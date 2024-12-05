Women's Champions League Matchday 5 preview

Six of the eight UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finalists are now known and other two could be confirmed in the Matchday 5 fixtures on Wednesday and Thursday, as the focus also shifts to the races for first place in the groups and seeding in the last-eight draw.

We preview the action.

All the permutations

Wednesday's games

Group A

Wolfsburg vs Roma

Last year Roma were in the most competitive group and this season is no different as they travel to Germany for the pivotal game of the week. Roma beat Wolfsburg 1-0 on Matchday 1 with an early Manuela Giugliano penalty and after Matchday 2 were six points ahead of the two-time champions. Since then two defeats to Lyon for Roma, and two victories against Galatasaray by Wolfsburg, have wiped out that gap.

Roma will be through if they beat Wolfsburg by any score, while Wolfsburg would progress with a win by two or more to secure a head-to-head advantage (and would go second on overall goal difference should they win by one). With Roma hosting Galatasaray and Wolfsburg visiting Lyon on Matchday 6, the German side will be keen to remove all doubt in advance, while Roma will hope to put their experience of 2023/24 behind them, where they conceded a last-gasp equaliser on Matchday 5 against Bayern (having just gone ahead) and then lost at Ajax to narrowly miss out.

Highlights: Roma 1-0 Wolfsburg

Galatasaray vs Lyon

Galatasaray, the first Turkish side to make the group stage, are out of contention and without a point, despite some promising displays against three of this competition's biggest forces, and it gets no easier as Lyon come to Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadyumu. Lyon, eight-time champions and runners-up last season, are through after four comfortable wins despite the stiff opposition, scoring seven goals over their two defeats of Roma.

A point would seal first place for Lyon (and they could even afford defeat if Wolfsburg do not beat Roma) but they will be determined to keep on winning. Joe Montemurro, who has hit the ground running since replacing Sonia Bompastor as coach, has the luxury of being able to rotate from a squad that on Matchday 4 against Roma were able to bring off the bench Eugénie Le Sommer (now one off 50 goals in this competition), Kadidiatou Diani (scorer of two goals in the 3-0 home win against Galatasaray), Amel Majri and Sara Däbritz.

Group B

Chelsea vs Twente

Bompastor's former club Lyon are through with maximum points but so are the club she switched to in the summer – Chelsea having won every competitive match under their new head coach. They booked progress last month with two defeats of Celtic, and then in each following weekend beat first Manchester City then Manchester United to keep up their domestic league momentum.

Twente were beaten 3-1 at home by Chelsea and their hopes of emulating Ajax's quarter-final run of last season are over after two losses to Real Madrid, though a young squad with no players over the age of 25 have shown promise. Chelsea, meanwhile, can clinch first place if they can increase their lead over Madrid to more than the current three points ahead of their final meeting in the Spanish capital.

Highlights: Twente 1-3 Chelsea

Celtic vs Real Madrid

Madrid will be keen to keep the race for first place alive ahead of the visit of Chelsea on 17 December. The two defeats of Twente have already ensured that Madrid will be in the quarter-finals for a second time, having in 2022/23 and 2023/24 ended up being eliminated in groups that also contained Chelsea.

Linda Caicedo has bolstered her already stellar reputation with her performances for Madrid in this group, and was among the scorers when they beat Celtic 4-0, as was (with a spectacular free-kick) Scotland's own Caroline Weir. Celtic are yet to pick up a point on their group debut but gave Chelsea two tougher tests than perhaps many expected, and after their Stamford Bridge loss ended their mathematical hopes of progress manager Elena Sadiku told UEFA.com: "We are going to make sure we give everything we can to get points from the last two games."

Thursday's games

Group C

Bayern vs Juventus

Bayern, who along with Roma missed out last year in that stacked group behind Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax, have ensured a quarter-final return with two games to spare, though their perfect record was ended by a late Vålerenga equaliser in Oslo on Matchday 4. That reduced their lead over Arsenal to one point, and it would be more than useful to Bayern to get that advantage back up to at least three ahead of the visit to the Gunners, considering the head-to-head benefit of their opening 5-2 defeat of the 2006/07 champions.

Juventus, however, did not fare so well against Arsenal and having lost 4-0 to the Gunners in Turin, they conceded an 89th-minute goal to lose 1-0 in London, ending their bid to reach a second quarter-final. Juve also were beaten 2-0 at home by Bayern, their European form in stark contrast to their excellent start in Serie A under new coach Max Canzi. These last matches at Bayern and at home against Vålerenga are at least a chance for Juve to end their Champions League campaign in the same way it started with the impressive home and away round 2 defeats of Paris Saint-Germain.

Highlights: Juventus 0-2 Bayern München

Vålerenga vs Arsenal

Lina Hurtig's late winner against Juventus ensured Arsenal (and indeed Bayern) were safely into the quarter-finals with two games to spare, extinguishing Vålerenga's mathematical chances. Thanks to Elise Thorsnes' similarly late equaliser for Vålerenga against Bayern earlier the same evening, it ensured Arsenal reduced that gap to first place, underlining their improved form under interim coach Renée Slegers.

The race for top spot still gives Arsenal much to play for in Oslo and Vålerenga similarly will be keen to build on their first group-stage point and give themselves even more to celebrate in a year in which they comfortably retained the Toppserien title and ended their domestic season on 24 November by beating Rosenborg 1-0 to win the Norwegian Cup and complete the double. The match also means a return to Norway for Arsenal's in-form Frida Maanum.

Group D

Man City vs St. Pölten

City's group-stage debut began with a 2-0 victory over Barcelona and home and away wins against Hammarby mean they are into their first quarter-final since 2020/21 and are yet to drop a point. With Barcelona still within three points, and awaiting City at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on 18 December, Gareth Taylor's side still have much to play for against the Austrian champions.

The City manager has given a chance to some of his younger players in recent group games, not least with Vivianne Miedema and Lauren Hemp injured, and been rewarded with excellent displays from the likes of Aoba Fujino and Laura Blindkilde Brown. Four defeats have ended St. Pölten's hopes of progress but at home to City they led early in the second half before an eventual 3-2 defeat and they also performed more than credibly in the 4-1 home loss to Barcelona, when the Austrian champions had a much-depleted squad shorn of key experienced players.

Highlights: St. Pölten 2-3 Man City

Hammarby vs Barcelona

The second quarter-final place from this group remains mathematically up for grabs, but for Hammarby to have any chance of denying Barcelona, they will need to beat the holders by at least the nine-goal margin by which the Swedish side lost away on Matchday 2. A victory by that amount would be a sensation to put it mildly but Hammarby, only narrowly beaten 2-1 at home by City, look set to attract another 20,000-plus crowd against Barcelona.

Barça themselves reacted to that rare loss in Manchester by inflicting a series of heavy defeats on subsequent opponents, not least in this group where they have scored 20 goals in the three wins since, including the 9-0 against Hammarby. That 11 different players have shared those 20 goals underlines the breadth of the threat Barcelona pose.