2007/08.

• RFS previously entered as SFK Rīga.

Season calendar

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 4 September

Finals/third-place play-offs: 7 September

Round 2 draw

9 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 18/19 September

Second leg: 25/26 September

Group stage draw

27 September, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8/9 October

Matchday 2: 16/17 October

Matchday 3: 12/13 November

Matchday 4: 20/21 November

Matchday 5: 11/12 December

Matchday 6: 17/18 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

7 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 18/19 March

Second leg: 26/27 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 19/20 April

Second leg: 26/27 April

Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

23, 24 or 25 May tbc