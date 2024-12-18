Women's Champions League highlights, round-up: Arsenal and Barcelona win to top groups

First place changed hands in both of Wednesday's UEFA Women's Champions League groups as Arsenal and Barcelona beat Bayern München and Manchester City respectively to overtake their visitors and seal seeding for the quarter-final draw on 7 February.

UEFA.com rounds up all of the night's action as the group stage ended.

Through to Women's Champions League quarter-finals Group A: Lyon, Wolfsburg

Group B: Chelsea, Real Madrid

Group C: Arsenal, Bayern München

Group D: Barcelona, Manchester City Group winners listed first

Group C

Arsenal 3-2 Bayern München

Highlights: Arsenal 3-2 Bayern

Mariona Caldentey's late penalty swung a topsy-turvy match Arsenal's way as they edged past Bayern to take top spot in Group C. A point behind the team that had beaten them 5-2 on Matchday 1 in Munich before kick-off, Arsenal led on seven minutes when Glódís Viggósdóttir headed into her own net.

However, Magdalena Eriksson – who had never before scored more than once in a senior club game – equalised before half-time, and on 58 minutes she struck again to seemingly turn things around. Within seconds, Alessia Russo's cushioned volley restored parity, and with four minutes left a Tuva Hansen handball allowed Caldentey to clinch victory from the spot.

﻿Juventus 3-0 Vålerenga

Highlights: Juventus 3-0 Vålerenga

The Bianconere ended their Group C campaign with an emphatic victory. Valentina Bergamaschi's powerful close-range effort after just six minutes set the hosts on their way before a two-goal burst early in the second half sealed the three points for the hosts.

Sofia Cantore struck with an impressive lob from midway in the Vålerenga half and Emma Kullberg then rounded off the scoring, nodding in after Tove Enblom could only parry substitute Alisha Lehmann's crisp strike.

Group D

Barcelona 3-0 Man City

Highlights: Barcelona 3-0 Man City

Barcelona leapfrogged their fellow confirmed quarter-finalists to clinch first place on head-to-head goal difference after a relentless attacking display in front of nearly 30,000 supporters at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. With the home side needing to win by two goals or more against the side that beat them 2-0 on Matchday 1, City goalkeeper Khiara Keating appeared set to frustrate the reigning champions with some eye-catching saves before Clàudia Pina pounced on a clearance to get the breakthrough just before half-time.

Two coolly taken strikes in the space of 13 second-half minutes from Aitana Bonmatí and substitute Alexia Putellas – shortly after coming off the bench – ensured the Blaugrana became the only team to top their group in all four seasons under this format.

St. Pölten 1-2 Hammarby

Highlights: St. Pölten 1-2 Hammarby

Hammarby ended their debut European campaign by completing the double against St. Pölten with a commanding display. Two goals in three first-half minutes paved the way, Cathinka Tandberg heading in Jonna Andersson's cross for the opener before Julie Blakstad expertly turned in Smilla Holmberg's low centre to make it 2-0.

Mateja Zver hit the post for St. Pölten in the second half and the Austrian champions set up a frantic finish thanks to Kamila Dubcová's fine volley, but they could not quite earn their first point of the campaign.

Tuesday's results

Group A

Lyon 1-0 Wolfsburg, Roma 3-0 Galatasaray

Group B

Real Madrid 1-2 Chelsea, Twente 3-0 Celtic