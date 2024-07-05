Women's Champions League round 1 ties: Arsenal-Rangers, Ajax, Frankfurt, Benfica

The UEFA Women's Champions League round 1 draw has been made in Nyon beginning the 2024/25 season, with the likes of Arsenal (who face Rangers), Ajax, Frankfurt, Benfica, Paris FC and Atlético involved.

Round 1 is one of two rounds before the 16-team group stage, which starts in October. It is split into two paths: the champions path and the league path. In both paths, round 1 will consist of two stages, each of one-off knockout matches played in single-venue mini-tournaments with semi-finals on 4 September and finals/third-place play-offs on 7 September. The kick-off times will be confirmed in due course.

The winners of each final (11 in champions path, four in league path) will progress to round 2, which will decide the 12 teams joining holders Barcelona, Lyon, Bayern and Chelsea in the group stage.

Who enters when? All the entries

Round 1 ties

League path:

Sixteen teams enter at this stage: the runners-up from the associations ranked seventh to 16th and the third-placed teams from the associations ranked first to sixth.

They compete in four knockout mini-tournaments of four clubs each.

The winners of the four finals will progress to round 2, into which six teams have direct entry (Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Juventus and Häcken). Five group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts: Brøndby)

Semi-finals

Brøndby vs Fiorentina

Ajax vs Kolos Kovalivka

Group 2 (hosts: Linköping)

Semi-finals

Sparta Praha vs Linköping

Paris FC vs First Vienna

Group 3 (hosts: Arsenal)

Semi-finals

Arsenal vs Rangers

Atlético vs Rosenborg

Group 4 (hosts: Breidablik)

Semi-finals

FC Minsk vs Breidablik

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting CP

Enter in round 2

Paris Saint-Germain

Wolfsburg

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Juventus

Häcken

Champions path:

A total of 43 teams are entering at this stage: the champions of the associations ranked eighth and below.

They compete 11 single-venue knockout mini-tournaments: ten with four teams and one with three teams.

The winners of the 11 finals will progress to round 2, into which three teams have direct entry (Slavia Praha, Roma and Hammarby). Seven group stage places will be on offer in round 2.

Group 1 (hosts: SFK 2000 Sarajevo)

Semi-finals

SFK 2000 Sarajevo vs KÍ Klaksvík

Benfica vs Nordsjælland

Group 2 (hosts: Lanchkhuti)

Semi-finals

Vllaznia vs Lanchkhuti

St. Pölten vs Neftçi

Group 3 (hosts: Gintra)

Semi-finals

KuPS Kuopio vs Celtic

Gintra vs Agarista Anenii Noi

Group 4 (hosts: Birkirkara)

Semi-finals

Breznica vs Birkirkara

Anderlecht vs Crvena zvezda

Group 5 (hosts: Twente)

Semi-finals

Twente vs Cardiff City

Valur vs Ljuboten

Group 6 (hosts: Apollon LFC)

Semi-finals

Apollon LFC vs Pyunik

Mura vs Glentoran

Group 7 (hosts: Pogoń Szczecin)

Semi-finals

PAOK vs Qiryat Gat

Servette FCCF vs Pogoń Szczecin

Group 8 (hosts: Racing FC Union)

Semi-finals

BIIK-Shymkent ﻿vs NSA Sofia

Racing FC Union vs Galatasaray

Group 9 (hosts: Osijek)

Semi-finals

Osijek vs Spartak Myjava

Dinamo-BSUPC vs Peamount United

Group 10 (hosts: Ferencváros)

Semi-finals

Ferencváros vs Flora

Vorskla Poltava vs RFS

Group 11 (hosts: Farul Constanta)

Semi-final

Mitrovica vs Farul Constanta

Final

Vålerenga vs Mitrovica / Farul Constanta

Enter in round 2:

Slavia Praha

AS Roma

Hammarby

Club facts

• Opponents KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are both entering for a joint-record 22nd season (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup), and are meeting for the first time. Sarajevo extend their outright record to 22 straight appearances. Brøndby, Gintra and Sparta Praha make their 21st entries.

• Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of 1. FFC Frankfurt.

• Arsenal, who lost to Paris FC in round 1 last year, the first time in 16 entries that they had not reached the quarter-finals, were winners in 2006/07.

• Ajax and Benfica both went from round 1 to the quarter-finals last season.

• Atlético, Breidablik, Linköping, Sparta and Valur are also past quarter-finalists while Brøndby, Paris FC (in their previous guise of Juvisy) and Rosenborg (when known as Trondheims-Ørn) have reached the semis.

• Linköping knocked out Sparta in the old round of 16 in 2010/11 and 2017/17.

• Further clubs in the draw who were in the group stage last season, along with Ajax and Benfica, are Frankfurt, Paris FC and St. Pölten. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Breidablik, Servette and Vllaznia have previously reached the post-2021/22 group stage.

• Birkirkara beat Breznica 1-0 in last season's round 1 semi-finals.

• BIIK defeated NSA 4-0 in the 2012/13 qualifying round and 5-0 in the 2005/06 first qualifying round.

• Vålerenga beat potential Group 11 final opponents Mitrovica 5-0 in the round 1 semis last season.

• Debutants: Crvena zvezda, Farul Constanta, First Vienna, Galatasaray, Kolos Kovalivka, Neftçi, Nordsjælland, Pogoń Szczecin, Pyunik.

• Neftçi are the first entrants from Azerbaijan since 2007/08.

• RFS previously entered as SFK Rīga.

Season calendar

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 4 September

Finals/third-place play-offs: 7 September

Round 2 draw

9 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 18/19 September

Second leg: 25/26 September

Group stage draw

27 September, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 8/9 October

Matchday 2: 16/17 October

Matchday 3: 12/13 November

Matchday 4: 20/21 November

Matchday 5: 11/12 December

Matchday 6: 17/18 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

7 February, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 18/19 March

Second leg: 26/27 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 19/20 April

Second leg: 26/27 April

Final (Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon)

23, 24 or 25 May tbc