Women's Champions League round 1 semi-finals: Arsenal, Ajax Benfica through, Sporting defeat Frankfurt, Rosenborg beat Atlético

The 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League season has kicked off with Wednesday's round 1 semi-finals.

Two of last season's quarter-finalists have progressed by defeating tournament debutants, Ajax having to come from behind before beating Kolos Kovalivka in extra time, and Benfica seeing off Nordsjælland. Having got past newcomers, Benfica now take on SFK 2000 Sarajevo, entering for a joint-record 22nd time - along with the club they knocked out, KÍ Klaksvík.

Arsenal, who lost in a round 1 final to Paris FC last year, made a winning start as they defeated Rangers 6-0 with four goals by Caitlin Foord and a debut for Mariona Caldentey, who signed after helping Barcelona to her and their third European title last season. Kim Little's penalty was her 43rd goal in the competition, taking her up to joint sixth all-time. Rosenborg knocked out Atlético de Madrid on penalties and now face Arsenal.

Having last season fallen in the group stage to Benfica, four-time champions Eintracht Frankfurt lost their round 1 semi-final against Sporting CP, who also join the likes of Paris FC, St. Pölten, Fiorentina, Celtic and debutant pair Farul Constanța and Galatasaray in Saturday's finals.

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which starts in October. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 consists of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments with semi-finals on Wednesday and finals/third-place play-offs on Saturday.

The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, which will decide the 12 teams joining holders Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea in the group stage. The round 2 draw is on Monday 9 September.

Who enters when? All the contenders

All times CET

League path:

Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They compete in four knockout mini-tournaments of four clubs each.

The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry (Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus and Häcken). Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts: Brøndby)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Ajax 4-1 Kolos Kovalivka (aet)

Brøndby 0-1 Fiorentina

Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match

Brøndby vs Kolos Kovalivka (12:00)

Final

Ajax vs Fiorentina (16:00)

Group 2 (hosts: Linköping)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Paris FC 9-0 First Vienna

Sparta Praha 3-1 Linköping (aet)



Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match

Linköping vs First Vienna (13:00)

Final

Paris FC vs Sparta Praha (18:00)

Caitlin Foord celebrates the first of her four Arsenal goals with new club-mate Mariona Caldentey Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Group 3 (hosts: Arsenal)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Atlético de Madrid 2-2 Rosenborg (aet, 2-3 pens)

Arsenal 6-0 Rangers



Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match

Atlético de Madrid vs Rangers (13:00)

Final

Arsenal vs Rosenborg (20:30)

Group 4 (hosts: Breidablik)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Sporting CP

FC Minsk 1-6 Breidablik

Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Minsk (14:00)

Final

Breidablik vs Sporting CP (19:00)

Enter in round 2

Paris Saint-Germain

Wolfsburg

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Juventus

Häcken

Champions path:

A total of 43 teams are entering at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.

They compete in 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments: ten with four teams and one with three teams.

The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry (Slavia Praha, Roma and Hammarby). Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Sarajevo beat KÍ in the first meeting between the joint-record 22-time entrants SFK 2000 Sarajevo

Group 1 (hosts: SFK 2000 Sarajevo)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 3-0 KÍ Klaksvík

Benfica 3-1 Nordsjælland

Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match

KÍ Klaksvík vs Nordsjælland (11:00)

﻿Final

Benfica vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo (17:00)

Group 2 (hosts: Lanchkhuti)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Vllaznia 3-0 Lanchkhuti

St. Pölten 5-0 Neftçi

Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match

Lanchkhuti vs Neftçi (15:00)

Final

St. Pölten vs Vllaznia (18:00)

Group 3 (hosts: Gintra)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

KuPS Kuopio 1-3 Celtic (aet)

Gintra 5-0 Anenii Noi (17:00)

Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match

KuPS Kuopio vs Anenii Noi (11:00)

Final

Gintra vs Celtic (17:00)

Group 4 (hosts: Birkirkara)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Anderlecht 4-1 Crvena Zvezda

Breznica vs Birkirkara (21:15)



Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match (17:45)

Final (21:15)

Group 5 (hosts: Twente)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Valur 10-0 Ljuboten

Twente 7-0 Cardiff City

Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match

Ljuboten vs Cardiff City (12:00)

Final

Twente vs Valur (18:00)

Group 6 (hosts: Apollon LFC)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Mura 3-2 Glentoran

Apollon LFC 3-0 Pyunik

Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match

Glentoran vs Pyunik (16:00)

Final

Apollon LFC vs Mura (20:30)

Group 7 (hosts: Pogoń Szczecin)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

PAOK 2-1 Qiryat Gat (aet)

Servette FCCF 1-0 Pogoń Szczecin

Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match

Qiryat Gat vs Pogoń Szczecin (12:00)

Final

Servette FCCF vs PAOK (20:00)

Group 8 (hosts: Racing Union)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

BIIK-Shymkent ﻿3-0 NSA Sofia

Racing Union 1-4 Galatasaray

Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match

Racing Union vs NSA Sofia (13:00)

Final

BIIK-Shymkent vs Galatasaray (19:00)

Group 9 (hosts: Osijek)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Dinamo-BSUPC 1-2 Peamount United (aet)

Osijek 2-0 Spartak Myjava

Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match

Dinamo-BSUPC vs Spartak Myjava (11:00)

Final

Osijek vs Peamount United (17:00)

Group 10 (hosts: Ferencváros)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-finals

Vorskla Poltava 5-0 RFS

Ferencváros 2-1 Flora

Saturday 7 September:

Third-place match

RFS vs Flora (12:00)

Final

Vorskla Poltava vs Ferencváros (16:30)

Group 11 (hosts: Farul Constanța)

Wednesday 4 September:

Semi-final

Mitrovica 0-4 Farul Constanța

Saturday 7 September:

Final

Vålerenga vs Farul Constanța (14:00)

Enter in round 2:

Slavia Praha

Roma

Hammarby

Club facts

• Opponents KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo both entered for a joint-record 22nd season (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup), and are meeting for the first time. Sarajevo extend their outright record to 22 consecutive appearances. Brøndby, Gintra and Sparta Praha make their 21st entries.

• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.

• Arsenal, who lost to Paris FC in round 1 last year, the first time in 16 entries that they had not reached the quarter-finals, were winners in 2006/07.

• Ajax and Benfica both went from round 1 to the quarter-finals last season.

• Atlético, Breidablik, Linköping, Sparta Praha and Valur are also past quarter-finalists, while Brøndby, Paris FC (in their previous guise of Juvisy) and Rosenborg (when known as Trondheims-Ørn) have reached the semis.

• Linköping had knocked out Sparta in the old round of 16 in 2010/11 and 2017/18.

• Further clubs involved who were in the group stage last season – along with Ajax and Benfica – are Frankfurt, Paris FC and St. Pölten. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Breidablik, Servette and Vllaznia have previously reached the post-2021/22 group stage.

• Birkirkara beat Breznica 1-0 in last season's round 1 semi-finals.

• BIIK also defeated NSA in the 2012/13 qualifying round and the 2005/06 first qualifying round.

• Debutants: Crvena Zvezda, Farul Constanța, First Vienna, Galatasaray, Kolos Kovalivka, Neftçi, Nordsjælland, Pogoń Szczecin and Pyunik.

• Neftçi are the first entrants from Azerbaijan since 2007/08.

• RFS previously entered as SFK Rīga.

Season calendar

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 4 September

Finals/third-place play-offs: 7 September

Round 2 draw

9 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 18/19 September

Second leg: 25/26 September

Group stage draw

27 September, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8/9 October

Matchday 2: 16/17 October

Matchday 3: 12/13 November

Matchday 4: 20/21 November

Matchday 5: 11/12 December

Matchday 6: 17/18 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

7 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 18/19 March

Second leg: 26/27 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 19/20 April

Second leg: 26/27 April

Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

23, 24 or 25 May tbc